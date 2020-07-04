Stock Market Third Quarter Forecast: Covid Concerns & Fed Policy to Clash
Equity markets enjoyed a remarkable recovery in the second quarter, recouping much of the ground they lost in the initial coronavirus crash. As the third quarter begins, many of the same themes that dominated stock market price action over the last three months look poised to continue their reign for the time being. Therefore, market sentiment and, in turn, stock prices will continue to monitor coronavirus cases, lockdown procedures and the resultant policy adaptations from the Federal Reserve.
With the Nasdaq 100 at the forefront of risk appetite throughout the second quarter, there is little to suggest the tech-heavy index will not continue to lead the way, particularly with many of the same themes at hand. In addition to coronavirus and the Fed’s monetary policy path, a looming presidential election will serve to create further uncertainty that the Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones and S&P 500 will have to grapple with. Read the full third quarter equity forecast through the banner below.
