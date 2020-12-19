News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price 1Q 2021 Technical Forecast: The Correction May Be Over Soon
2020-12-19 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-19 01:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen 1Q 2021 Forecast: Key Trend Breaks Hint at Sustained Losses
2020-12-19 04:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Top trading lesson: My top trading lesson for 2020 is to remember why you entered the position in the first place. Listen to your analysis and stay true to your trading style and typical timeframe - @PeterHanksFX https://t.co/Zui2R1Cioh https://t.co/QHscfazanZ
  • We are looking at two weeks of broken liquidity with unresolved risks like Brexit talks and stimulus impasse and speculators pushing full risk saturation. While $TSLA and $BTCUSD are top watch, $GBPJPY is perhaps better suited to conditions. My video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/19/Nasdaq-100-Tesla-and-Bitcoin-Carry-Hopes-while-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-Suit-Conditions.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/qVw2yvCOFk
  • There's no question about it, trading brings about much emotion. Knowing how to control emotions while trading can prove to be the difference between success and failure. Learn more about managing emotion in trading here: https://t.co/FC7CHpk9vA https://t.co/w0z6HBHY6R
  • There are many different trading styles that can be applied to trading forex. Learn about different types of traders here: https://t.co/xfzRCzuuKK https://t.co/VIsV51rddn
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/3quuHiWfH8
  • Use your favorite movie quote to describe a principle/lesson learned in trading. I’ll start: “In time, you will know what it's like to lose. To feel so desperately that you're right, yet to fail, all the same” -Thanos
  • Hazelwood, take a bow son! That is sensational! #AUSvsIND
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy can enhance a trader's market analysis. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/CNjMTQzxmK
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/4PjXCodEdC
  • Trump signs stopgap funding bill, averting brief shutdown -BBG
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout

Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout

2020-12-19 13:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST 1Q 2021 - TALKING POINTS

  • Oil price action has climbed considerably higher during the final months of 2020
  • Crude oil outlook has improved alongside rising global GDP growth projections
  • Potential lockdowns, vaccine hiccups, and OPEC production increases pose risks
Advertisement

Crude oil prices have ripped higher over the last month and a half. Outlook for the commodity has improved considerably as global GDP growth projections continue to recover. This is because the path of the global economy - and crude oil prices - hinge largely on the course of the pandemic due to its widespread impact on mobility and consumption.

Coming Soon! Download our detailed 1Q-2021 forecasts going live Monday at our Free Trading Guides Page!

Welcomed vaccine developments, like Pfizer and Moderna both reporting over a 90% effectiveness in stopping the spread of COVID-19, have provided markets with reason to be optimistic. Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that uncertainty and downside risks still loom large.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (SEP 2019 TO DEC 2020)

Crude Oil Price Chart Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Most prominent is potential for widespread lockdowns to return in the wake of the 2020 winter holiday season. Vaccine rollout hiccups could prompt an abrupt rise in the VIX ‘fear-gauge’ and correspond with a materially bearish reaction across risk-assets such as crude oil. Furthermore, OPEC and its allies may soon opt to increase production, which could negate the positive impact rising demand has had on crude oil prices.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Build your trading confidence heading into 2021!
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast Upbeat as RBA Rejects Negative OCR
Australian Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast Upbeat as RBA Rejects Negative OCR
2020-12-19 07:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-19 01:00:00
US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position
US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position
2020-12-18 19:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
2020-12-14 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude