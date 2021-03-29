News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-03-29 06:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak on Lockdowns, Third Wave Fears
2021-03-28 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 13:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 12:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Hampered by Tax-Hike Talks, Archegos Block Sales
2021-03-29 08:00:00
Will Dow Jones Continue to Outperform Nasdaq 100 on Reflation Optimism?
2021-03-28 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 13:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-29 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushing Ahead on Vaccine Cheer
2021-03-29 08:35:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2021-03-29 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits a Record High and USDJPY Tempts a Massive Pattern
2021-03-29 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: US Dollar Rally Driving USD/JPY to Fresh Multi-Month Highs
2021-03-28 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Market sentiment was mostly upbeat this past week with some exceptions. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed +1.36%, +1.57% and -0.58% respectively. In Europe, the DAX 30 and FTSE 100 rose 0.88% and 0.77% respectively. Meanwhile in the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng weakened over 2%.

Still, there were some bumps along the way as the haven-linked US Dollar appreciated. Chinese equities flirted with correction territory. Meanwhile, solid demand for Treasuries at government auctions this past week stabilized longer-term rates. The 10-year yield fell after 7 consecutive weeks of gains. Albeit, it recovered a good chunk of losses into the weekend.

A stronger Dollar and weaker bond yields likely resulted in a fairly quiet week for precious metals as gold consolidated. Crude oil prices also saw sideways price action. A blockage at Suez Canal fueled supply disruption woes. Simultaneously, a reintroduction of lockdowns in parts of Europe to tame rising Covid cases dented the outlook for fuel demand.

Having said that, on Monday England is expected to end stay-at-home orders and could offer some lift to market sentiment. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is not anticipated to extend emergency SLR exemptions, opening the door to less demand for Treasuries. That may in-turn offer yields some upside momentum.

Another key event to watch out for is the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday. A solid month could lift bond yields and further boost the rotation trade out of growth and into value stocks. Most trading exchanges will however be closed for the Good Friday holiday, opening the door to illiquid market conditions. Crude oil prices are eyeing an OPEC+ meeting. What else is in store ahead?

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecasts

Gold Weekly Price Forecast: XAU Caught Between Treasury Yields and USD

Gold price action was directionless last week as the precious metal was caught between tempered US Treasury yields and a surging US Dollar. Should the two forces continue, XAU/USD might stagnate.

US Dollar Rally to Benefit from Upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report

The update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may keep the US Dollar afloat as employment is expected to increase for the third consecutive month.

Australian Dollar May Wobble if Chinese and Tech Stocks Keep Sinking

The Australian Dollar wobbled as Chinese stock markets flirted with a correction. Further losses there remain a risk to the Aussie as Treasuries eye the next non-farm payrolls report.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?

GBP nears range break vs Euro, while month/quarter-end flows sees upside risk for GBPJPY

USD/MXN Outlook: Should Banxico Keep Rates Steady or React to Inflation?

Money markets are pricing in two possible rate hikes in 2021 as Mexico sees soaring inflation.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak on Lockdowns, Third Wave Fears

EUR/USD is sure to bounce back at some time but for now it’s hard to see anything but further losses as the EU struggles with a third wave of Covid-19 infections and more lockdowns.

Will Dow Jones Continue to Outperform Nasdaq 100 on Reflation Optimism?

Reflation optimism and vaccine rollouts led to a rotation from tech into cyclical sectors, boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average while pulling down the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100. Will this trend be sustained?

Technical Forecasts

British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch

The British Pound has had a stellar start to 2021 however, although the currency’s long-term technical outlook remains bullish, fading momentum could lead to a period of consolidation in the week ahead. Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP levels to watch.

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rips into Resistance- Bulls Eye 110

An outside-week reversal to fresh yearly highs has USD/JPY bulls threatening major uptrend resistance. These are the levels that matter on the weekly technical chart.

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/JPY Chart Setups

The Australian Dollar faces a variety of technical setups in the week ahead against the US Dollar, Canadian Dollar and Japanese Yen.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Stocks are trying to remain stable, but keep an eye on the NDX as it sits in a precarious spot and could sink the broader market.

US Dollar Price Outlook: US Dollar Rally Driving USD/JPY to Fresh Multi-Month Highs

The US dollar continues to probe multi-month highs and despite the greenback looking overbought, the path of least resistance is higher still.

Gold Price Technical Forecast: Big Break Awaits as Gold Goes Range

Gold prices went from extreme overbought last August to extreme oversold this March. But what's around the next corner?

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

us dollar vs currencies and gold

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

