Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Bears Remain in Control

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Constructive After Break Above 1.20
2021-04-25 00:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High
2021-04-23 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Lack of Momentum to Foster Consolidation
2021-04-24 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-24 16:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-04-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support
2021-04-24 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/J8gcvvKGci
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/qv2ukIh18X
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/8ki5eDiOPo
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/gyYU3SElL1
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/PFeJGU5a8l
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/XDUfLit3bF
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/y0XuqssmUJ
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/eNonXVDVMG
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/TovRrmOYij
  • Among the top themes to watch for market impact over the coming week are: US and Eurozone GDP, earnings and BOJ and Fed rate decisions. Read more on what to watch out for when trading ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/24/Dollar-Tumble-Awaits-Fed-Decision-and-US-GDP-Bitcoin-Retreat-May-Signal-Risk-Turn.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/zJNrX7bY4p
Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Bears Remain in Control

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Bears Remain in Control

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

USD/MXN Forecast: Bearish

Advertisement

The Mexican Peso looks set to resume its bullish trend next week after struggling to break key levels against currencies like the US Dollar and the Euro. A resurgence in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world has left risk-assets slightly unsupported this past week, with USD/MXN creeping back up to the 20 Peso mark whilst EUR/MXN attempted to undo the gains seen the week prior.

The fundamental picture remains pretty positive in the medium-term, with vaccination programs advancing and lockdown measures softened in many countries, although the light at the end of the tunnel is not visible just yet. India recorded its highest daily death rate this week, with new infections soaring above 300 thousand a day, and hospitals facing a critical shortage of oxygen.

In Mexico, the amount of new daily cases has dropped off significantly in the last few weeks, although the country has faced an elevated rate of daily deaths in the last week, which has broken the descending trend of the last few months. There is also a vaccine shortage in the country, which is causing its vaccination rate to fall behind other LatAm and developed countries.

But, overall, the situation seems to be improving and the latest economic data shows that the country is slowly getting on the path back to recovery. Most recently, the half-month CPI data shows a 0.06% growth in prices in April so far, with the core reading as high as 0.18%. This puts further pressure on Banxico – Mexico’s Central Bank - to decide whether it wants to focus on keeping prices stable or on achieving full employment and aiding economic growth.

We’ve seen other Central Banks around the world start to show a more hawkish message as economic figures show improving economies, but the likelihood of rate hikes is still pretty far away for most developed economies. But Mexico may be one step closer and there will be special attention to the message delivered by Banxico in its next meeting on May 13th. Any sign that monetary policy may become less accommodative would be positive for the Mexican Peso and we would start to see the carry trade argument come back into play.

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Bears Remain in Control

Source: Ourworldindata.org

USD/MXN Levels

Once again USD/MXN is struggling to move below 19.87, an area of consistent support over the past 5 months. The last two weeks of sideways consolidation have caused the descending trendline to fall below current price, which means the pair is likely to face increased buyer resistance when trying to trend lower.

The pair has also been consistent with its resistance on the topside over the last week, being unable to break above the 20 peso mark despite some Peso weakness. I wouldn’t be surprised if USD/MXN drifts sideways this coming week but I would expect the tendency to be skewed to the downside, with a break below 19.78 as the key objective.

USD/MXN Daily Chart

Mexican Peso Weekly Forecast: USD/MXN Bears Remain in Control

Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Constructive After Break Above 1.20
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Constructive After Break Above 1.20
2021-04-25 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-24 16:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus Amid Corporate and Capital Gains Tax Hike Bets
US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus Amid Corporate and Capital Gains Tax Hike Bets
2021-04-24 08:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Crumble, Alt-Coins Hammered - Will Buyers Step Back In Again?
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Crumble, Alt-Coins Hammered - Will Buyers Step Back In Again?
2021-04-24 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN