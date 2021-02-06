News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD
2021-02-06 04:00:00
S&P 500 Retakes the Risk Baton and Dollar Breakout Cut Short, What's Ahead?
2021-02-06 03:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-05 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-05 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Forecast: Will Bearish Pressures Persist?
2021-02-05 22:00:00
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops After Soft NFP Report
2021-02-05 13:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP: British Pound Cheers Distancing from Negative Rates
2021-02-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The growth-linked Australian Dollar lost some ground despite a rising S&P 500 as the US Dollar received a boost from rising Treasury yields. This dynamic remains important to watch ahead. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/ie91SVFJZO https://t.co/hWTPJ1lxFG
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/cYHLvmUkoR
  • Gold price action stumbled -2% lower this past week as precious metals struggle to stay bid. Can gold bulls stage a relief bounce off nearby technical support or will the recent bearish trend persist? Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/FhEc3MyKGD https://t.co/YqMThuo9Pk
  • GBP rallies as BoE says no to negative rates , EUR/GBP bearish breakdown. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/OY9ngdBHh0 https://t.co/80v1n7dWvy
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/Sq1RGvz24H
  • The Swiss Franc appears set for further downside against the New Zealand Dollar and the British Pound after NZD/CHF and GBP/CHF overtook key chart levels.Get your $CHF market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/bivZU5ktN6 https://t.co/zYQBWTxWgB
  • The BTC/ETH ratio suggests that Ethereum may outperform its more popular counterpart in the near term. However, Bitcoin looks set to follow ETH higher after breaching key resistance. Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/CVIOc8NjUO https://t.co/53Y7ZfrIAY
  • (Fundamental Outlook) Australian Dollar Forecast: S&P 500 Gains Fail to Inspire, Why the Struggle? $AUDUSD #AUD #SP500 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/02/06/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-SP-500-Gains-Fail-to-Inspire-Why-the-Struggle.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/LRB2hPH8sN
  • Retail trading signals hint the S&P 500 and Dow Jones may extend recent bounces off rising support from late March 2020, but will the growth-linked Australian Dollar follow? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/LlHIaFuXES https://t.co/1pnbBwwLZ1
  • Crude oil prices surged higher after inventory figures and OPEC+ developments underpinned the fundamental backdrop for commodities. Meanwhile, copper faces a bearish Descending Triangle. Get your #crudeoil market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/tjw5hhP02b https://t.co/yD3ENHLKQw
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply

Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply

David Song, Strategist

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil extends the advance from the monthly low ($51.64) as US crude inventories contract for the second consecutive week, and key market themes may keep oil prices afloat as global production remains subdued.

Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil: Bullish

The price of oil trades to fresh yearly highs as the decline in US crude inventories boosts the outlook for consumption, and the ongoing efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may keep crude prices afloat as Saudi Arabia remains on track to reduce supply by 1 million b/d until April.

It remains to be seen if OPEC and its allies will regulate the energy market throughout 2021as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) states that “world oil demand is forecast to increase by 5.9 mb/d, unchanged from last month’s report, to total 95.9 mb/d, but the group appears to be in no rush to restore crude production as the producers pledge to “remain vigilant and flexible” at the February Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting.

World Oil Demand Chart

In turn, the ongoing efforts by OPEC and its allies may keep crude prices afloat as global demand recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the price of oil may continue to exhibit a bullish trend ahead of the next JMMC meeting on March 3 as the MOMR insists that total OECD demand “is estimated to increase by 2.6 mb/d y-o-y but will still lagpre-pandemic levels.

With that said, a further decline in crude inventories may keep oil prices within the upward trending channel established in November, and the price of oil may continue to retrace the decline 2020 high ($65.65) as long as US output sits at its lowest level since 2018.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the DailyFX Forecast for Oil
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: S&P 500 Gains Fail to Inspire, Why the Struggle?
Australian Dollar Forecast: S&P 500 Gains Fail to Inspire, Why the Struggle?
2021-02-06 00:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
2021-02-05 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude