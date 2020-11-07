S&P 500 May Eye Higher Levels on Post-Election Stimulus Hopes

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains on Election, EU-US Tariffs to Derail Markets?
2020-11-07 03:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook – Rally to 1.25 May Be in the Cards
2020-11-05 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Sink, Gold Soars on US Vote Count as Jobs Report Nears
2020-11-06 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on Close US Election Race, Fed
2020-11-05 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Rally Pauses as Trump Contests Election Votes for Biden
2020-11-06 17:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-11-06 04:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Fundamental Outlook Bolstered by US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-06 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bullion Aiming Higher on Dovish FOMC, Biden Lead
2020-11-06 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Set up to Stay Strong
2020-11-06 16:00:00
Bank of England Ramps Up QE Program, Rates Left Unchanged, Sterling Pushes Higher
2020-11-05 07:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY - A Fresh Eight-Month Low Ahead of US Jobs Report as Vote Count Continues in Key States
2020-11-06 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Approaches Multi-Year Significant Level
2020-11-05 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold price action just inked its best weekly gain since late July when the precious metal was in the midst of a bullish breakout. Can gold continue propelling higher on the back of US Dollar weakness? Get your #metals update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/MhE93eQ9Ep https://t.co/a8rVc39xqY
  • A generally weak dollar is setting up cable and others to rally in the days ahead; $GBPUSD lines and levels to watch. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/x9GnOqtI4r https://t.co/Rh4N4vSjrC
  • What are some factors impacting Euro’s forecast this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/kpBYVz31Bd https://t.co/XgWOqiCojP
  • And before that, constitutional experts, and before that Middle Eastern foreign policy gurus. https://t.co/Sqv3GScp54
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/48wng1UzZA
  • What are some factors driving $AUD? Get your free forecast for this quarter here:https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK https://t.co/03DrwTnmGH
  • The US Dollar may rise against #ASEAN currencies as the presidential election risks inducing volatility. USD/MYR is eyeing the Bank of Malaysia, USD/IDR to Indonesian GDP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6yQOoYlOs4 https://t.co/CdDQSRL5E3
  • #Gold prices are at risk of further losses as President Donald Trump claws back lost ground against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the national polls. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/nf9KKUorHp #Elections2020 https://t.co/cZBEcskbsf
  • President of Turkey Erdogan removes central bank governor - BBG
  • The US Dollar is on the defensive against the Singapore Dollar, with the Indonesian Rupiah gaining. USD/MYR is following a long-term falling trend line, with USD/PHP pressuring key support.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/uPjrf75NwI https://t.co/dW4BpgA2NZ
S&P 500 May Eye Higher Levels on Post-Election Stimulus Hopes

S&P 500 May Eye Higher Levels on Post-Election Stimulus Hopes

2020-11-07 09:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500 FUNDAMENTALFORECAST: BULLISH

  • The S&P 500 index may aim for higher levels with further stimulus hopes after the election
  • Over 86% of S&P 500 companies have beaten Q3 earnings estimates, though profit fell 14% YoY
  • A post-election stimulus package and further monetary easing are likely to cushion pandemic’s impact
Advertisement

S&P 500 Index Outlook:

The S&P 500 index climbed to a three-week high as election results appeared tilt towardsJoe Biden, who’s victory may point to a larger fiscal stimulus package and the potential to reshape US foreign policy. How the government plans to handle an increasingly alarming coronavirus wave will be a post-election focus.

US corporate earnings have fared well, underscoring resilience of the economy after lockdown measures were eased. So far in the earnings season, 84% of S&P 500 index constituents have reported results, among which around 86% have beaten analysts’ earnings per share (EPS) estimates. If 86% is the final percentage, it will mark the highest share of S&P 500 companies reporting a positive EPS surprise since 2008,according to FactSet.

On a year-on-year basis, the trailing 12-months EPS of the S&P 500 index has declined by 14%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg (chart below). This may reflect that economic activity remained well below the pre-pandemic levels, albeit not as pessimistic as what analysts had thought.

S&P 500 Index vs. Trailing EPS (2015-2020)

S&P 500 Index vs trailing EPS

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Another pandemic wave is sweeping most parts of the EU and the US and threatening the fragile economic recovery. More than 6.5 million coronavirus cases were reported globally in the past 14 days, marking a new high. Daily cases in the US alone broke 100,000 on 4th November, marking a new high. This further underscored the urgency for fresh monetary and fiscal aid to cushion the pandemic’s impact.

This week, the RBA lowered its policy rate to an all-time-low of 0.1% and added A$ 100 billion to its bond-purchasing program, while the BoE added £150 billion worth of asset purchases. The Fed stayed put at the FOMC meeting on Thursday, but the central bank remained open to fresh easing and re-emphasized the need for more fiscal support. While central banks’ accommodative policy stance may shelter stock markets from fundamental headwinds to some extent, effective measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus might be more critical in the medium term.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Encouragingly, Markit US Manufacturing PMI climbed to 53.4 in October, reaching its highest level since December 2018. It marked a further improvement in the US manufacturing sector, although the pace of expansion appeared to have slowed down after a strong rebound in the third quarter. Consumer goods producers reported weakened order book growth, reflecting rising virus-related concerns. The outlook remains cloudy with rising virus cases and seemingly a lack of political incentives to implement lockdowns.

Markit US Manufacturing PMI – Oct 2020

US Manufacturing PMI

Back to US markets, the clearance of election-related uncertainty led to a “relief rebound” in US equities this week. The S&P 500 index registered decent gains, with traders eyeing post-election stimulus, potential monetary easing and vaccine developments. Pandemic risk remains a top factor weighing on sentiment though.

The S&P 500 index is trading at around 27 times price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is above its five-year average of 20.3.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains on Election, EU-US Tariffs to Derail Markets?
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains on Election, EU-US Tariffs to Derail Markets?
2020-11-07 03:00:00
Gold Price Fundamental Outlook Bolstered by US Dollar Weakness
Gold Price Fundamental Outlook Bolstered by US Dollar Weakness
2020-11-06 21:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election
2020-11-02 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election
2020-11-01 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish