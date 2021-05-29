News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-29 19:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-28 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
2021-05-29 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?
2021-05-28 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns
2021-05-28 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: Hello traders! Due to the US holiday, the Weekly Commodities Trading Prep webinar will be pushed 24 hours to Wednesday 2:0…
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/KdReInYFpU
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/dWaWQ0MK1V https://t.co/BJA2U5qSGU
  • Discover the key technical levels for AUD in Q2 with our analysts’ forecast. Download now. https://t.co/46esHJSBfN https://t.co/0h4uaxMkIW
  • #Gold may run higher if it clears the psychologically imposing 1900 level, but several other technical considerations are in play for the yellow metal. Where could $XAUUSD head next? Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/05/28/Gold-Technical-Forecast-Higher-Highs-to-Come-if-XAU-Clears-1900-Level.html?QPID=30472&CHID=9 https://t.co/YIlfjmLPcv
  • $GBPUSD on the front foot to close the week. Bulls aim for YTD peak, while $EURGBP range is maintained. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/qXI0ocQdyf https://t.co/X9MTxAVUtu
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/WgfYWR5Ex5
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/QIF1j5ts89
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/c8TvC2PKmw
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/ZSJkqIN6sW
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High

Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

OUTLOOK FOR GOLD & SILVER PRICES BULLISH AMID WEAK US DOLLAR

  • Gold price action advanced for the fourth consecutive week as Treasury yields slipped
  • Silver prices jumped to multi-year highs amid US Dollar weakness, infrastructure talks
  • Gold and silver outlook remains constructive in light of the Fed staying dovish on policy
  • Check out our Education Center or read up on the differences between gold vs bitcoin
Advertisement

Precious metals like gold and silver extended their stretch of gains last week. Gold prices climbed 1.5% to $1,905/oz while silver popped 1.9% to trade around the $28.00-price level. This likely follows sustained US Dollar weakness and headwinds faced by Treasury yields owing to the Fed’s patiently dovish position on monetary policy. Outlook for gold and silver has benefited from FOMC officials undermining the taper debate as they argue recent inflationary pressures are “largely transitory.”

GOLD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (14 DEC 2020 TO 28 MAY 2021)

Gold Price Chart Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

With actual inflation rising in the near term but not enough to warrant a Federal Reserve policy response, Treasury yields and the US Dollar have turned lower. Gold price action has catapulted higher in turn. This bullish trend behind gold looks likely to persist so long as the Fed remains committed to its accommodative stance and continues to delay talks of tapering asset purchases.

Gold prices might even be headed for all-time highs if the US Dollar weakens further and Treasury yields extend their slide. Not to mention, with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin facing heavy selling pressure as of late, investors might look to more traditional anti-fiat assets like gold and silver. If the US Dollar stages a sharp rebound, however, it would likely correspond with a spike in Treasury bond yields caused by the market pricing in the threat of Fed tapering. That could weigh negatively on gold prices and spoil the recent rally.

SILVER PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (06 NOV 2017 TO 28 MAY 2021)

Silver Price Chart Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Silver price action has also benefited from subdued Treasury yields and US Dollar weakness. In fact, the most active front-month futures contract for silver just recorded its highest weekly close since March 2013. Recent silver strength could come on the heels of President Biden touting his $2-trillion ‘green’ infrastructure proposal and $6-trillion budget forecast as well. Nevertheless, an upswing in yields and the US Dollar would likely put downward pressure on silver prices.

Looking to the week ahead, gold and silver volatility might intensify around high-impact event risk posed by the release of monthly nonfarm payrolls. A notably better-than-expected jobs report could see the US Dollar and yields pivot higher, which would likely steer precious metals lower. On the other hand, gold and silver prices could benefit from another round of disappointing NFP data as this would likely bolster the argument for Fed doves.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins - Beware of Weekend Volatility
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Alt-Coins - Beware of Weekend Volatility
2021-05-29 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Wilt on RBA, Falling Iron Ore Prices
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Wilt on RBA, Falling Iron Ore Prices
2021-05-29 02:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BoE Hawks vs UK Reopening Concerns
2021-05-28 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Silver
USDOLLAR