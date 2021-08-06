Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN on the Lookout for Banxico Meeting and Fed Commentary Post NFP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead
2021-08-07 22:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bull Trend in Jeopardy as Lower Highs Form
2021-08-07 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-06 07:02:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge
2021-08-07 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Tanks After NFP, Trendline Tempers the Lows
2021-08-06 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Waiting on Resolution of Sideways Grind
2021-08-07 19:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-08-06 17:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/Fz06ctDpXz
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/nooS8ZXpaF
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/Cz9sI08iit
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCYRCIk https://t.co/vIsLkmuOeO
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/UnF8EdpzNS
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/Kntzaant6x
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/OUmD7MxjWn
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/xbH4pMfQKS
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/yi9qH38p7d
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/Xfs8xRfKsI
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN on the Lookout for Banxico Meeting and Fed Commentary Post NFP

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN on the Lookout for Banxico Meeting and Fed Commentary Post NFP

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

USD/MXN Forecast: Bearish

Advertisement

USD/MXN has kept relatively stable from where I left it last week, with a few attempts of breaking to the downside and limited upside momentum. Even after the NFP data came out stronger than expected and the Dollar picked up some bids along the way, the pair has seen one of its most stable weeks of the past two months.

Now his could either be a sign of stable repositioning and balanced forces, or investors could have outright lost interest in USD/MXN this week. Looking at the volume data, it seems to be more of a case of the first. It wouldn’t be the first pair to be clouded with indecision after some relatively busy weeks, so the question now is where do we go from here.

This strong employment reading seen on Friday is the final piece in the Fed policy puzzle that has been a long time in the work. With inflation having reached the conditions needed to start being less accommodative a while ago, it was just a case of the jobs market showing the same progress, and it had been resisting for a few months. Now that over 800k jobs have been added in July, I would expect markets to become more bullish on the likelihood of the Fed announcing tapering at the Jackson Hole symposium at the end of this month, with the US Dollar growing more bullish alongside it. If they don’t, that will be a big disappointment, and a kick in the gut for the Dollar.

On the Peso side, Banxico will be holding its August interest rate decision meeting on Thursday. Market expectations have been growing for the bank to rise the key rate by 0.25 basis points to 4.5%, which would be a consecutive rise after June’s 0.25 bps rise to 4.25%. If so, this would likely lift the Peso a little bit and would make the Mexican currency more attractive for those investors seeking carry trade advantages. The US CPI and PPI data out this coming week will also be something to watch out for as it may move the Dollar and therefore make USD/MXN more volatile.

USD/MXN Daily chart

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN on the Lookout for Banxico Meeting and Fed Commentary Post NFP

Despite the attempt at a bullish breakout on Wednesday, USD/MXN has been capped at the 20 pesos mark which is a good sign that sellers are firmly back in place. This is also an area where the 20, 50 and 100-day SMA are all converging, making it even more significant as a resistance going forward. If it holds going into this week, then sellers will be looking for a break below 19.80 to consolidate momentum further as the stochastic oscillator begins to show overbought conditions.

Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead
2021-08-07 22:00:00
Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge
Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge
2021-08-07 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop
Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop
2021-08-07 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN