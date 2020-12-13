News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
EURUSD, S&P 500 and GBPUSD Forecast Between Key Event Risk and Liquidity Restraints
2020-12-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed
2020-12-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold
2020-12-13 16:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches Key Chart Levels
2020-12-12 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown
2020-12-12 21:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage
2020-12-12 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/MXN manages to push above the 20-mark but finds strong resistance at key Fibonacci level. Get your market updates from @HathornSabin: https://t.co/cYZO1PvoHj https://t.co/s2in7ctDFO
  • Knowing the differences and similarities between the stock and forex market enables traders to make informed trading decisions based on factors such as market conditions, liquidity and volume. Learn more about these differences here: https://t.co/kRYIXQ18Qr https://t.co/k1nOEkRHwe
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/UG9wYZ7jgV https://t.co/MKXnrTC8IF
  • When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. Learn about buying and selling forex here: https://t.co/D8DXSAdpqC https://t.co/wdRXkbBGEC
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/2yTTwrFxyi
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/8dTAYtacBK
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/N3iwH7eEWC
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/dSSyG0rArc
  • Using margin in forex trading is a new concept for many traders, and one that is often misunderstood. Margin is the minimum amount of money required to place a leveraged trade and can be a useful risk management tool. Learn about margin trading here: https://t.co/qZCE5ab1Ie https://t.co/C665sHPBR9
  • The move higher in Aussie may at the least pause in the coming week as the trend becomes extended; short-term technical structure to watch. Get your $AUDUSD update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/EVA9Yxxhaf https://t.co/5T1vFWmY0p
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold

Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Fed, Stimulus, British Pound, Brexit, Gold

2020-12-13 16:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:
Advertisement

This past week ended with the VIX ‘fear gauge’ rising the most since the end of October as global equities experienced a cautious pullback. The S&P 500, DAX 30 and Nikkei 225 aimed lower. Could this be setting a sour tone for financial markets heading into 2021? Treasury yields on the longer-dated spectrum declined, signaling fading optimism on longer-term growth prospects.

Looking at currencies, the growth-linked Australian Dollar still managed to outperform, likely boosted by Chinese demand for iron ore from Down Under. This is as the British Pound declined, experiencing the worst week on average since early September. Sterling’s woes can be traced to dimming prospects of a Brexit deal, as made apparent by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

The US Dollar continues to weaken, and that has been a boon to commodities such as copper and crude oil. Covid vaccine prospects are likely benefiting the latter with anticipation of a steady increase in general travel. Yet, anti-fiat gold prices are struggling to capitalize on greenback declines, signaling underlying weakness despite a parallel drop in US real yields.

After the UK became the first western nation to begin rolling out a coronavirus vaccine, the US was poised to follow after the FDA recommended the approval of Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s product. The anticipation of immunization may have kept US consumer sentiment upbeat this past week, despite ongoing roadblocks to a $900 billion bipartisan fiscal package.

Republicans push for employer liability protections continued to clash with Democrat wishes for state and local government aid. Outside of fiscal affairs, keep a close eye on central banks such as the Fed, BoE and BoJ for their economic outlooks and views on unconventional policy. New Zealand releases third-quarter GDP, Australia reports the latest jobs report. What else is ahead?

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Fundamental Forecasts:

Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting

Crude oil prices may continue to push higher on the back of positive vaccine news, a pickup in global demand and the moderate easing of OPEC+ output cuts.

Gold Price Boosted by Risk-Off Move, US Dollar May Hinder XAUUSD Rally Next Week

Gold is currently pushing ahead as financial markets take a sharp risk-off turn ahead of the weekend. Next week, the US dollar may weigh on this move.

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve’s last meeting for 2020 may shake up the near-term outlook for the US Dollar with the bank slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 remain near record levels ahead of next week’s Fed meeting where slight modifications to the current framework are expected. The FTSE 100 will look to Brexit news.

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown

GBP Implodes, Option Volatility Explodes. No-Deal Brexit Risks Heightened.

Technical Forecasts:

British Pound Forecast: Sterling Slammed - GBP/USD Seeks Support

Dollar was weak but Sterling was even weaker with a massive weekly reversal in GBP/USD off multi-year highs. Here are the levels that matter on the Pound weekly chart.

Nasdaq 100 Bullish Trend Remains Intact Despite Short-Term Pullback

The Nasdaq 100 appears to have entered a brief technical correction after hitting an all-time high. The overall bullish trend remains intact but upward momentum appears to be fading.

Mexican Peso Technical Forecast: USD/MXN Takes a Breather, Path of Least Resistance Still Lower

USD/MXN manages to push above the 20-mark but finds strong resistance at key Fibonacci level

AUD/USD Technical Outlook – Australian Dollar May Experience Setback vs US Dollar

The move higher in Aussie may at the least pause in the coming week as the trend becomes extended; short-term technical structure to wat

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Will WTI Rise into 2021? Technical Signals Mixed

Crude oil prices pushed higher this past week, but conflicting technical signals hint to proceed with caution. What is the technical road ahead for WTI into the end of this year?

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Battle at Big Resistance

The Euro was in the spotlight for Thursday’s ECB rate decision. But both EUR/USD and EUR/JPY put in Dojis for the week after running into big areas of resistance.

Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage

The DXY Index has sustained major technical damage in recent weeks, having broken through the rising trendline from the April 2011 and February 2018 lows.

Gold Technical Forecast: XAU/USD Approaches Key Chart Levels

Gold ended the week nearly unchanged after bulls failed to break through descending channel resistance. Now, XAU/USD finds itself between two key levels as longer-term technicals move into focus.

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

USD vs currencies

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
2020-12-13 10:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Gains as Investors Eye OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-12-13 03:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling on High Alert for Sunday Showdown
2020-12-12 21:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-12-12 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
US 500
Bearish