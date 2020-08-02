USD/MXN Week Ahead: choppy price action to continue

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Bright After Six Weeks of Gains
2020-08-02 00:00:00
Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-31 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-07-30 19:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks Survive Fed, How About Earnings?
2020-07-30 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
2020-08-01 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Has Bullion Hit Resistance?
2020-07-31 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/CAD
2020-08-01 20:00:00
Dollar Threatens Reversal Awaiting Stimulus, Nasdaq Leaves FOMO Rally Unclear
2020-08-01 04:11:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Can USD/JPY Get Out of Its Own Way?
2020-08-01 12:00:00
US Recession Watch, July 2020 - Shapes of the Recovery: J-Curve
2020-07-29 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbEZ6t4 https://t.co/NORi81bNry
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4zdRa https://t.co/jgvp506IyI
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8PFrI https://t.co/lpqRj0MbQz
  • The Bearish Harami consists of two candlesticks and hints at a bearish reversal in the market. Learn how to trade the Bearish Harami here: https://t.co/3qRK7n2KoZ https://t.co/qEY2ZCikIL
  • UD Dollar outlook for the week ahead⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/08/01/USD-Outlook-Bearish-on-Earnings-Data-Stimulus-Talks-Accommodative-Fed.html
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/1oygcFv4oS https://t.co/vGJ0GyQG13
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/ZDwvyzKEyQ
  • The #Euro rally is poised to mark a sixth week with the advance now testing critical technical resistance. Here are the levels that matter on the $EURUSD weekly chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/rU6fy1ViaR https://t.co/dwqjlojknb
  • What financial job opportunity in which location makes the cut for you? Find out! https://t.co/dVhLMOP19x https://t.co/hx2u29UVQ9
  • The Australian Dollar looks set to extend gains against its major counterparts ahead of the RBA interest rate decision. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/OS0ojYKgnF https://t.co/evK3No80h6
USD/MXN Week Ahead: choppy price action to continue

USD/MXN Week Ahead: choppy price action to continue

2020-08-02 04:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:
Peso Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

Main USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • Mexico suffers worst economic contraction in history
  • Dollar weakness continues
  • USD/MXN limited by downward resistance

USD/MXN continues in somewhat of a choppy price action, not quite finding a stable direction, resembling what is happening around the world right now.

The increase in new cases of coronavirus has taken its toll on the Mexican peso, which, along with other emerging currencies, is highly linked to economic growth. While the dollar has had a tough few weeks, even having its role as the world's reserve currency questioned, the U.S. currency is still the place many investors turn to when faced with an uncertain outlook.

This weakness has caused the USD/MXN to retreat from its late June peak, dropping from 23.20 to 21.85 in Wednesday's session. But again it seems that things have turned against the peso, after Mexico suffered its worst economic contraction in history.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Mexico recorded a contraction of 18.9% in the second quarter of the year over the same period last year, which is the worst reading of the data in history in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adding even more bullish support for USD/MXN, the US data also raises concerns, especially after the Federal Reserve acknowledged that the future of the economy remains very uncertain, with the economy still going through a very dark period while waiting for progress on the virus.

Looking ahead, risk-sentiment is likely to continue to be the main driver for USD/MXN, as coronavirus cases continue to grow in the United States and Latin América. Dollar weakness is likely to subside somewhat as investors continue to look for safer returns, although it is still far from being in a good position.

USD/MXN 4-hour chart (22 May – 31 July 2020)

USDMXN Chart

From a technical standpoint, the pair continues to trend lower, but seems to be losing seller support. On the 4-hour chart we see how the USD/MXN has created a line of downward resistance since July 8, which we could see continuing to support further declines if lower highs are sustained. So far the pair has found some resistance at the 50-period moving average, halting advances at 22.22, close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level that has been in play for some time.

The risk now is whether USD/MXN will be able to break out of the 21.80 support level or will it act again to stop the declines. On the upside, a push above 22.23 could lead to another attempt to break the downward resistance line, now at 22.50, which could be possible if the dollar amasses more buying support in the coming days.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Bright After Six Weeks of Gains
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Still Bright After Six Weeks of Gains
2020-08-02 00:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
2020-08-01 16:00:00
USD Outlook Bearish on Earnings Data, Stimulus Talks, Accommodative Fed
USD Outlook Bearish on Earnings Data, Stimulus Talks, Accommodative Fed
2020-08-01 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
Crude Oil Price Outlook Eyes OPEC Output Restart, US and China Demand
2020-08-01 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.