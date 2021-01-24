Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Drifts Back Above 19.90 as it Holds its Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bullish, EUR/GBP Bearish
2021-01-24 04:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-21 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, VIX, Tesla and Leverage Reflect Greater Risk to the Relentless Bull Market
2021-01-23 06:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-22 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Weakness in US Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Weekly Reversal- Bear Market Rally or More?
2021-01-22 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Wedge Patterns in Focus
2021-01-24 01:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/4DGXwA8vqs
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/mAMhWbV6Jy
  • Make smart trading decisions with your free guide to trade the news. Download your free guide here.https://t.co/pb5E2KgRzW #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/E9ZmJvqO0z
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/fqxw1AoKc1
  • Gold snapped a two-week losing streak but keeps price within the broader August downtrend. These are the levels that matter on the $XAUUSD weekly chart. Get your market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/B3Jct6mIBD https://t.co/xTGIM2hRBv
  • $GBPUSD continues to move higher, despite Friday’s weakness, as vaccination hopes continue to fuel positive sentiment despite ongoing lockdown fears and downbeat UK data. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/S8UoHzOwFN https://t.co/qI6UZdggvM
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/6wxX6oQurn
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/w009tJEQZn
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/2AeO1AdD2M
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/INJz4NSugQ
Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Drifts Back Above 19.90 as it Holds its Range

Mexican Peso Forecast: USD/MXN Drifts Back Above 19.90 as it Holds its Range

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

USD/MXNFundamental Forecast: Neutral

Advertisement

I once again find myself writing to you about USD/MXN at a price level similar to where I last left off. It’s not that price hasn’t moved in these last 7 days, but it seems to be following a pattern where it converges towards the 19.87 mark towards the end of the week.

USD/MXN Daily chart

USD/MXN Chart

Fundamentally not much has changed, the virus continues to ravage through South America and Mexico is reporting new record deaths each day, with the figure reaching a peak of 1,803 on Thursday, and new infections up 22,339 on the day.

There will be some economic data for Mexico released this coming week, including retail sales and GDP, but it is likely the market will see these data points as outdated. Investors continue to look for guidance on the future of the health crisis and the economy, and the actual virus data seems to be the only thing to possibly shed a light on what may come.

Economic Calendar
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

Technically, USD/MXN continues to lack the bearish support needed to break below 19.50 and the bullish support to break above the 76.4% Fibonacci (20.18) leaving price action trapped between these levels. The broader risk remains tilted to the downside, but bears are vulnerable to price appreciation in the short-term. Immediate support seems to arise at the 19.60 area whilst short-term resistance can be seen at the 20.00 mark.

Support areas are becoming scarce so a fall below 19.50 could see downside momentum increase rapidly in an attempt to get back to the levels seen last March before the outbreak of the virus. The longer-term objective remains at 19.14, before heading towards the descending trendline it was trailing up until December, which now stands at 16.65.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bullish, EUR/GBP Bearish
Euro Week Ahead Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bullish, EUR/GBP Bearish
2021-01-24 04:00:00
Gold Price Tracks Weakness in US Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting
Gold Price Tracks Weakness in US Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 22:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting
2021-01-23 18:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Busy Week Ahead, GDP, Fed, IMF, Earnings Season
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Busy Week Ahead, GDP, Fed, IMF, Earnings Season
2021-01-23 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN