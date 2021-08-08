Nasdaq 100 Index Forecast: Eyeing 15,300 With Upward Trajectory Still Intact

Nasdaq 100 index Technical Forecast: Bullish

The Nasdaq 100 index breached an immediate resistance level at 14,950 and opened the door for further gains with an eye on 15,300

The MACD indicator trended lower however, forming a bearish divergence

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ( HSI settled in a trading range after a sharp decline

Nasdaq 100 – Daily Chart

The Nasdaq 100 index extended higher towards the weekend, aiming to challenge the next resistance level at 15,300 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. The index formed consecutive higher highs and higher lows since the end of May, marking a bullish trend. A trio of short-, medium- and longer-term Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines is sloping upwards, suggesting that the bullish trajectory remains intact.

The MACD indicator retreated from recent highs and trended lower however, forming a bearish divergence with prices. This suggests that upward momentum may be weakening. A pullback may bring prices to the 20-day SMA line for immediate support. The Nasdaq 100 registered an eye-watering gain of 16.8% since the “Double Bottom” pattern formed at the end of May, rendering it susceptible to a technical pullback when profit-taking kicks in.

Hang Seng Index (HSI) – Daily Chart

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) fell sharply and breached a “Descending Triangle” in late July amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the technology and education sectors. The index entered a trading rangethereafter, with immediate support and resistance levels found at 25,750 and 26,650 respectively. The overall trend appears to be bearish-biased, although the index has found strong support at 24,850 – the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. The MACD indicator is about to form a bullish crossover below the neutral midpoint, suggesting that selling pressure may be fading.

