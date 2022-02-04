News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Non-farm Payrolls Prints at 467k, USD in Focus After Going Oversold
2022-02-04 14:26:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Monster Reversal Looks Legit
2022-02-04 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Sets Fresh 7-Year High, $100 Now in Sight
2022-02-04 18:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Could Oil Hit $100 after Marking 7 Year High?
2022-02-04 11:02:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Whipsaw May Continue: Earnings Outlook - Disney, Twitter, Uber, Alibaba
2022-02-04 22:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Gold Technical Forecast: Bear Flag Hints at Downside Risk
2022-02-04 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Struggles, EUR/GBP Faces Reversal Risks
2022-02-04 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Weak NFP Expected; USD/JPY Triangle Takes Shape
2022-02-03 18:45:00
More View more
S&P 500, Dow Jones Whipsaw May Continue: Earnings Outlook - Disney, Twitter, Uber, Alibaba

S&P 500, Dow Jones Whipsaw May Continue: Earnings Outlook - Disney, Twitter, Uber, Alibaba

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Earnings Preview: Disney, Twitter, Uber, Alibaba

  • S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq close higher after volatile trading amid earnings season
  • Disney, Twitter, Uber and Alibaba eyed in the next round of high-profile reports
  • A light economic calendar sees traders focusing on examining financial statements

US markets are set for another round of high-profile earnings, capable of dragging out the volatility seen last week when Meta, Amazon, Snap and Pinterest whipsawed equity prices. The benchmark S&P 500 index and tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) gained around 2% on the week, while the cyclically-sensitive Dow Jones Industrial Average added just over 1%. Inflation data via the CPI index is also on tap this week, but outside of that, there are few economic event risks, which will leave investors laser-focused on earnings reports.

Disney Earnings – Wednesday, February 09, After-Market

The Walt Disney Company ($DIS) is slated to report first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with analysts expecting higher revenues, driven by Disney+ subscriber growth and increased theme park traffic. The consensus estimate calls for an addition of 8.2 million Disney+ subscribers, per Bloomberg, driven by the streaming service’s expanding lineup, including the hit show The Book of Boba Fett, as well as new bundling options with Hulu. Disney’s theme park segment is expected to return rosy numbers amid higher demand after travel, and other Covid-related restrictions were rolled back. The implied 1-day move sits at 5.89%.

Expectations:

  • EPS (adjusted) $0.60
  • Revenue: 20.85 billion
  • Operating profit: 2.04 billion

Disney - Daily Chart

disney earnings preview

Chart created with TradingView

Twitter Earnings – Thursday, February 10, Pre-Market

Twitter will report fourth-quarter results on Thursday before the opening bell. Analysts expect to see revenues grow from Q4’2021, but higher costs – as seen with Meta’s earnings report last week – may see earnings drop from the prior Q4 period when Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.38 on 1.29 billion in revenue. While the Twitter platform is less susceptible to Apple’s IOS changes, it will likely remain a drag on growth. The implied move is a lofty 16.6%. That said, an outsized beat or miss could open the door to a volatile price reaction.

Expectations:

  • EPS (adjusted) $0.32
  • Revenue: 1.58 billion
  • Operating profit: 316 million

Twitter Daily Chart

twitter earnings preview

Chart created with TradingView

Uber Earnings – Thursday, February 09, After-Market

Uber, the rideshare company, will report earnings on Thursday following the closing bell. The company’s mobility segment is expected to bounce back amid reopening’s across major cities. However, its food delivery segment may not impress amid increased competition and rising labor costs. The continuation of remote work amid the recent Omicron surge may have dampened ride frequencies, leaving estimates hard to forecast. The implied 1-day move sits at 11.1% as of Friday, February 04.

Expectations:

  • EPS (adjusted) -$0.26
  • Revenue: 5.36 billion
  • Operating profit: -413 million

Uber - Daily Chart

uber earnings preview

Chart created with TradingView

Alibaba Earnings – Wednesday, February 16

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce titan, is set to report next week on February 16. The company’s revenues are expected to increase by 11.1% on a year-over-year basis, but higher costs, brought on by supply chain issues and other pandemic-related headwinds, are expected to drag earnings per share (EPS) growth down by 26.1% y/y, according to Bloomberg estimates. The implied 1-day move sat at 2.67% as of Friday.

Expectations:

  • EPS (adjusted) $16.27
  • Revenue: 245.5 billion
  • Operating profit: 32.24 billion

Alibaba Daily Chart

alibaba earnings preview

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Struggles, EUR/GBP Faces Reversal Risks
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Struggles, EUR/GBP Faces Reversal Risks
2022-02-04 16:00:00
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-02-03 09:30:00
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-02-02 10:30:00
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
Oil Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Crude to Avoid Bear Market as Supply Constraints Persist
2022-02-01 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100