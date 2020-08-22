0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Do S&P 500 and Tesla Record Runs Signal a Bubble, EURUSD Tests Range
2020-08-22 03:17:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Fading, Will European PMIs Rekindle Bulls?
2020-08-21 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast for Next Week: Inaction to Turn into Action?
2020-08-22 01:00:00
Crude Oil May Rise on Renewed US-Iran Tensions Ahead of 2020 Election
2020-08-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Economic Symposium
2020-08-21 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Recovery Stalls Below Record High- XAU/USD Levels
2020-08-20 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Beat Expectations Underpinning Recent Sterling Strength
2020-08-21 09:08:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Bulls Look to PMI Data to Stem the Tide
2020-08-21 11:00:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-20 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Japanese Yen may extend recent declines after breaching key chart support. AUD/JPY is eyeing fresh yearly highs and EUR/JPY is stalling ahead of key resistance. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/4plMMuiinY https://t.co/4gCKOyqThZ
  • The US Dollar traded lower against most #ASEAN currencies last week. The IDR and PHP are eyeing the Indonesian and Philippine central bank with US-China trade talks postponed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/fWSlbP0ku1 https://t.co/I3siLrzHpf
  • The $USD may find itself in a favorable light if tension between the US and China over arms sales to Taiwan and delayed trade talks put a premium on haven-linked currencies. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/5RSuGyZmO2 https://t.co/D356wlwdC6
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average may fall based on signals from IG Client Sentiment. Will the S&P 500 follow or set new highs? The growth-linked New Zealand Dollar could weaken ahead. Get your #Dow market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/D8l1jnSzXN https://t.co/4Lu2kOiUv0
  • The US Dollar could be readying to turn higher against the Singapore Dollar and Philippine Peso on bullish technical signals. Will USD/IDR and USD/MYR meet the same fate? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/KVqZYYzK20 https://t.co/v9RjyfFp4T
  • As of this week's close, the #SP500 rose 0.74% over the past 5 trading sessions Meanwhile the #Fed balance sheet gained 0.77%, the most in 11 weeks as it topped $7 trillion again Learn more about how the Fed can drive financial markets here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/forex-fundamental-analysis/federal-reserve-bank.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/PzyEkk3Z3E
  • Turkey's BB- rating affirmed, outlook revised from stable to Negative by Fitch - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.54% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.95% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wDmRvltfo7
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.05% Gold: -0.54% Silver: -2.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/58Q1Bs7Sx3
  • The #gold breakout remains vulnerable on the back of this stretch. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/60t1rdCogL https://t.co/QIj9iYoiMr
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-08-22 04:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:
Dow Jones Price Chart

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Outlooks:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

The Nasdaq 100 reached new heights yet again last week as stocks like Tesla, Apple and Amazon continued to build on recent gains. As a key member of the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones, Apple is afforded considerable influence in the performance of the three major US indices and it has been soaring as of late – bolstering the otherwise lackadaisical US equity market.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – August 2020)

Nasdaq and Apple Chart

Chart created with TradingView

To that end, news that the Cupertino, California-based company reached a market capitalization of $2 trillion last week was a scintillating piece of evidence for the growth that has occurred in just a few technology names. To put Apple’s explosive growth into perspective, the company added more than $100 billion to its market cap in last Friday’s session alone. The entire market capitalization of Boeing stands just shy of $95 billion.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 26
( 15:08 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

While the valuation milestone does little in terms of impacting stock price directly, it may help feed bullish sentiment and spark demand for some of the high-flying FANGMAN members, potentially leading to an indirect boost to their share prices. Either way, sentiment around the Nasdaq 100 stocks has been a vital force behind the covid recovery rally and recent price action has revealed little indication they will suddenly reverse lower.

Stock Market Basics: A Beginner’s Guide to Trading Stocks

With that in mind, it seems the US indices are beholden to the same themes they have been for months now: Big technology stocks garnering the most attention and driving gains, while indices like the Russell 2000 flounder for growth and other sectors outside of tech struggle to recover from their initial covid losses.

Dow Jones Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Considering the seasonal effects on the broader market environment, the Dow Jones may be closely aligned with the price performance of Apple in the week ahead. The stock has climbed to the top of the index’s weighting list – commanding more than 11.5% of the Industrial Average. With tech at the driver’s seat, price swings in Apple could spark subsequent moves in the Dow as other sectors and Dow components languish about in the summer doldrums.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – August 2020)

Wall street chart

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The DAX 30 will await German GDP data due later this week. After better than expected data was released from the United Kingdom just two weeks ago, expectations may have shifted for Germany and the data might spark a price reaction as a result. Regardless of direction, the scheduled event has the possibility to inject volatility into an otherwise docile market.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – August 2020)

DAX 30 Price Chart

In summation, global equity markets have exhibited few signs of excitement in the last few weeks as average true ranges slip and volume fades. Absent a busy economic calendar, stocks may continue to hold their current ranges, succumbing to their broader technical patterns until a catalyst arrives. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Fading, Will European PMIs Rekindle Bulls?
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Fading, Will European PMIs Rekindle Bulls?
2020-08-21 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Economic Symposium
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Economic Symposium
2020-08-21 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-17 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed and ECB Minutes, Earnings
2020-08-16 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Mixed
Germany 30
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.