News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-01-17 01:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/AUD Weakness Last?
2021-01-16 05:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?
2021-01-17 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices In Focus Amid Fears of Falling Demand
2021-01-15 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-17 13:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-15 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB
2021-01-17 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Lacking Luster, a Turning Point Arrives
2021-01-17 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes
2021-01-16 22:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?
2021-01-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Pushes Back After Jerome Powell’s Interview
2021-01-15 12:53:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/Uz6LKXdR2k
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/fGi6YgqqQt
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/fdigOgkmio
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/Ilqz8BWTk0
  • The final ‘full’ week of the year brings about the last wave of significant event risk from around the globe, including three central bank rate decisions (Fed, BOE, & BOJ). Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/PhqxSPlngI https://t.co/XX57vSjQwV
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/HOvzuOICQx
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/32hYzqhuZ9
  • The Australian Dollar sits on the crossroads of Treasury yields, the S&P 500 and US fiscal stimulus expectations. Will $AUDUSD gains slow? Chinese Q4 GDP and Australian jobs data are due. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/BsYmmWFYOH https://t.co/HhLqb2iVgk
  • #Gold prices have come under significant pressure to kick-off 2021. However, the formation of bullish technical patterns across multiple timeframes suggests that a rebound higher may be at hand. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/Dpf8N4Fh0T https://t.co/pnZpnM9yT5
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Learn about the importance of the ISM manufacturing index here: https://t.co/Xr3xtoFpZy https://t.co/yCtLFemdNc
Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB

Markets Week Ahead: Russell 2000, S&P 500, Gold, USD, Biden Stimulus, Earnings, ECB

2021-01-17 16:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Equities mostly fell this past week with a few key exceptions. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 sank over 1% while small-cap stocks outperformed the broader market as the Russell 2000 soared about 2%. In Europe, the DAX 30 and FTSE 100 declined 1.9% and 2.0% respectively. Meanwhile in the APAC region, the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng climbed 3.74% and 2.5% respectively.

The broader risk-off tone reflected in currency markets, where the anti-risk US Dollar and similarly-behaving Japanese Yen shined. The growth-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars wobbled. Taking a look at commodities and precious metals, crude oil netted little changed while anti-fiat gold prices dropped roughly 1%.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities this year?
Get My Guide

A big theme that most traders will likely be watching ahead is where US fiscal policy goes as Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president. Some of the weakness in equities this past week may have been as a result of investors pricing in a watered-down version of Biden’s USD 1.9 trillion relief package due to what may be difficulty passing it through the Senate.

The week ahead is also quite busy, with earnings season in play: companies like Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Netflix and Intel are reporting. Soft results from Wells Fargo and JP Morgan this past week may foreshadow another round of dismal figures for bank companies ahead. A reminder that Monday is a holiday in the US, expect sub-par liquidity conditions to start the week.

The Euro, Japanese Yen and Canadian Dollar are eyeing the ECB, BoJ and BoC respectively. Chinese fourth-quarter GDP will have key insights into the state of global growth. Will a jobs report stoke volatility in the Australian Dollar? Europe is going to update economic sentiment indicators. What else is in store for financial markets ahead?

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecasts:

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Out of Steam?

GBP underpinned as BoE downplays negative rates, alongside vaccine rollout.

Australian Dollar Outlook: Tied to Biden Stimulus Bets, S&P 500, US Dollar, Treasuries

The Australian Dollar sits on the crossroads of Treasury yields, the S&P 500 and US fiscal stimulus expectations. Will AUD/USD gains slow? Chinese Q4 GDP and Australian jobs data are due.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, ECB Meeting in Focus

EUR/USD has dropped sharply over the last few days and may well fall further. However, it is also possible that the bad news is now priced in to the exchange rate and that further weakness will be delayed.

US Dollar Rebound in Focus Ahead of US Presidential Inauguration

The US Dollar breaks out of the range bound price action from the first of January going into the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 stock indexes may find fresh catalysts as the release of Q4 US corporate earnings set the tone for what has been a record-scrapping rally.

Technical Forecasts:

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise as 200-MA Holds Firm

Gold prices have come under significant pressure to kick-off 2021. However, the formation of bullish technical patterns across multiple timeframes suggests that a rebound higher may be at hand.

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecasts: GBP Supported by Covid Vaccination Hopes

Sterling continues to nudge higher against most major currencies with traders placing their trust in the ongoing UK vaccination plan.

Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: USD/MXN Picks Up Buyer Support

USD/MXN continues consolidation as bearish momentum eases and bias attempt to turn to the upside

Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Pullback at Hand Before Next Leg Higher?

Crude oil prices are poised to continue their upward trajectory in 2021, but technical signals hint that a near-term pullback may precede the next major push higher.

S&P 500, DAX 30 & FTSE Technical Forecast for Next Week

The S&P 500 continues to trend higher within the confines of an upward channel, and as long as it stays above the lower parallel of the pattern then it remains positioned for higher prices.

US Dollar Outlook: USD Surges as Index Rebounds off Trend Support

The Dollar’s first major counteroffensive since September takes the index more than 1.6% off the monthly low. Here are the levels that matter on the DXY technical chart.

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge

USD/JPY has built a short-term wedge inside of a longer-term triangle – but which one should a trader bias?

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

Currencies vs gold

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Lacking Luster, a Turning Point Arrives
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Lacking Luster, a Turning Point Arrives
2021-01-17 15:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Outlook: Earnings May Bring Positive Surprises
2021-01-17 13:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, ECB Meeting in Focus
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-01-17 01:00:00
US Dollar Rebound in Focus Ahead of US Presidential Inauguration
US Dollar Rebound in Focus Ahead of US Presidential Inauguration
2021-01-16 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
US 500
Bearish