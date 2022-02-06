Twitter and Pfizer Earnings in Focus After FAANG Deliver Divergent Results

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-06 09:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Upside Rally May be Waning after ‘Hawkish’ ECB
2022-02-06 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: New 2022 High Sees WTI Pass $90 Per Barrel, Will $100 Follow?
2022-02-05 04:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Sets Fresh 7-Year High, $100 Now in Sight
2022-02-04 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlook Turns Dicey Again
2022-02-05 12:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Whipsaw May Continue: Earnings Outlook - Disney, Twitter, Uber, Alibaba
2022-02-04 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Gold Technical Forecast: Bear Flag Hints at Downside Risk
2022-02-04 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-06 09:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Struggles, EUR/GBP Faces Reversal Risks
2022-02-04 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-02-06 09:00:00
EURUSD Leads as Rate Speculation Dominates, Where are Risk Trends Heading?
2022-02-05 16:00:00
More View more
Twitter and Pfizer Earnings in Focus After FAANG Deliver Divergent Results

Twitter and Pfizer Earnings in Focus After FAANG Deliver Divergent Results

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

S&P 500 FORECAST: Bullish

  • The S&P 500 index may shrug off disappointing Facebook results after Amazon topped market expectations
  • So far in the earnings season, over 80% of the S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings forecasts
  • Pfizer and Twitter results are in focus this week, which may set the tone for the broader market

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices entered consolidation mode at the start of 2022, weighed by rising treasury yields, inflationary pressure, and expectations that the Fed may tighten monetary policy at an accelerated pace. An uneven earnings season has also led to heightened market volatility, with the FAANG companies painting a divergent outlook.

While Netflix and Facebook disappointed investors with lower-than-expected forward guidance and user growth, the rest - Tesla, Apple, Alphabet and Amazon - have topped market estimates with stellar results. These companies account for a large share of the S&P 500 index, and therefore their earnings tend to have an outsized impact on the benchmark.

Facebook lost more than a quarter of its market value on Thursday, dragging the S&P 500 index down by more than 2%. Investors were disappointed to see its Daily Active Users (DAUs) falling for the first time, and its revenue guidance below expectations. Amazon soared 15% during after-hours trade as its earnings per share (EPS) beat consensus by a wide margin, thanks to its diversified business model and investment in the electric vehicle company Rivian. S&P 500 index futures rebounded over 1% during after-hours trade as sentiment turned positive.

A divergent earnings picture underscores a challenging environment for tech giants as they attempt to maintain growth momentum amid rising wage pressures and the gradual exit from the pandemic, which affects people’s lifestyle and appetite for digital services. Demand for smartphone devices, goods and electric vehicles remains robust though, putting supply chain constrains into focus.

Please add a description for the image.

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

So far in the earnings season, more than half of the S&P 500 companies have reported their results. Among them, 80% have beaten analysts’ forecasts with an average earnings surprise of +6.6%, according to Bloomberg data. The percentage of companies that delivered positive surprises and their magnitude are slightly lower than in the previous quarter, however.

Major US Earnings EPS Forecast – Week 7-11 February

Please add a description for the image.

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking ahead, Pfizer, Coca-Cola and Twitter are among the key companies due to report results. Below is a summary of what to look out for.

Pfizer:

  • EPS of $0.875 and revenue of $24.18 billion expected for Q4
  • Sales of Covid-19 vaccines is expected to range from $11.2-15.3 billion in the quarter, with 2022 sales guidance standing at $31 billion
  • A bigger unknown is Paxlovid – a pill for Covid-19 treatment – and its 2022 revenue guidance
  • Pfizer is trading at 15.6 times earnings (P/E), below its five-year average of 18.8

Coca-Cola:

  • EPS of $0.411 and revenue of $8.93 billion expected for Q4
  • Consensus forecasts point to a 13% decline in EPS in Q4, as a net revenue rise is overweighed by greater marketing spending
  • Coca-Cola is trading at 26.18 times earnings (P/E), slightly above its five-year average of 24.0

Twitter:

  • EPS of $0.324 and revenue of $1.58 billion expected for Q4
  • Results could be in line with consensus as advertisement pricing growth moderates
  • This will be the first earnings call for new CEO Parag Agrawal. His plan to boost user growth and revitalize content with machine learning will be in focus
  • Twitter is trading at 77 times earnings (P/E), below its five-year average of 139

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Outlook: U.S Inflation Data & Banxico Decision will Be Key for USD/MXN
Mexican Peso Outlook: U.S Inflation Data & Banxico Decision will Be Key for USD/MXN
2022-02-06 06:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Upside Rally May be Waning after ‘Hawkish’ ECB
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Upside Rally May be Waning after ‘Hawkish’ ECB
2022-02-06 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280
2022-02-05 18:00:00
US Dollar to Stage Larger Recovery on Another Rise in US CPI
US Dollar to Stage Larger Recovery on Another Rise in US CPI
2022-02-05 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed