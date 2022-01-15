News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Technical Analysis: Next Leg Lower Beginning? Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-01-14 20:00:00
Euro Boosted by US Dollar Decline as Markets Price In Fed Rate Hikes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 16:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Trading Around Big Resistance
2022-01-14 19:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Running Aground into Big Resistance
2022-01-14 14:00:00
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
2022-01-14 09:00:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
What Drives the Dollar, Breaks the Nasdaq 100 in Quiet Before FOMC Storm?
2022-01-15 04:30:00
Dollar Slides and Nasdaq 100 Reverses as Fed Officials Lean Into March Hike
2022-01-14 04:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Trying to Build a Base Off Multi-Month Lows

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) – Trying to Build a Base Off Multi-Month Lows

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Charts and Analysis

  • The first test of important support holds.
  • A handful of altcoins including Dogecoin, Near Protocol, and Harmony, rally

In last weekend's Bitcoin article I noted that support at just under $40k would need to hold if Bitcoin wanted to look to re-set higher.

'A combination of weak fundamentals and technicals leaves Bitcoin testing lower levels to try and find the next level of support. BTC is testing a support zone between $39.6k and $41.7k as we write...'

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) - Collapsing Into Multi-Month Support as Sellers Triumph

On Monday this week Bitcoin touched $36.7k before rebounding sharply and posting a mid-week high around $44.5k. This range now looks likely to hold in the short-term with little reason to break these two boundaries. On the daily chart, the Average True Range (ATR) continues to slip lower, indicating a less volatile market, while the CCI indicator has moved out of oversold territory and is flatlining. One negative indicator, a 50-/200-day death cross, is close to being formed and may add a burst of headline volatility next week.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart January 14, 2022

BTC Daily Chart 2022

Chart via Pro Real Time

A similar story with Ethereum this week with a sharp sell-off on Monday followed by a bounce back and ending the week consolidating. Again, it may be that Ethereum has found a short-term base although the recent break below the 200-day simple moving average needs to be reversed quickly to allow room for further upside. The latest run of lower highs and lower lows remains intact, leaving the chart with a negative technical setup.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart - January 14, 2022

Ethereum Daily Price Chart January 2022

Chart via Pro Real Time

It was not all doom and gloom in the crypto space last week with a few coins continuing their recent positive run. Near Protocol (NEAR) continued to run higher and made a fresh ATH...

Near Protocol USD Prices

...Dogecoin (DOGE) had another burst of volatility after Elon Musk said that Tesla is now accepting the meme coin for merchandise purchases...

DOGE USD

while Harmony (ONE) continues to climb back towards its recent all-time high.

Harmony One

All Charts via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin and Ethereum - bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

