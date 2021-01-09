News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Channel Structure in Focus
2021-01-09 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
2021-01-09 07:00:00
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases
2021-01-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-08 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: (XAU) Gold Grounded as Bitcoin Shoots to the Moon
2021-01-08 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Rejected – XAU/USD Bulls Beware
2021-01-08 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trading Forex is not a shortcut to instant wealth, excessive leverage can magnify losses, and sentiment is a powerful indicator. Learn about these principles in depth here: https://t.co/lZFM8youtX https://t.co/E9gQPOycqi
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/YXodEWP1ok
  • US Dollar Price Outlook: Emerging Market Currencies Face Rising Treasury Yields #EmergingMarkets #ASEAN $USDSGD $USDTWD $USDPHP $USDTHB https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/01/11/US-Dollar-Price-Outlook-Emerging-Market-Currencies-Face-Rising-Treasury-Yields.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/RRCUx94Wkc
  • $USD hegemony is at risk thanks to changes in the global economy and the long-term consequences of the US-China trade war. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/5gSpHg9OI0
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/VqCMceTmDM
  • Next week, India will update its next CPI print (DEC) which is expected to fall from 6.9% to 5.0% y/y Could rising #RBI rate cut bets reverse $USDINR higher? Check out my special report on #India here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/12/30/Indian-Rupee-Forecast-Will-USDINR-Reverse-as-CPI-Brings-RBI-Cuts-in-Focus.html https://t.co/gBjHwuYinM
  • Elon Musk (found of Tesla if you really really like to avoid markets) recommended using Signal over WhatApp - messaging services. A thinly traded stock by Signal Advance was mistaken as his recommendation and did ~875K in volume and surged 1000%. This is bubble spillover... https://t.co/n7cOCvqfK0
  • Let's see if this dampens market-based political risk between now and the inauguration. I'm dubious. https://t.co/BUnL7Nn5fg
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/j7nZeBDFnT
  • Twitter shares extend losses over 2.5% in afterhours trade after Donald Trump's account was suspended (Image pulled from Google) https://t.co/FdY72OU2hl
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus

Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus

2021-01-09 07:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Fundamental Outlook - Bullish

  • Crude oil prices may rise on Saudi Arabia output cut, US stimulus
  • Rising longer-dated Treasury yields may boost USD, slow oil gains
  • WTI event risk: OPEC monthly report, EIA storage, US retail sales
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for crude oil in the first quarter?
Get My Guide

WTI crude oil prices spent most of this past week rallying amid a couple of fundamental developments that may keep energy prices afloat ahead. The first was Saudi Arabia surprising markets after the nation announced that it will cut output by 1 million barrels per day next month and in February, an outcome from the 13th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

The oil-producing cartel drastically reduced output last year amid the coronavirus pandemic to help stabilize prices. Since then, OPEC+ has been working on gradually bring back production as demand recovers. As such, Saudi Arabia’s action caught many investors off guard. Further insight into the supply and demand outlook will be known on Thursday when OPEC releases its latest monthly oil outlook report.

The second key development was Senate Democrats winning both runoff elections in Georgia. This cemented a razor-thin majority in the upper chamber. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will act as the tie-breaking vote in future 50-50 split scenarios. In other words, prospects of larger-than-expected stimulus were bolstered in the near-term, opening the door to greater demand for oil.

On the chart below, implied demand for the commodity in the United States touched its highest since early August, offering a bullish case for oil ahead.

Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
Oil - US Crude BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 4% 1%
Weekly -6% 24% 11%
How can trader positioning impact oil prices?
Get My Guide

The direction of the US Dollar can also have key implications for crude oil prices, which are largely priced in the Greenback globally. In fact, on the next chart below, I have highlighted what has been a persistent inverse relationship between the US Dollar and WTI. Here, there is a downward risk brewing for energy prices that may slow down the recent aggressive pace in gains.

US longer-dated Treasury yields soared this past week as the 10-year and 30-year traded around highs from early 2020 following some consolidation. This was likely fueled by fiscal stimulus prospects under a Joe Biden administration, opening the door to a continued economic recovery in the medium term. A rising appeal in US government debt may introduce some breathing space for USD following persistent losses, cooling oil prices.

Weekly US EIA inventories may offer some short-term volatility for energy prices on Wednesday. On Friday, local retail sales are expected to shrink for a third consecutive month in December. University of Michigan Sentiment will also cross the wires. The reading is anticipated to decline from the previous outcome. Another risk for energy prices is stricter lockdowns amid a new more-contagious Covid strain globally.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Daily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: Rising Commodity Prices to Drive AUD Higher
Australian Dollar Outlook: Rising Commodity Prices to Drive AUD Higher
2021-01-09 00:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 Vaccination Program Underpins Sterling
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 Vaccination Program Underpins Sterling
2021-01-08 16:00:00
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
Gold 1Q 2021 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish Headed into First Quarter, with Caveats
2021-01-01 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast 1Q 2021: a Haven When Few Want it
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast 1Q 2021: a Haven When Few Want it
2021-01-01 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude