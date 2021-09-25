Cryptocurrencies Slammed by China Ban, Twitter (TWTR) Allows Bitcoin (BTC) Tipping

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Have Different Views for Last Week of September
2021-09-25 02:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook – Recovery Looks Weak and Increasingly Vulnerable
2021-09-24 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Short-term Bias Still Bullish, Big Level Ahead
2021-09-23 12:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Bearish Price Action Points to More Weakness
2021-09-24 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Pointing Lower After September Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-23 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Flattens After BOE-Induced Rally
2021-09-24 08:00:00
Dollar Trades Breakout for Head-and-Shoulders, S&P 500 Closes its Gap
2021-09-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Have Different Views for Last Week of September
2021-09-25 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-09-25 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5ddzFV https://t.co/8GJ6OQYgnW
  • Bitcoin (BTC) started the day on the front foot on the Twitter news before the latest China crypto ban hammered the market lower. Get your weekly crypto forecast from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/ZKHGXeVhsR https://t.co/QSltMQml6N
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/DSp7f3YuAx
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/HNqHcbL6vk
  • The US Dollar continues to push higher against ASEAN currencies after the FOMC rate decision. This leaves the USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP and USD/IDR outlook mostly tilted higher. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/zn56iTFBxM https://t.co/FbepD4RaFg
  • The US Dollar seems to be back on the offensive against its major counterparts, pressuring EUR/USD and NZD/USD lower as USD/JPY consolidates. USD/CHF surges past key resistance. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/MrLGSp7FYa https://t.co/XS0176LyOg
  • The Japanese Yen remains in focus with strength potential on risk aversion themes to go along with weakness on themes around higher rates. Get your weekly $JPY technical forecast from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/l4UICqJzJy https://t.co/dQ2pS0E4fp
  • Google finance-related search interest in 'Evergrande' has almost overtaken 'Covid'. 'Taper' doesn't even register on the scale https://t.co/P6H9sHFVIB
  • Gold prices gain as potential systemic risks out of China's Evergrande Group roil broader markets. Meanwhile, iron ore is ticking higher after a big drop on Monday as China steps up steelmaking curbs. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/l4kAWDJ2wm https://t.co/b9m5ADIqqb
  • Gold remains higher despite positive Evergrande news out of China. Meanwhile, copper bulls are pushing prices upward as the potential for a housing crisis in China ebbs. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/TK3MNntBdA https://t.co/14UKjR4w6M
Cryptocurrencies Slammed by China Ban, Twitter (TWTR) Allows Bitcoin (BTC) Tipping

Cryptocurrencies Slammed by China Ban, Twitter (TWTR) Allows Bitcoin (BTC) Tipping

Nick Cawley, Strategist
Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Twitter allows users to tip using Bitcoin.
  • China continues to crack down on cryptocurrencies.

After months of beta testing, Twitter yesterday announced that it would allow users to tip creators on its social network with Bitcoin, alongside other traditional fiat-based methods. The Bitcoin tips are facilitated via the Strike app that runs on the Lightning Network. Twitter also announced that it would support NFT authentication. Earlier this year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT and donated the $2.9 million sale proceeds to charity.

The announcement by Twitter pushed the cryptocurrency market higher despite social media company announcing in May that it was trialing the tipping service. Bitcoin moved back above $45k after trading below $40k at the start of the week, while a range of alt-coins recorded double-digit percentage gains. The market looked as though it was heading into the weekend on a strong note before news hit the screens of yet another China crackdown as the PBoC declared that all cryptocurrency-related activity was now illegal. China has a history of restricting cryptocurrency activity and while these announcements normally hit the market lower, these losses have always been short-lived. Today’s announcement saw Bitcoin shed around 5% and Ethereum around 8%.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Drop as China Declares Cryptocurrency Activities Illegal

The technical set-up for Bitcoin is weakening despite the CCI indicator remaining in oversold territory. BTC is now below all three simple moving averages, a negative scenario, while it is also back below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around $42k. There is a cluster of prior highs, all three simple moving averages, and the 50% Fib retracement number blocking the way back to the September 18 high at $48,807, the first level BTC needs to break to resume a move back towards its multi-month high.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart September 24, 2021

Bitcoin Chart

The alt-coin market is also under the pump and has given back around $400 billion since hitting its peak on May 12. It should be placed in context that the total market capitalization is still 4x to 5x higher than it was at the start of the year due to price appreciation and new projects. A look at the chart below – total crypto market cap less Bitcoin – shows a familiar chart pattern occurring, albeit slightly more condensed. If this pattern fully repeats itself, it suggests a short period of consolidation around these levels before another sharp move higher.

Cryptocurrency Market Minus Bitcoin September 24, 2021

Cryptocurrencies Slammed by China Ban, Twitter (TWTR) Allows Bitcoin (BTC) Tipping

Chart via Trading View

What is your view on Bitcoin and alt-coins – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: China, Energy and Yields in Play. What Will Drive AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Outlook: China, Energy and Yields in Play. What Will Drive AUD/USD?
2021-09-24 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
FOMC Preview - S&P 500 and DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
FOMC Preview - S&P 500 and DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-09-19 13:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price May Head Lower Ahead of German Election
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price May Head Lower Ahead of German Election
2021-09-19 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin