EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Charts to Watch
2021-05-02 09:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, 1.22 in Traders' Sights
2021-05-02 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Gears Up at Critical Resistance
2021-05-01 15:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold, British Pound, BoE and Scottish Election
2021-05-02 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-02 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold, British Pound, BoE and Scottish Election
2021-05-02 16:00:00
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields
2021-05-01 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Charts to Watch
2021-05-02 09:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
JPY Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Looking to Continue Rallying
2021-05-01 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • I went with Domaine Eden Cab. Complex, smooth, crushed stone and long finish. Body (count) not as heavy as the movie.
  • The Australian Dollar could fall given a dovish #RBA after disappointing first-quarter inflation data. But, further gains in the Dow Jones could signal support for the sentiment-linked AUD. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/aBtWtqAH6U https://t.co/HY89nu2gYR
  • ...I don't think many of the new wave of investors are going to share their views nor take their concerns seriously. But even at 90 (Buffet) and 97 (Munger), their gains will probably still outlast ours...
  • At the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting, Warren Buffet said inflation is a risk, Robinhood was catering to gambling and his deputy Charlie Munger said cryptocurrency's posture as a medium of exchange was "disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization"
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/bNr4WkHZz7
  • Build your EUR/USD strategy with key trading techniques. Get your free insight here: https://t.co/BmROEPOuFg https://t.co/LrH0PSoxjG
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/jiCPuK9Zii
  • The economic calendar over the coming week meaningfully cools following last week's loaded run. However, plenty to rouse the Dollar (including #NFPs), risk trends are still unresolved and central banks are live. What to watch for ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/01/EURUSD-Posts-Biggest-Daily-Drop-in-a-Year---Can-the-Dollar-Carry-That-Trend.html https://t.co/z017AKs0k9
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/PGohry6GYW
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/giDErQ7yRL
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold, British Pound, BoE and Scottish Election

Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold, British Pound, BoE and Scottish Election

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Market sentiment struggled this past week, with most benchmark stock indices ending in the red. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed -0.53% and -0.32% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng declined 1.29% and 1.22% respectively. An exception was in the UK, where the FTSE 100 rose almost 0.5%.

This meant a rosy week for the anti-risk US Dollar, but most of its progress occurred on Friday following persistent losses throughout the week. A dovish Federal Reserve meant that December 2022 rate hike bets were mostly unchanged. Gains in the USD may have been a sign of month-end rebalancing. Treasury prices rose as yields weakened, suggesting some degree of risk aversion.

The Canadian Dollar also outperformed in the aftermath of a less-dovish BoC earlier in the month, holding its ground against USD. Strength in the Greenback cooled off recent gains in precious metals, such as gold and silver prices. It remains to be seen if the US Dollar can extend its gain as May begins, but a lot of eyes may be on the British Pound ahead.

The Bank of England is due for its next monetary policy announcement. This is as Scotland holds parliamentary elections. Enough support for the Scottish National Party could bring back expectations of another independence referendum. As such, it could be a volatile week for Sterling. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar will be eyeing the next RBA rate decision.

As for economic data, the US will release April’s non-farm payrolls report. But, it is unclear to the extent it can drive Fed monetary policy expectations if the central bank is not anticipated to act in the short run. The Canadian jobs report could thus be more interesting for the Loonie given recent action from the BoC. What else is in store for financial markets in the week ahead?

Fundamental Forecasts:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

A strong earnings season has equipped investors with fresh optimism but price action may struggle to post progress as seasonal headwinds pick up in the month of May. As a result, gains may slow.

Ethereum (ETH) Hits a Fresh Record High, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Ripple (XRP) Rallying Hard

The cryptocurrency market continues to rebound sharply with Ethereum charging higher and printing repeated new highs.

Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields

The price of gold may remain under pressure ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as 10-Year Treasury yield recovers after defending the April low (1.53%).

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, 1.22 in Traders' Sights

April’s strong rally in EUR/USD still shows no sign of losing momentum and the pair could well extend its gains in the first week of May.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Scottish Election Risk & BoE QE Taper, GBP Volatility Ahead

GBP heading for a typically weak month, which comes ahead of Scottish Election risks. While the BoE may announce a QE taper.

Australian Dollar Forecast: Dow Jones May Support AUD, Dovish RBA Poses a Risk

The Australian Dollar could fall given a dovish RBA after disappointing first-quarter inflation data. But, further gains in the Dow Jones could signal support for the sentiment-linked AUD.

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Underpinned by Rising Yields

USD/MXN is trading back above 20.00 Pesos per Dollar as rising bond yields help the US Dollar stem its losses.

Technical Forecasts:

US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Charts to Watch

US Dollar weakness was prevalent for most of April with the DXY Index sinking nearly -3% lower, but the Greenback rebounded sharply into month-end. Where is EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/CAD headed next?

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: New Record High Eyed as Bullish "Head & Shoulders" Pattern Develops

The Nasdaq 100 index may be set to push to new record highs after forming a bullish inverse “Head and Shoulders” (H&S) chart pattern, which hints at further upside potential.

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Aims Higher as 3-Month Losing Streak Nears End

Gold is set to close out April higher, breaking a 3-month losing streak. Prices may aim for channel resistance if XAU/USD breaks above its 100-day SMA.

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Reversal Risks May Setback

Sterling may be vulnerable to further losses after reversing off key technical resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart heading into May.

WTI Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Gears Up at Critical Resistance

Oil has started to tangle with a massive zone of resistance that’s rejected bulls for each of the past three years. Why might this time be different?

JPY Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Looking to Continue Rallying

USD/JPY rose sharply last week off an important trend-line; short-term chart offers some guides to watch as the pair tries to continue its advance.

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch

The Australian Dollar appears at risk of a reasonable decline in the week ahead against the US Dollar. However, bullish technical suggest further gains against the Japanese Yen may be at hand.

US Dollar Weekly Performance Against Currencies and Gold

Currencies vs gold

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

