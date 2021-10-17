News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-15 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Deals with Tight Fed Outlook, Bitcoin Eyes Record, Energy Crisis Worries Continue
2021-10-16 02:15:00
China GDP, Bitcoin (BTC) & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-15 13:42:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix & Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market
2021-10-17 13:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-10-16 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Fundamental Forecast: Yield Curve Key to Bullion Prices as Q3 China GDP Nears
2021-10-17 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Coils at Support - XAU/USD Breakout Imminent
2021-10-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Rally Susceptible to Slowdown in UK CPI
2021-10-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-10-15 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecasts for the Week Ahead - USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2021-10-16 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Quarterly earnings from Netflix and Tesla, two big tech companies, will take center stage next week and could set the trading tone for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100. Get your weekly equities forecast from @DColmanFX here: https://t.co/NOCqjJ3TLd https://t.co/HR5xUZeJXp
  • Do you know the difference between investing and trading? Because while the goal might seem the same, they're very different things . Learn more here.https://t.co/fG6fNEPj9q https://t.co/ymGaYjrl1g
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/FOMcsxci50
  • Further your trading knowledge and gain informed market analyses from our expert analyst @DavidJSong on Oil with our free Q4 guide, available for free today.https://t.co/Y6XECmr5fQ https://t.co/XQI3PN4bkQ
  • Nasdaq 100 may hit new high soon. https://t.co/ACtVqiOBl0
  • HSTECH index has likely formed an "Inverse Head & Shoulders" pattern. https://t.co/YFIQEYmuyq
  • The HSI has likely formed a “Double Bottom” chart pattern, which is usually viewed as bullish-biased. https://t.co/wMQ14A867Q
  • When markets are falling, how can you short sell? Learn more here:https://t.co/K4EFd6A6xd https://t.co/ynjtSQqHVy
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures here. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/dLBhWmxuub
  • Relative stability in EUR/USD has masked weakness in the Euro against most other major currencies, and that weakness can be expected to persist in the week ahead and likely for longer. Get your weekly Euro forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/g6aCr7Uxg2 https://t.co/KZHBa4GXCN
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix & Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market

S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix & Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market

Diego Colman, Market Analyst
SPX Chart

S&P 500 AND NASDAQ 100 WEEKLY FORECAST: SLIGHTLY BULLISH

  • Corporate earnings will be key for the U.S. stock market in the near term
  • Netflix and Tesla’s quarterly results will be in focus in the week ahead, following strong profitsfrom major banks in the last few days
  • If the tech sector performs well and issues positive guidance, there is scope for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 to continue their recovery

Most read - S&P 500, DAX 40, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Bank Earnings Trigger Risk-on Mood

In recent months, a lot of pessimism has percolated through the marketon fears that red-hot inflation, stoked by surging energy prices and supply chain disruptions, will weigh on consumer sentiment and curtail economic growth. The anxiety has translated into investor caution, increased volatility, and moderate S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 weakness, but it hadn’t yet led to a major correction as dip buyers have emerged at every opportunity to fuel a rebound and propel equities higher.

However, with third-quarter earnings season in full swing, dip buyers may be reluctant to step in in the event of a significant pullback, especially if U.S. companies underwhelm expectations and start issuing profit warnings left and right. Fortunately, this has not yet been the case; on the contrary, most firms that have reported results so far have surprised on the upside, with the big banks beating consensus by a wide margin and offering constructive guidance despite the various economic headwinds. Goldman Sachs, for example, crushed analysts’ forecasts handsomely, with profits jumping 63% and revenue climbing 26% year-on-year, thanks to record deal-making activity in its investment banking unit.

Sadly, financials account for only ~11% of the S&P 500, so before assessing the broad stock market outlook, traders should wait and see how the other sectors perform and what kind of guidance they offer when it is their turn to announce their results. Of particular interest should be the technology segment as it represents approximately 30% of the benchmark. That said, the spotlight will be on Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) in the week ahead, but perhaps more attention will be paid to the electric auto-marker, as its quarterly performance and outlook may offer clues about consumer spending on large discretionary items and the struggle manufacturers face in sourcing parts amid ongoing supply chain bottlenecks. The following table shows the earnings release date and the EPS forecasts for both NFLX and TSLA.

S&amp;P 500 &amp; Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix &amp; Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market

Source: Yahoo Finance

Focusing on Tesla, expectations are high following news that the company achieved an impressive record last quarter, with 241,300 cars delivered, 20,000 units more than analysts anticipated. The increased deliveries and capacity rampamid sustained demand for its vehicles, despite logistical challenges, suggest investors could be in for a bullish surprise on Wednesday. If so, market anxiety could begin to dissipate, paving the way for a moderate upside move in the S&P 500, but especially in the Nasdaq 100. On the other hand, if Tesla's results disappoint and the manufacturer provides bleak guidance, sentiment could take a hit, dragging down big tech companies and triggering a sizable pullback in some of the tech-leaning equity indexes.

S&P 500 AND NASDAQ 100 DAILY CHART

S&amp;P 500 &amp; Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Netflix &amp; Tesla Earnings to Set the Tone for the Market

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, Contributor

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
US Dollar Outlook: USD Loses Momentum as Technical Levels Hold Firm
2021-10-17 10:00:00
Euro (EUR) Price Forecast: More Falls Ahead for EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
Euro (EUR) Price Forecast: More Falls Ahead for EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2021-10-17 04:00:00
Gold Fundamental Forecast: Yield Curve Key to Bullion Prices as Q3 China GDP Nears
Gold Fundamental Forecast: Yield Curve Key to Bullion Prices as Q3 China GDP Nears
2021-10-17 00:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Upside Stalling, Risk of Larger Setback
US Dollar Outlook: USD Upside Stalling, Risk of Larger Setback
2021-10-16 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bullish
US 500
Bullish