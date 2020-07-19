0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Positive After ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-18 20:00:00
S&P 500, EURUSD and Gold In Breakout Patterns as Fundamental Catalysts Reshuffle
2020-07-18 03:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Struggles For Momentum- Brent Oil Forecast
2020-07-19 00:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - Oil Price Supported by OPEC Demand Forecasts and Easing Production Cuts
2020-07-18 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-19 12:00:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Above $1800, What Next?
2020-07-18 13:00:00
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-07-17 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Contracts Below Critical Resistance
2020-07-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD May Receive a Boost Next Week on Vaccine News
2020-07-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/YotgoL3dKr
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/l6pJh0dbij
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market's most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here:https://t.co/oiqExViqWI https://t.co/Vh505GPLKz
  • Gold prices are on course for a 6th consecutive weekly gain, the first time in over a year. Get your #gold update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/7bwqvmNMAf https://t.co/Acsy3nVzfa
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/1FeukhlxGv https://t.co/mUt4l9Dpz8
  • The Japanese Yen is at risk of further declines as the contrarian IG Client Sentiment report shows a majority of retail traders are net-long $JPY. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/sTXsj5jM94 https://t.co/WyBAUZKXia
  • The Australian Dollar has seen a rather calm week of trading with AUD/USD trading in sideways fashion. Get your AUD market update from here:https://t.co/sa4yNTQykq https://t.co/lpwFj4k2bh
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/DmhBkd4B0k https://t.co/Zz7ygRB3fp
  • The US Dollar may extend its losses against its G10 peers as signs of economic stabilization alleviate demand for haven-linked assets like the Greenback. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/c8KV7q2yuc https://t.co/DdyJ7UNNfE
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/uX5Fc11B9G
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week

2020-07-19 12:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Price Outlooks:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

Earnings season has finally arrived, bringing with it a closer look into the health and productivity of some of the market’s most important stocks. Beginning with the big banks, the market got an early look at a common concern amongst the financial institutions – the prospect of a prolonged and unusual recession. While concerning, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 appeared relatively undeterred as a rather volatile week culminated in only minor losses for the Nasdaq.

US Earnings

Source: Bloomberg via Justin McQueen

That said, earnings-related volatility may still be in its early stages as only Netflix has reported, resulting in a severe decline. As the first of the FANGMAN members, Netflix’s disappointing report has placed the Nasdaq in a precarious position and sentiment been similarly damaged. Now, the market will look to another major player in Microsoft – currently responsible for about 11.5% of the Nasdaq. The tech company is slated to report Wednesday after the bell and another poor result could compound Netflix’s damage to sentiment and risk appetite.

Dow Jones Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Similarly, the Dow Jones will await earnings from key components like Lockheed Martin and Coca Cola. While Microsoft is a member of the Industrial Average, its weighting on the index is much lower than that of the Nasdaq 100 so an adverse price reaction would have less impact on the Dow than the Nasdaq. Either way, I would argue sentiment is the more important factor in these reports and if the golden eggs of the recent stock recovery fail to deliver, investors may reconsider present valuations.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 22
( 15:07 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Shifting our focus to the German DAX 30, history would suggest the index will closely track price action in the US markets as they have long been the leaders in speculative risk appetite. While it may seem unconventional, I would argue the most important factor for the DAX next week will be entirely detached from Germany itself, instead falling to US earnings as the Nasdaq continues to set the tone for broader equity price action. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Positive After ECB and EU Summit
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Positive After ECB and EU Summit
2020-07-18 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Above $1800, What Next?
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Above $1800, What Next?
2020-07-18 13:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bearish on Economic Stabilization, Soft Haven Demand
US Dollar Outlook Bearish on Economic Stabilization, Soft Haven Demand
2020-07-18 07:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - Oil Price Supported by OPEC Demand Forecasts and Easing Production Cuts
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - Oil Price Supported by OPEC Demand Forecasts and Easing Production Cuts
2020-07-18 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bearish
Germany 30
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.