News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Charts to Watch
2021-05-02 09:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, 1.22 in Traders' Sights
2021-05-02 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Gears Up at Critical Resistance
2021-05-01 15:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-02 12:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-02 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields
2021-05-01 18:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Aims Higher as 3-Month Losing Streak Nears End
2021-04-30 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD Charts to Watch
2021-05-02 09:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
JPY Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Looking to Continue Rallying
2021-05-01 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The economic calendar over the coming week meaningfully cools following last week's loaded run. However, plenty to rouse the Dollar (including #NFPs), risk trends are still unresolved and central banks are live. What to watch for ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/05/01/EURUSD-Posts-Biggest-Daily-Drop-in-a-Year---Can-the-Dollar-Carry-That-Trend.html https://t.co/z017AKs0k9
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/PGohry6GYW
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/giDErQ7yRL
  • April’s strong rally in $EURUSD still shows no sign of losing momentum and the pair could well extend its gains in the first week of May. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/BMFKX8ih29 https://t.co/BmRjlWCilu
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/jAj2kBLLTH
  • The price of #gold may remain under pressure ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as 10-Year Treasury yield recovers after defending the April low (1.53%). Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/cOtRrbvXcj https://t.co/iG94MrAGxE
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/hDSyPNqEhg
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/dBnQgf8utf
  • $USDJPY rose sharply last week off an important trend-line; short-term chart offers some guides to watch as the pair tries to continue its advance. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/cPFLXGlfl2 https://t.co/Gf2hJGXwx3
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/2AFtBGe2FH
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Neutral

Advertisement

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 andS&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 enjoyed considerable gains in the month of April as the three indices climbed roughly 2.5%, 5.4% and 5.2% respectively. Built atop sound economic groundwork, strong corporate earnings and an accommodative Federal Reserve, a strong fundamental landscape has been laid for each of the US indices and they may look to continue higher in the weeks ahead as a result. That said, optimistic investors will have to juggle an encouraging backdrop with strengthening seasonal headwinds.

S&P 500 Seasonality Chart

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

To that end, monthly S&P 500 returns have outpaced historical performances in the year-to-date thus far, but the month ahead could see topside progress slow considerably. Since 1990, May has seen lower returns compared to April alongside continued declines in volume and volatility.

Further still, more seasoned traders and investors may remember the mantra “sell in May and go away” which spoke to broader equity market weakness in the month. Evidently, stocks have seen an improved performance during May in recent years, but the month still possesses a new set of challenges for traders relative to the first quarter which will see encouraging economic readings and corporate profitability butt heads with lower market activity.

As a result, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 may see gains slow in favor of consolidation after months of bullish progress. Should consolidation occur, it may allow valuations to cool and the oddities of covid-induced base effects in earnings and other data to pass. All in all, the outlook of US corporations and the economy appears rosy, but it is hard to suggest considerable gains are in store in the weeks ahead.

DAX 30 Forecast for the Week Ahead

Much of the same can be said for the DAX 30. Economic data for the German economy is largely upbeat despite ongoing coronavirus uncertainty in Europe and gradual reopening procedures continue to foster risk appetite. Still, European equity markets are not immune to the effects of seasonality and the DAX 30 runs the risk of slipping into tepid price action in the weeks ahead.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – May 2021)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Without new catalysts, the German equity index may linger around recent levels if not modestly higher. While such price action is considered less than ideal for many traders, it can open the door to range trading strategies.In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Underpinned by Rising Yields
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Underpinned by Rising Yields
2021-05-02 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Dow Jones May Support AUD, Dovish RBA Poses a Risk
Australian Dollar Forecast: Dow Jones May Support AUD, Dovish RBA Poses a Risk
2021-05-02 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, 1.22 in Traders' Sights
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Still Positive, 1.22 in Traders' Sights
2021-05-02 00:00:00
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of NFP amid Recovery in US Treasury Yields
2021-05-01 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bearish
US 500
Bearish