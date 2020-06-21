USD/MXN Outlook: Recent Correction Makes the Peso Attractive

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative on Second Wave Fears
2020-06-20 20:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: A Selloff or Consolidation?
2020-06-19 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Recovery Continues, WTI Tests the $40 Handle
2020-06-21 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 18, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 3,041.80.
2020-06-19 17:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-20 02:34:00
US Dollar Stages Rebound as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Climbs, Dow Slumps
2020-06-18 14:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook, What Can Break the Trading Range?
2020-06-20 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Reversal from May Low Brings June High on Radar
2020-06-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Collapses Through Support - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks
2020-06-20 16:00:00
USD, GBP/USD & More – Charts For Next Week
2020-06-19 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar may be readying for a comeback against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit as volatility risk rises. The IDR faces the Bank of Indonesia. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/C72SjUrCZQ https://t.co/vzCC8o3Y8X
  • The Core-Perimeter trading model helps traders understand interactions between global economies, helping to trade the assets embedded in these relationships.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/oOYLT62iNn https://t.co/iQv6cqejj7
  • #Gold prices have been struggling to find direction - why? Will a shockwave that sinks the Dow Jones and S&P 500 make itself known? That is a key risk for $XAUUSD. Get your #metals update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/yDA4LSZDTu https://t.co/DjVGHChj65
  • #Brexit: Deal or no deal? What are the building points for discussion and what are the next steps with the EU? Find out from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/Q3L0Rzwivr https://t.co/NfOacCNgfg
  • $AUD may come under pressure in the week ahead as fear of a second-wave of Covid-19 rattles financial markets amid growing China-Australia geopolitical tensions. Get your #currencies update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/Oh3C2YPTph https://t.co/q7d9cXb8iL
  • #DAX maintains uptrend as support holds, while #FTSE 100 aims to make a test of pivotal resistance. Get your #equities update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/oe37J3f6aJ https://t.co/AgY5vfsbvQ
  • The Japanese yen continues to go nowhere versus the Dollar, but vs Sterling it is around a potentially big spot on the charts. Get your #currencies update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/lUTBL5Aa9F https://t.co/BjkB1eU8Aj
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/vggFTHw2m8 https://t.co/KEyqeh9fxI
  • As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/u5g4rfiivB
  • EUR/USD bulls pullback as risk-on sentiment weakens. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/byQYXgR06m https://t.co/Y64CIrEOSh
USD/MXN Outlook: Recent Correction Makes the Peso Attractive

USD/MXN Outlook: Recent Correction Makes the Peso Attractive

2020-06-21 04:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Main USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • Market volatility resumes as traders keep an eye on increasing infection rates
  • USD/MXN holds on to support but fails to break a key resistance

Another shaky week has come to an end for the Peso, as renewed coronavirus jitters swept risk-on sentiment across the board. Latin American currencies have been the hardest hit towards the end of this week, despite equity prices remaining pretty stable.

News was out on Thursday that the US had sanctioned some Mexican firms due to their involvement in the Venezuelan oil trade, which caused the Peso to slump 2% against the Dollar, taking USD/MXN back above 22.80. But downside correction reappeared on Friday as oil prices managed to climb for a fifth straight session after OPEC+ announced it would move to enforce 100% of the agreed production cuts. Nations will have until the 22nd of June to submit plans on exactly how they will compensate for any previous non-compliance.

This past week, USD/MXN managed to recover some upside momentum as traders were cautious about placing their capital, aware that any news relating to the re-emergence of wide-spread coronavirus could send markets packing. This caused the US Dollar to regain some bid momentum, with the Dollar Basket crawling back above 97.00.

But current conditions and market sentiment do not yet call for immediate action as the Mexican Peso still has some advantage over the Dollar. One could say that the recent upward adjustment has reset USD/MXN downside momentum, allowing for further drops to happen. Price action has been focused between 22.00 and 22.50 during the last 5 trading days, and further risk-on could be seen returning next week, possibly pushing the lower boundary in USD/MXN.

USD/MXN daily chart (12 February – 19 June 2020)

USDMXN Chart

When trading resumes later today we could see renewed bid for the Peso as speculative traders might find the current level attractive to sell, somewhere between 22.55 and 22.65. The main challenge for Peso bulls is to overcome the 50% Fibonacci support at 22.17, which has been critical in the past few trading sessions.

On the upside, the 100 day moving average can be seen as a key area of resistance, coinciding with the 38.2% retracement level as well as the 23.00 psychological level, therefore a critical area for the Dollar bulls to target. If broken, further upside momentum can be seen towards May highs at 24.89, although some selling pressure may appear around 23.49 – 23.65.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative on Second Wave Fears
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative on Second Wave Fears
2020-06-20 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook, What Can Break the Trading Range?
Gold Price Outlook, What Can Break the Trading Range?
2020-06-20 13:00:00
US Dollar Resurgence May Continue As Fed Balance Sheet Contracts
US Dollar Resurgence May Continue As Fed Balance Sheet Contracts
2020-06-20 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Concerns of Second Covid-19 Outbreak
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Concerns of Second Covid-19 Outbreak
2020-06-19 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.