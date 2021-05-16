News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
2021-05-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?
2021-05-16 12:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-14 02:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Fire- XAU/USD Major Breakout Awaits?
2021-05-16 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Susceptible to Dovish FOMC Minutes
2021-05-15 20:00:00
News
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-15 03:37:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Neutral

  • The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 will look to recover from last week’s turbulence
  • Inflationary fears have pressured risk appetite across asset classes and traders will look to the upcoming Fed minutes for further insight
  • Stock Market Seasonality: Should you sell in May and Go Away?

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 endured considerable volatility last week as the three indices declined roughly -1.1%, -2.3% and -1.4% respectively. White-hot inflation data was largely to blame for the initial wave of selling as investors reassessed the Fed’s policy path given new economic readings. As the week progressed, disappointing retail sales and consumer confidence data helped to soothe hawkish fears and the indices were able to close the week off the lows.

That being said, the fundamental forces that were driving price action last week will likely persist into the weeks ahead as market participants attempt to gauge precisely when the Fed will look to shift its policy path. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly stated any change would be communicated well in advance which has led investors to suspect recent hawkish remarks from some Fed officials could be the start of that communication. Crucially, there has been no official statement and the commentary was only slightly hawkish.

Nasdaq 100 to Dow Jones Ratio – Growth to Value Rotation Visualized

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?

Nevertheless, the concern has put investors on edge and sectors of the market that are particularly exposed to more hawkish policy – namely those with lofty valuation metrics – were firmly on the backfoot last week as a result. The phenomenon is just another leg of the ongoing reflation trade that has seen investors exit growth in favor of value which has led the Dow to outperform the Nasdaq. Risk appetite was also curtailed elsewhere as investors shy away from popular growth trades like Cathie Wood’s ARKK fund.

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?

The fund saw its unbridled steam of inflows slow in mid-February, only to see outflows outpace demand since mid-March. ARKK captured the interest of many investors looking to speculate on the next generation of technology and growth stocks but the reflation trade has worked to seriously stem the enthusiasm. Evidently, concern around inflation and the subsequent effect on the Fed’s policy looks to be the driving force of price action in the stock market.

With that in mind, traders will look to the upcoming Fed minutes in the week ahead for further insight. While stocks closed off their lows last week, there is little to suggest the market has seen the last of volatility derived from this theme and investors should be cautious as a result. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

