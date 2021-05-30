News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs
2021-05-30 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains
2021-05-30 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs
2021-05-30 16:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs
2021-05-30 16:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-30 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs
2021-05-30 16:00:00
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
2021-05-29 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Price Forecast: Either a New Phase of 15-Month Bull Leg or Reversal
2021-05-30 00:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The 24/7 cryptocurrency market needs to monitored closely over the coming long weekend with volatility levels still high. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/dsdhrz4Cqu https://t.co/s3zfVvryCK
  • Get our analysts’ view on the key fundamentals for GBP in Q2. Download now. https://t.co/kP3YzLwt5M https://t.co/53MnnXTj6y
  • The Australian Dollar may struggle as the RBA further hints at rolling the yield target to the November 2024 bond. $AUDUSD remains vulnerable to falling copper and iron ore prices. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/ULA9WdrlbM https://t.co/zgEbXUMOyk
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/uO5RPC1sRR
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/DfLJLVSJlw
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/047rmCLdFc
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaSAtq https://t.co/QBiMMcvYnw
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/79ngZoIpIR
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/krraMg5TCa
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/SyzNkKeEKv
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs

Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Advertisement

Markets were rather uneventful last week with volatility cooling off as we head into the lull of summer. The ‘sell in May and go away’ anomaly held true for the first couple weeks of the month, but lack of follow-through has since led to a recovery in market sentiment and rebound by risk assets over the last few trading sessions. Perhaps this corresponds with simmering inflation fears and lower bond yields.

Major stock indices ticked higher with the DAX 30, CAC 40, and Stoxx 50 rising to fresh records. The Dow Jones advanced 1% on the week, but lagged the Nasdaq and Russell 2000. The ASX 200 shined most bright thanks to its 2.6% weekly gain. Relatively more speculative assets like major cryptocurrencies did not fare as well, however, with Bitcoin and Ethereum whipsawing back toward recent swing lows.

NZD/USD price action saw an influx of buying pressure as the Kiwi strengthened broadly due to a less-dovish shift in policy guidance by the RBNZ. The US Dollar caught a bid late last week and helped the DXY Index ricochet off year-to-date lows, but the move was quickly faded. Euro bulls struggled to push the bloc currency higher amid increasing expectations for the ECB to prolong its asset purchase programs. The Pound firmed up a bit following somewhat hawkish comments from the BoE.

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST MAJOR CURRENCIES AND GOLD

US Dollar Performance Chart vs EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, Gold, CNY

Gold price action climbed for the fourth week straight while the most active front-month silver futures contract just notched its highest weekly close since March 2013. Crude oil prices gained ground with the commodity jumping over 4% to trade back above $66.00/bbl. There could be potential for oil volatility to accelerate further next week in light of the scheduled OPEC+ meeting on output. The DailyFX Economic Calendar outlines additional event risk and data releases on deck for the week ahead.

Traders might want to keep an eye on the Australian Dollar in light of the upcoming RBA decision. EUR/USD could come into focus as well due to high-impact event risk posed by the release of Eurozone inflation and US nonfarm payrolls data. Not to mention, ECB President Christine Lagarde and Fed Chair Jerome Powell are expected to speak next week. USD/CAD also has potential for heightened volatility too with Canadian jobs data due for release alongside NFPs. What else has potential to drive markets in the week ahead?

FUNDAMENTAL FORECASTS

Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High

Gold price action advanced for its fourth-week straight as silver soared to multi-year highs thanks to a stubbornly weak US Dollar. Will gold and silver prices rise further or will Fed hawks stymie upside?

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins - Beware of Weekend Volatility

The 24/7 cryptocurrency market needs to monitored closely over the coming long weekend with volatility levels still high.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains

EUR/USD remains in an uptrend and is in a good position to reach the 1.23 level and then new highs for the year to date as the Eurozone economy improves and coronavirus cases drop.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns

GBP/USD on the front foot to close the week. Bulls aim for YTD peak, while EUR/GBP range is maintained.

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach

Seasonality may work to slow stock market price action as a drawdown in volume and volatility seep into the market. The major indices have already begun to show symptoms of range-bound price action.

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Wilt on RBA, Falling Iron Ore Prices

The Australian Dollar may struggle as the RBA further hints at rolling the yield target to the November 2024 bond. AUD/USD remains vulnerable to falling copper and iron ore prices.

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday

The ongoing erosion of US real yields, thanks to rising inflation expectations and stagnant US Treasury yields, proved to be a negative influence on US Dollar price action – like it was for much of 2020.

TECHNICAL FORECASTS

GBPUSD Price Forecast: Either a New Phase of 15-Month Bull Leg or Reversal

GBPUSD has shifted into neutral and is building pressure just below a technical resistance that holds the keys to the next leg of a major bull trend or the beginning of a reversal. Will the market resolve this impasse in the week ahead?

Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index Forecast: "Double Bottom" Signals Bullish Trend Reversal

The Nasdaq 100 index formed a “Double Bottom” chart pattern, which is commonly viewed as a bullish trend-reversal signal. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) aims to breach a key chart resistance.

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Plunge Pauses- USD Bears Test Yearly Support

A Dollar reversal off was halted by Friday’s inflation release as the index straddles yearly open support. The technical levels that matter on the DXY chart into June.

Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?

Gold may run higher if it clears the psychologically imposing 1900 level, but several other technical considerations are in play for the yellow metal. Where could XAU/USD head next?

Weekly Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Narrative Shifting, Bears Gaining Control

Thanks to shifting fundamental forces – weaker commodity prices and a relatively less hawkish RBA – Aussie bears more control over price action across a number of AUD-crosses.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Approach
2021-05-30 13:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains
2021-05-30 04:00:00
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
2021-05-29 20:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
France 40
Mixed
EU Stocks 50
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
Australia 200