Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook – Buy the Dip or Sell the Bounce?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Break Seeks Support
2022-01-28 08:55:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Turns to US PCE after Lowest Close Since June 2020
2022-01-28 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Creates Upside Risks for WTI & Brent Prices
2022-01-29 04:00:00
DXY Dollar Index Leaps to New Highs on a Hawkish Fed. Will USD Keep Going North?
2022-01-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Declining Towards Big Spot on Charts
2022-01-28 20:00:00
Gold Price Drop Tests 7-Month Uptrend as Key US Inflation Data Looms
2022-01-28 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Awaits Potential BoE Balance Sheet Bonanza
2022-01-28 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook – Buy the Dip or Sell the Bounce?

Bitcoin (BTC) Outlook – Buy the Dip or Sell the Bounce?

Nick Cawley, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

Bitcoin (BTC) Chart and Analysis

  • Bitcoin’s tepid rebound
  • Important resistance levels will likely hold any move higher

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell put the dampers on risk markets late Wednesday by suggesting that monetary tightening in the US would be quicker and more potentially more aggressive than originally thought. Risk markets, already in the doldrums, reacted by selling off further, leaving a host of asset classes looking for areas of true support. While the sell-off in Bitcoin has been relatively muted this week, the outlook for the cryptocurrency market as a whole remains negative with heavy losses seen across a range of once popular altcoins. If the market as a whole is looking to Bitcoin to lead the way higher, it is most likely to be disappointed as BTC struggles with nearby resistance.

Bitcoin is currently unable to break above $37.5k, a level that is currently providing short-term resistance, and one that will need to be broken conclusively before BTC attempts to tackle the important $39.6k level. This level is likely to prove difficult for Bitcoin to overcome in the current, benign market conditions, leaving BTC vulnerable to a fresh push lower. While it is early days yet, the $32.98k to $39.62k zone may establish itself as a short-term trading zone, giving traders options for both short and long trades.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart January 28, 2022

Please add a description for the image.

Chart via Pro Realtime

While Bitcoin’s performance this week has been tepid, there has been some notable damage caused in the altcoin space with sellers controlling price action. A look at a few of the more popular altcoins found in the top 50 coins by market capitalization shows Terra (LUNA) crumbling to a multi-month low…

Please add a description for the image.

…while Decentraland (MANA) remains within last weekend’s heavy sell-off candle…

Please add a description for the image.

…and Near Protocol (NEAR) has lost over 50% of its value in the last two weeks…

Please add a description for the image.

…while Solana (SOL) continues to fall lower and is left with a heavy-looking chart set-up.

Please add a description for the image.

All Altcoin Charts via TradingView.Com

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Creates Upside Risks for WTI & Brent Prices
Crude Oil Forecast: Russia-Ukraine Crisis Creates Upside Risks for WTI & Brent Prices
2022-01-29 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: All Eyes on the RBA as Fed Fallout Continues
Australian Dollar Outlook: All Eyes on the RBA as Fed Fallout Continues
2022-01-29 00:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin