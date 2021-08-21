Bitcoin, Ethereum Pushing Towards Fresh Multi-Week Highs, Alt-Coin Rally Resumes

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook - Pointing Lower as US Dollar Strength Remains in Control
2021-08-20 09:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-08-19 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Increasingly an Outlier of Calm Ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 02:31:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Rapidly Approaching Confluent Support
2021-08-20 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-20 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-08-20 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Looks Primed to Extend Monthly Losses
2021-08-20 20:00:00
Gold Price Rise Stalled as the US Dollar and Bond Yields Clash
2021-08-20 06:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Economic Symposium
2021-08-20 16:00:00
GBP/USD Threatening to Drop Below 1.36, UK Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly
2021-08-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The cryptocurrency market is looking in good shape ahead of the weekend with prices breaking out of their recent consolidation phase and pressing higher. Get your Bitcoin & Ethereum forecasts from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/EZAx2Ug5oT https://t.co/izmpEZs80f
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/LrrTHZEz5y
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/6Noj73i2Ho
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/B0Y664KQ4x
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/V7YRvVgYbY
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/5bvfPaOfLh
  • RT @elerianm: From @McKinsey: "Today, it costs six times more to ship a container from China to Europe than it did at the start of 2019."…
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/Jliadh8DWb
  • Copper prices have come under pressure as weak economic data in China and the United States drags on the industrial metal. Meanwhile, natural gas prices may rise on higher mercury readings in the US. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ENkopIVPx3 https://t.co/QE7h8wB5hS
  • Gold prices look primed for a turn lower in the near term, despite prices seeing upside lately. XAU/USD’s technical posture offers actionable trade setups. Get your weekly gold forecast from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/3By7MFDEmO https://t.co/pv1pIAJPG1
Bitcoin, Ethereum Pushing Towards Fresh Multi-Week Highs, Alt-Coin Rally Resumes

Bitcoin, Ethereum Pushing Towards Fresh Multi-Week Highs, Alt-Coin Rally Resumes

Nick Cawley, Strategist
BTC/USD Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Alt-Coins Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Cryptocurrency market capitalization is back above $2 trillion.
  • A breakout from the recent consolidation may leave room for Bitcoin to move higher.
  • Alt-coins looking to resume their recent rally.

Aftera short-term period of sideways price action, Bitcoin is edging back to its recent multi-month high print at just over $48,100 and may soon be back to levels last seen in early-to-mid May of this year. While this resistance may hold at the first attempt, the overall positive mood in the market is likely to see repeated attempts if the initial effort fails.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Pushing Towards Fresh Multi-Week Highs, Alt-Coin Rally Resumes

Prices via CoinMarketCap.

The daily BTC/USD price is now just above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level that has proved difficult to break above conclusively. The spot price is back the important 200-day simple moving average while the CCI indicator is not in overbought territory as yet. The weekend trading session can be volatile due to lower volumes, so careful risk management is needed before entering any trade.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart August 20, 2021

BTC/USD Chart

Ethereum broke out of its recent bullish trend channel this week, but its sell-off was stemmed by the 20-day sma mid-week. If this remains moving average remains supportive and Ethereum can break back into the multi-week uptrend then the recent double-top around $3,300 and $3,400 will likely come under threat. Again the CCI indicator is in neutral territory but it is on the cusp of flashing an overbought signal.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart August 20, 2021

ETH/USD Chart

The alt-coin has also turned higher again after a recent period of calm, with coins Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), and Polkadot (DOT) registering double-digit percentage gains over the last 24 hours. The rest of the space is currently covered in green ink with middle-to-high single-digit gains seen.

What is your view on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Alt-Coin market – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Downside Risks as the US Dollar Soars
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Downside Risks as the US Dollar Soars
2021-08-21 00:00:00
GBP/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Economic Symposium
GBP/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Economic Symposium
2021-08-20 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, FOMC Minutes, NZD/USD, RBNZ Rate Hike?
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, FOMC Minutes, NZD/USD, RBNZ Rate Hike?
2021-08-16 13:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, FOMC Minutes, NZD/USD, RBNZ Rate Hike?
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, FOMC Minutes, NZD/USD, RBNZ Rate Hike?
2021-08-16 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum