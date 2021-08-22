Fundamental Forecast For the Week Ahead: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Further EUR/USD Weakness in Store
2021-08-22 01:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Increasingly an Outlier of Calm Ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 02:31:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Rapidly Approaching Confluent Support
2021-08-20 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-20 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-20 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested
2021-08-21 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Looks Primed to Extend Monthly Losses
2021-08-20 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: British Pound Probes Critical Support
2021-08-21 22:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/wtXzTwB70Z
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/Woi2jyqzbI
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/occ3QUuusc
  • Australian Dollar plummeted more than 3% with a major technical break risking further Aussie losses. Get your weekly AUD technical forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/lYMgycm9PO https://t.co/zGRvYIr0Fj
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/kQ7XfdBarG
  • Last Thursday’s dramatic drop in EUR/USD below the critical 1.17 level has opened the way for further steep losses in the pair although some consolidation either side of 1.17 is likely first. Get your weekly Euro forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/w5FcGHvIc7 https://t.co/q1mUTg6kEl
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/GdRPa6yZcw
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/dlqJGOL8Jt
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/ilWL1YI9On
  • A quite week for spot gold after a rollercoaster August. Markets await further guidance as Jackson Hole Symposium looms. XAU/USD looks to dollar drivers. Get your weekly gold forecast from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/o8UtBxVJl9 https://t.co/K6kmsze36E
Fundamental Forecast For the Week Ahead: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR

Fundamental Forecast For the Week Ahead: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR

Richard Snow, Analyst
USD/ZAR Chart

South African Rand (ZAR) Analysis:

  • Emerging market currencies continue general decline
  • USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR & EUR/ZAR rise on dollar safety appeal
  • Jackson Hole Symposium, US Core PCE data and SA unemployment data prop up the main risk events for the week ahead
Advertisement

Emerging Market Currencies Continue Decline – ZAR Focus

Emerging markets have been in decline since June this year but have dropped off more aggressively this last week. This as evidenced by the JP Morgan Emerging Market FX Index chart below:

Fundamental Forecast For the Week Ahead: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, Refinitiv

Recent events in SA, mainly the looting of shops and subsequent cabinet reshuffle, have not done the Rand any favors as the country looks to attract foreign direct investment as one of the strategies to grow the local economy.

Key Technical Levels: Bullish USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR & EUR/ZAR

USD/ZAR

This last week saw considerable depreciation in the ZAR against the dollar, surrendering around 3.34% (taken at 18:00 CAT, Friday). A noticeable move was witnessed on Thursday which continued into Friday but later that day retraced off the intra-day high above 15.38.

This coming week could see a retracement towards the 15.00 psychological level but much of this depends on the level of USD appeal as riskier markets such as EM markets and major equity markets also experienced a sizeable sell off.

15.38 remains the most relevant level of resistance if the current trend is to continue with 15.57 and 15.70 the further upside resistance targets.

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

USD/ZAR Chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

GBP/ZAR

GBP/ZAR experienced much of the same as the pair almost reached 21.00, a level not seen since March this year - representing a 1.7% weekly advance as of 18:00 CAT on Friday. Price action looks to be nestled between 21.00 and 20.50 with the 38.2% Fib level of 20.7750 (drawn from the April 2020 high o the June 2021 low) creating the most immediate level of support. Once more, we could see a retracement of last weeks bullish move towards 20.50.

Should the bullish momentum continue into the coming week, 21.00 becomes the next hurdle followed by the 50% Fib at 21.3370

GBP/ZAR Daily Chart

GBP/ZAR Chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

EUR/ZAR

EUR/ZAR rose by 2.62% for the week (18:00 local time, Friday) coming just short of the psychological 18.00 level. The pair has quite a long way to go to get to 18.30 and could find resistance at 18.20 should the bullish momentum continue into next week. A retracement of the bullish advance highlights the zone of resistance between 17.75 and 17.80 (purple area) before 17.50 props up a more solid level of support which looks some distance away.

EUR/ZAR Daily Chart

EUR/ZAR Chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Risk Events in the Week Ahead

Fundamental Forecast For the Week Ahead: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR

For all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Next week’s major talking point will be the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium where we are likely to see an appearance from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank, Jerome Powell. Market participants will no doubt dissect every word he says after the FOMC minutes this week provided more support towards the inevitable tapering exercise.

However, a recent poll conducted by Reuters still favors an announcement of future tapering only in September with the first round of tapering only starting early next year.

Interest rates affect FX markets because the unwinding of accommodative monetary policy in the US typically leads to eventual increases in the interest rate, which makes US dollar interest-bearing investments more attractive. From a risk-reward perspective – the safer dollar will earn a higher return (yield) than before and may be viewed more favorable when compared to the higher yielding but riskier ZAR.

Fundamental Forecast For the Week Ahead: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR

Source: Reuters

Interestingly enough, US PCE data comes out midway through the symposium, which further supports the hypothesis that any announcements regarding tapering are more likely to happen at the September FOMC meeting or even later. The only hard hitting ZAR data release next week is the unemployment figure.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Further EUR/USD Weakness in Store
Euro Forecast: Further EUR/USD Weakness in Store
2021-08-22 01:00:00
Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested
Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested
2021-08-21 19:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 14:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Pushing Towards Fresh Multi-Week Highs, Alt-Coin Rally Resumes
Bitcoin, Ethereum Pushing Towards Fresh Multi-Week Highs, Alt-Coin Rally Resumes
2021-08-21 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR