Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Underpinned by Rising Yields

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, 1.22 in Traders' Sights
2021-05-02 00:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Gears Up at Critical Resistance
2021-05-01 15:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-02 02:00:00
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-04-30 17:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields
2021-05-01 18:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Aims Higher as 3-Month Losing Streak Nears End
2021-04-30 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead
2021-04-30 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
JPY Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Looking to Continue Rallying
2021-05-01 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/jAj2kBLLTH
  • The price of #gold may remain under pressure ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as 10-Year Treasury yield recovers after defending the April low (1.53%). Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/cOtRrbvXcj https://t.co/iG94MrAGxE
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/hDSyPNqEhg
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/dBnQgf8utf
  • $USDJPY rose sharply last week off an important trend-line; short-term chart offers some guides to watch as the pair tries to continue its advance. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/cPFLXGlfl2 https://t.co/Gf2hJGXwx3
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/2AFtBGe2FH
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/TTBKWn1h30
  • Brush up your AUD/USD strategizing skills and hone your trading skills. https://t.co/bEueyszzbI https://t.co/5RdurEOLyP
  • The Nasdaq 100 index may be set to push to new record highs after forming a bullish inverse “Head and Shoulders” (H&S) chart pattern, which hints at further upside potential. Get your market update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/cFqybVRdKJ https://t.co/pW8RWoKafJ
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/28ZroqxSUS
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Underpinned by Rising Yields

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Underpinned by Rising Yields

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

USD/MXN Forecast: Neutral

Advertisement

The Mexican Peso looks seems to be taking its time in its attempt to push higher, despite improving fundamentals. The Mexican currency has lost ground against the Euro and the US Dollar this week, with the move higher in USDMXN and EURMXN partly underpinned by a rise in bond yields.

Quarterly GDP data posted on Friday showed that Mexico’s economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter compared to the previous three-month period, beating expectations that had predicted another contraction. Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy shrank 3.8% in unadjusted terms.

Focus next week will be on the CPI reading for the month of April, after the half-month CPI data showed a 0.06% growth in the first two weeks of April, with the core reading as high as 0.18%. This puts further pressure on Banxico – Mexico’s Central Bank - to decide whether it wants to focus on keeping prices stable or on achieving full employment and aiding economic growth.

We’ve seen other Central Banks around the world start to show a more hawkish message as economic figures show improving economies, but the likelihood of rate hikes is still pretty far away for most developed economies. But Mexico may be one step closer and there will be special attention to the message delivered by Banxico in its next meeting on May 13th. Any sign that monetary policy may become less accommodative would be positive for the Mexican Peso and we would start to see the carry trade argument come back into play.

In the short term, the move in bond yields is likely to be the key factor underpinning USDMXN performance, with the US Dollar starting to shed off some short positions after a month of consecutive selling. Joe Biden proposed on Wednesday another round of trillions of dollars of fiscal spending, just after recent data had shown the US economy accelerated in the first quarter of the year, pushing US 10 year treasury yields above 1.68% after a few weeks of cooling.

USD/MXN Levels

The recent move in USD/MXN has put the 76.4% Fibonacci level (20.18) into play again, a key area that has served as resistance many times in the last few months when the pair picked up some bullish momentum. The current setup seems to suggest that we may see sideways consolidation in the next few days, although bears are at risk of losing the upper hand if USD/MXN stays above the 20 Pesos mark for too long, with bulls likely targeting to get back towards the 20.50 area. On the flip side, a sustained break below 19.87 would be needed to get bears back in control, with a drop towards the descending trendline (19.35) being the main objective.

USD/MXN Daily Chart

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Underpinned by Rising Yields

Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Dow Jones May Support AUD, Dovish RBA Poses a Risk
Australian Dollar Forecast: Dow Jones May Support AUD, Dovish RBA Poses a Risk
2021-05-02 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, 1.22 in Traders' Sights
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, 1.22 in Traders' Sights
2021-05-02 00:00:00
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields
2021-05-01 18:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN