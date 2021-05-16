News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
2021-05-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?
2021-05-16 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Fire- XAU/USD Major Breakout Awaits?
2021-05-16 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly British Pound Technical Forecast: Bullish Technicals Overcoming Bearish Seasonality
2021-05-16 18:00:00
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-15 03:37:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @Fxhedgers: MUSK DOESN’T DENY THAT TESLA SOLD ALL THEIR BITCOIN HOLDINGS - TWEET
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/CDAmncXkaR
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/hTUNcuig70
  • US equities endured turbulent price action last week and could be positioned for further volatility as fundamental forces butt heads and investors look to negotiate the shifting landscape. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/DcI8LXFLtY https://t.co/U1MEE8OmZg
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/POsnWwTmER
  • Speculative stubbornness continues to hold back emergent fears like inflation and central bank moderation, but no certain of progress on that battle this week. While $NDX, $BTCUSD and Pound are on my radar, #Dollar tops my watch list: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/15/Dollar-Outlook-Throttled-by-Both-Risk-Rebound-and-Curbed-Inflation-Concerns.html https://t.co/aYjyvQzhIA
  • AUD/USD remains range-bound but trend potential exists elsewhere in pairs such as AUD/JPY or AUD/CAD. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/bppORO1NEg https://t.co/6mXqAOrl9H
  • What are some technical and fundamental factors affecting the equities market? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/YQG1aaIT8C #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/oOyN7fUaC6
  • The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may drag on the price of gold as the central bank appears to be in no rush to switch gears. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/2EvNplObIk https://t.co/hhEAnqhAEu
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/gNiVpWrd1p
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Global market sentiment wobbled this past week after initial euphoria on a disappointing US jobs report that further cooled Fed tapering expectations. A much higher-than-expected US CPI report, along with the implications of better average hourly earnings from NFPs, boosted longer-term Treasury yields. But, softer retail sales helped rekindle market sentiment into the end of the week.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed -2.34%, -1.14% and -1.39% respectively. Germany’s DAX 30 managed to clock in a slight +0.11% rise. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fared worse, closing -4.34% as the nation planned to add Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima to the state of emergency. The VIX briefly spiked to its highest since March before turning lower.

Due to risk aversion, the anti-risk US Dollar found itself on the offensive. It outperformed G10 currencies like the Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar and Japanese Yen. An exception was the British Pound, which rallied in the aftermath of the Scottish election where the SNP fell one seat short of a parliamentary majority. That cooled independence referendum woes.

However, the Greenback’s momentum appeared to be short-lived and could be vulnerable heading into the new week. More Fedspeak is in store, with the Vice Chair presenting along with presidents of the Atlanta and Dallas branches. FOMC meeting minutes are also on tap. Further dovish commentary and refrain from policy tapering may keep market sentiment intact.

That may leave gold and crude oil prices in a bullish state. Even speculative assets, such as Bitcoin, may continue benefiting from record-low global borrowing costs and depressed bond yields. That said, the perceived loftiness in some markets could make episodes of risk aversion more frequent. This is as England and the city of New York take the next steps in easing lockdown restrictions.

What else is in store for markets in the week ahead?

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

USD vs gold

Fundamental Forecasts:

US Dollar Forecast: Greenback Takes Aim at FOMC After Weak Retail Sales

The US Dollar finished off an eventful week after CPI and retail sales injected volatility into markets. FOMC is now in the Greenback’s sights as taper talks linger.

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?

US equities endured turbulent price action last week and could be positioned for further volatility as fundamental forces butt heads and investors look to negotiate the shifting landscape.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) - Sharp Bounceback After Another Elon Musk Tweet

Tesla boss Elon Musk is seemingly running the cryptocurrency market single-handed this week with his tweets prompting a massive sell-off before today’s sharp rally.

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Susceptible to Dovish FOMC Minutes

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes may drag on the price of gold as the central bank appears to be in no rush to switch gears.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Eyes Yearly Peak, EUR/GBP Holds Range

GBP/USD on the front foot to close the week. Bulls aim for YTD peak, while EUR/GBP range is maintained.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions

The Euro eyes Eurozone GDP, inflation and PMI data next week. However, still-dovish ECB commentary from top officials may dampen the impact of better-than-expected outcomes on EUR/USD.

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Drops as Markets Price in Rate Cut Despite Banxico Dismissal of Inflation

USD/MXN drops to 4-month low as odds of a rate cut by December 2020 rise to 50%.

Technical Forecasts:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bearish Gartley Pattern Hints at Downward Pressure

The Nasdaq 100 index has likely formed a bearish Gartley pattern, which hints at further downside potential. Negative MACD divergence on the weekly chart suggests that upward momentum may be fading.

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Fire- XAU/USD Major Breakout Awaits?

Gold surged more than 10% off the yearly low with then XAU/USD breakout now eyeing key technical resistance. These are the levels that matter on the Gold weekly chart.

WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance

WTI crude oil is currently trading up against major resistance via the 2019 and 2020 highs within the confines of a channel; something has to give.

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD

AUD/USD remains range-bound but trend potential exists elsewhere in pairs such as AUD/JPY or AUD/CAD.

Weekly British Pound Technical Forecast: Bullish Technicals Overcoming Bearish Seasonality

It’s not a seasonally friendly time of the year for the British Pound, a potential headwind among otherwise bullish technical considerations.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?
2021-05-16 12:00:00
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Drops as Markets Price in Rate Cut Despite Banxico Dismissal of Inflation
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Drops as Markets Price in Rate Cut Despite Banxico Dismissal of Inflation
2021-05-16 09:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Susceptible to Dovish FOMC Minutes
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Susceptible to Dovish FOMC Minutes
2021-05-15 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Bitcoin