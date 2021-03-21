News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Prepare for Possible EUR/USD Break to the Downside
2021-03-21 00:00:00
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
2021-03-19 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
2021-03-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-21 12:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-19 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Has Gold Reached a Turning Point?
2021-03-20 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance
2021-03-19 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-03-20 21:00:00
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report
2021-03-19 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar: Markets Looking for What Can Truly Catalyze the Break
2021-03-20 07:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex trading, which is the act of exchanging fiat currencies, is thought to be centuries old – dating back to the Babylonian period. Learn about the history of Forex here: https://t.co/1ZR5OBYnbW https://t.co/iOwnrLbPyw
  • Cable calmed and GBP/JPY put in its first bearish weekly bar in more than two months. Is the British Pound about to turn-around? Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/FsfrfG08CV https://t.co/jGZLrECKok
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/OhLC8eErRk
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/Ulw9Mc5aYs
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/IPpinA1AEB
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/1g1ppAhobW
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/Ln4KJZDa0r
  • #Gold posts second consecutive weekly gain as Fed defends new policy. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/0zkGQUdHEt https://t.co/7WWCY8dEOt
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/Uyi08ZN3NL
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/vmgsv0iArY
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Stock Market Forecast: Neutral

Advertisement

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

US equities were treated to a Fed meeting last week that might allow them to continue higher in the months to come after the central bank reiterated its accommodative policy path. In the shorter term, however,the impending conclusion of the Fed’s Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) may give rise to volatility as big banks might be forced to increase their capital holdings and/or reduce their exposure to Treasurys. Should they adjust by selling Treasurys, yields might tick higher which could pressure technology stocks further.

Nasdaq 100 to Dow Jones Ratio Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – March 2021)

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Chart

The reflation trade has been unfolding since early February as evidenced by the continued drawdown in the Nasdaq 100 to Dow Jones ratio. The rotation has seen investors shy away from the market’s mega-cap leaders in favor of smaller, industrial or value-oriented stocks as US Treasury yields rise. If yields continue to rise toward the S&P 500 earnings rate, which stands at around 2.5%, the current rotation trade could gain steam or transition into a broader equity selloff.

Video Explainer – What Rising Treasury Yields Mean for US Equities and Gold

That being said, the longer-term fundamental outlook for equities remains constructive as the Fed revealed upbeat economic projections while simultaneously maintaining its timeline to raise interest rates. Together, the central bank’s findings paint a rosy picture of the US economy and corporate earnings that might propel stock prices higher in the long term.

FTSE 100 Forecast

While the US indices negotiate rising yields and expiring central bank policies, the FTSE 100 will look to more traditional catalysts in upcoming inflation and employment data. The prints are unlikely to completely uproot the index’s longer-term recovery, but they could give rise to shorter-term volatility. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXon Twitter for updates and analysis.

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Outlook: Mexican Peso Shows Resilience Ahead of Banxico Meeting
USD/MXN Outlook: Mexican Peso Shows Resilience Ahead of Banxico Meeting
2021-03-21 06:00:00
Euro Forecast: Prepare for Possible EUR/USD Break to the Downside
Euro Forecast: Prepare for Possible EUR/USD Break to the Downside
2021-03-21 00:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: The Ongoing Battle for Yield Control
US Dollar Outlook: The Ongoing Battle for Yield Control
2021-03-20 12:00:00
Swiss Franc Forecast: Why CHF May be at Risk Despite Wobbly Stocks, Eyes on SNB
Swiss Franc Forecast: Why CHF May be at Risk Despite Wobbly Stocks, Eyes on SNB
2021-03-20 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
FTSE 100
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish