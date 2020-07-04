Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns & Fed Policy to Clash

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-03 16:00:00
EUR/USD Price Rebounds From a Well-Defined Support Level
2020-07-03 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Shrug Off US Jobs Data as Topping Signs Remain
2020-07-03 06:33:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-02 19:30:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Retains Bullish Behavior in July to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-07-03 05:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-03 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Disagreements Continue to Cap Sterling
2020-07-03 08:04:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • After a miraculous recovery in Q2, equity markets will be left juggling the Fed’s policy and the threat of a second covid wave, all in an election year. Evidently, traders will have their hands full in Q3. Read our equity forecast here: https://t.co/JARqbOKIeM https://t.co/Ms6zEucjqg
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/uvlv1MCAHI
  • $GBPUSD posts impressive Q2 recovery, however, what upside challenges lie ahead in Q3? Download our #GBP trading guide to find out: https://t.co/ZE0yjc6wdQ https://t.co/bFa90VJYor
  • RT @DailyFX: What’s the outlook for gold, USD, and the US economy? Jim Rogers shares his thoughts with @DailyFX only on "Trading Global Mar…
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2faAkNNk8r
  • Texas virus cases increase 4.3%, above prior 4.2% 7-day average - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.56% Gold: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.76% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/esKy1uY3rQ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.06%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HVIXApa0wb
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here:https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/Mit4oKK16l
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.63% France 40: 0.62% FTSE 100: 0.55% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bW5YIX8sRH
Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns & Fed Policy to Clash

Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns & Fed Policy to Clash

2020-07-04 01:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast:

  • The Nasdaq has stood at the forefront of risk appetite in the wake of covid and may continue to do so
  • Accommodative Fed policy and rising covid cases will clash for control of market sentiment
  • All the while, a looming presidential election will serve to create uncertainty and volatility

Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns & Fed Policy to Clash

Equity markets enjoyed a remarkable recovery in the second quarter, recouping much of the ground they lost in the initial coronavirus crash. As the third quarter begins, many of the same themes that dominated stock market price action over the last three months look poised to continue their reign for the time being. Therefore, market sentiment and, in turn, stock prices will continue to monitor coronavirus cases, lockdown procedures and the resultant policy adaptations from the Federal Reserve.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – July)

Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns &amp; Fed Policy to Clash

With the Nasdaq 100 at the forefront of risk appetite throughout the second quarter, there is little to suggest the tech-heavy index will not continue to lead the way, particularly with many of the same themes at hand. In addition to coronavirus and the Fed’s monetary policy path, a looming presidential election will serve to create further uncertainty that the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones and S&P 500 will have to grapple with. Read the full third quarter equity forecast through the banner below.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar as a Safe Haven or Source of Global Instability?
Dollar as a Safe Haven or Source of Global Instability?
2020-07-03 13:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-29 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold Prices, Rising Virus Cases
2020-06-28 16:00:00
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-28 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.