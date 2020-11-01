News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels to Watch as Election Looms
2020-11-01 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak if 1.16 Support Breaks
2020-11-01 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility to Surge on FOMC Decision, US Presidential Election?
2020-10-31 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-11-01 12:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-30 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast - The Calm Before the US Election Storm
2020-10-31 18:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Election Raises Volatility Risk, But Support Holds
2020-10-30 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD
2020-10-31 21:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
2020-10-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels to Watch as Election Looms
2020-11-01 08:00:00
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New Zealand Dollar may continue to outperform the haven-associated US Dollar as price breaks above key long-term resistance. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/D1DxtDkJXd https://t.co/vHjH0PehEL
  • What is the US Dollar outlook based on retail positioning ahead of the November 3rd presidential election? EUR/USD may fall as AUD/USD rises. Which way could USD/CAD capitulate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/BVoIcR9anM https://t.co/PRnSjIpiBo
  • A significant rise in coronavirus infections and #Elections2020 election jitters may buoy the haven-associated $USD ahead of the #FOMC interest rate decision. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/cJtaVrrJHA https://t.co/3WFMEm7XJd
  • What factors are influencing $GBP this quarter? Get your free forecast here:https://t.co/uFoEr9dXhE https://t.co/gipn8r2o8M
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4zdRa https://t.co/rElzWbd5XT
  • What are some factors driving $AUD? Get your free forecast for this quarter here: https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK https://t.co/fDezXpNgbx
  • US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Presidential Election, Covid-19, FOMC - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/10/31/US-Dollar-Outlook-Hinges-on-Presidential-Election-Covid-19-FOMC.html $USD #FOMC #USElections2020 https://t.co/AUzOTUdTYu
  • Stock markets could be in for some more turbulence with the #Elections2020 next week; lines and levels to watch on the charts. Get your #equities update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/GCkXQmlhmN https://t.co/4ek9PumEYv
  • Sentiment-sensitive crude #oil prices may have a volatile week ahead of the highly-anticipated #Elections2020 and the #FOMC rate decision. Get your #commodities update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/fWRf6SjNsq https://t.co/niubUHIP7G
  • Why is JPY called a safe haven? What are some factors in its favor this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/mzeJ5x73N3 https://t.co/LEAIhaEMEV
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-11-01 12:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts: Bearish

  • The Nasdaq 100 broke down last week after falling through multiple levels of support
  • The Dow Jones established a lower-low after slipping below the September trough
  • The DAX 30 was eviscerated and will look to regain its footing after plummeting more than 1,000 points

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

Stocks suffered their worst monthly performance since March after selling pressures picked up in the last week of October. The shift in risk appetite saw the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones plummet beneath key technical levels. While stocks closed off their lows on Friday, the damage dealt to the technical formations has been dealt which may leave them vulnerable to further losses in the week ahead.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (September 2020 – November 2020)

Nasdaq chart

That being said, the Nasdaq 100 remains the best performer of the three major US indices. As a result, the tech-heavy index resides above its September lows of 10,676. Should price fall beneath 10,676, it would seriously undermine the technical formation as it would establish a lower-low for the index, compounding the lower-high from mid-October.

Nasdaq Trading Basics: How to Trade Nasdaq 100

Consequently, holding above 10,676 may be key if the Nasdaq is to stave off further losses. On an intraday basis, the 10,950 to 10,920 area may provide some buoyancy before secondary support can be tested.

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

Unlike the Nasdaq 100 which has been a beacon of strength, the Dow Jones remains a laggard amongst the US indices and this has been evidenced most recently by a breach of the September low. Further still, last week’s losses saw the Industrial Average slip dangerously close to the 200-day moving average around 25,775. Coinciding with two swing lows from July, the 26,000 to 25,775 area may be an early zone of potential support.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – November 2020)

Dow Jones Chart

Beyond that, support becomes harder to identify. Potential areas of buoyancy may reside slightly beneath 25,000 which aligns with various swing-highs and swing-lows from April to July. Either way, the Dow posted a lower high and a lower low in October which is a worrisome sign going forward.

Advertisement

While September’s losses were initially perceived as a period of consolidation before a longer-term uptrend, October offered another view, hinting that September may have been an early sign of a deeper contraction.

DAX 30Technical Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

The DAX 30 is no different. While the fundamental forces at play can vary across the US and European indices, the damage dealt to the technical landscape of the German equity index last week was arguably worse than that seen on the Nasdaq and Dow Jones. Suffice it to say, the DAX 30 was left grasping for assistance from any and all support last week after it was hamstrung on Monday.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (April 2020 – November 2020)

DAX Chart

Following an absolute freefall, the German index regained its footing around 11,340. The level aligns with the April peak and should act as initial support in the event of further bearishness next week. Subsequent support may reside around the Fibonacci level at 10,900.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

To the topside, the Fibonacci level around 11,585 may offer influence – either bullish or bearish since it is so close to the current trading price – next week. Regardless, the DAX 30 will likely require consolidation before a continuation in either direction can be established following the drastic decline last week. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Fundamental Forecast: Election Outcome to Determine Momentum
Mexican Peso Fundamental Forecast: Election Outcome to Determine Momentum
2020-11-01 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak if 1.16 Support Breaks
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak if 1.16 Support Breaks
2020-11-01 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast - The Calm Before the US Election Storm
Gold Price Forecast - The Calm Before the US Election Storm
2020-10-31 18:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Presidential Election, Covid-19, FOMC
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Presidential Election, Covid-19, FOMC
2020-10-31 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed
Germany 30
Mixed