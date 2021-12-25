News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2021-12-24 20:00:00
Gold Prices Lift as the US Dollar Battles Sentiment. Will XAU/USD Break Higher?
2021-12-24 01:30:00
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Upbeat Outlook and Softer US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2021-12-23 01:30:00
Crude Oil May Rise Further on EIA Cushing Inventory Levels
2021-12-22 04:30:00
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2021-12-25 01:00:00
Will the Santa Claus Rally Finally Begin? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-23 15:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Fed Hiking Cycle Impact on Gold
2021-12-24 11:30:00
Gold Prices Lift as the US Dollar Battles Sentiment. Will XAU/USD Break Higher?
2021-12-24 01:30:00
News
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2021-12-24 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index at Ascending Triangle Support, USD/JPY Eyes 2021 Highs
2021-12-23 20:30:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index at Ascending Triangle Support, USD/JPY Eyes 2021 Highs
2021-12-23 20:30:00
DXY Index Weakens as US Dollar has Mixed Fortunes Before PCE Data. Will it Recover?
2021-12-23 06:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Another robust quarter for US equity markets and as we had highlighted in our Q4 forecast, the path of least resistance in the equity space was higher (SPX +5% in Q4, +20% YTD). As we close out the year, risks surrounding Fed policy have increased amid Washington’s concerns over inflation, which in turn has prompted the Fed to taper asset purchases at a quicker pace and project three rate hikes in 2022.

Alongside this, with Fed Chair Powell also retiring “transitory”, the hawkish move is somewhat reminiscent of the Fed’s 2018 pivot when Fed Officials stated that the balance sheet unwind was on autopilot. It took a turbulent year-end for equity markets to prompt the Fed to reassess their autopilot view.

My view remains that the biggest risk to equities is Fed policy over Omicron concerns. Keep in mind, that while the Omicron variant is more transmissible, data has so far shown symptoms are reportedly less severe than the Delta variant. What’s more, the economic impact of each variant has diminished with economies better able to operate with social restrictions.

Figure 1. Fed 2018 Hawkish Pivot

Fed Hawkish Pivot 2018

Source: Refinitiv

Figure 2. Fed 2021 Hawkish Pivot

2021 Fed Hawkish Pivot.

Source: Refinitiv

That being said, while the concern going forward will be a move to tighter Fed policy, it's important to remember that during the first half of the year, stimulus will be at its strongest. Therefore, the bias for equities is likely to remain in buy the dip mode, with a return to a fresh record high.

S&P 500 Chart: 100DMA Preventing Steep Pullbacks

S&P 500 100 DMA Preventing Pullbacks

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

