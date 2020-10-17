The Australian Dollar will be closely watching Chinese Q3 GDP data amid a cascade of earnings data with growing concern about the impact of growing Covid-19 cases on the global economy. Get your currencies update from here: https://t.co/rsykpmp4aw https://t.co/BdF0EWJJBb

The #Euro is leaning lower at the moment, but that could change; week ahead may help decide a direction or just leave us with more sideways chop – what to watch. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/Fr5KZFJvlp https://t.co/5eezPj9bFs

Bitcoin prices may continue to track higher on the back of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead in the polls and rising inflation expectations. Get your $btc market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cOBrr3ls9o https://t.co/dPSeFgh3P9

#CrudeOil Prices in Jeopardy Ahead of #OPEC JMMC Meeting - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/title/2020/10/17/Crude-Oil-Prices-in-Jeopardy-Ahead-of-OPEC-JMMC-Meeting.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #OOTT #CL https://t.co/T04wB0gsug

The Australian Dollar will be closely watching Chinese Q3 #GDP data amid a cascade of earnings data with growing concern about the impact of growing Covid-19 cases on the global economy. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/zG3pTQ7OKr https://t.co/S2fv9uMVTP

GBP caught in the crossfires of back and forth Brexit headlines. Choppy trading conditions to persist. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/lGoEhnzMdx https://t.co/ApuVPvUaAx

Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/Kg8YqiN6SO

Risk trends continue to churn volatility but a clear trend remains out of reach. Speculative pressures are rising with 'day trading' and 'stimulus' search swelling. Is a trend ahead? My video on next week: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/17/SP-500-and-Dollar-May-Sustain-Volatility-Without-Trend-Release-Amid-Election-Anticipation-.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/g2Qms9nQLJ

The ASX 200 has been trapped between 6,200 and 5,800 since early June. Get your #ASX200 market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/O7kb3g2XGT https://t.co/zKXwzVB69k