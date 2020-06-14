S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive, Focus on Recovery Fund
2020-06-13 20:00:00
EUR/USD Struggling to Push Higher, EUR/GBP Ranging - Euro Forecasts
2020-06-12 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Weekly Reversal Snaps Six-Week Rally in WTI
2020-06-14 00:00:00
Oil Price Recovery to Linger as US Crude Output Continues to Contract
2020-06-12 23:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week
2020-06-13 04:00:00
Dow and Dollar End Week with Volatility, What Drives Markets Next Week?
2020-06-13 03:13:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as Virus Cases Rise With Risks of Staggered Reopening
2020-06-13 13:00:00
US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil in Focus with Volatility on the Rise
2020-06-12 19:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Pivots Lower as EUR/GBP Holds Range
2020-06-13 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Long-Term Support Thwarts Sellers
2020-06-13 10:00:00
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • "The US Dollar may look to stage a comeback against its major counterparts, as technical studies highlight exhaustion in the decline to three-month lows" - @MBForex: https://t.co/hqsy1XX8n5 https://t.co/EZaoAZTTjM
  • Emerging market capital outflows have been cooling. Yet, the EEM may be stalling in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell press conference. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/TDmLiTdSbh https://t.co/a0SNkMT8cd
  • Thursday’s selloff mania has caused a dent in the #Peso post #COVID recovery but buyer support is still abundant. Get your $USDMXN update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/7pSZmtsz0s https://t.co/T9BCjrnWg9
  • The #ASX 200 fails to breach key Fibonacci resistance as the OECD suggests an extension of fiscal stimulus packages to continue to support the local economy. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/6i271Dgusu https://t.co/Bvprid0g4p
  • RT @DanielGMoss: The #USDollar may look to stage a comeback against its major counterparts, as technical studies highlight exhaustion in th…
  • "The scope for further US Dollar weakness could weaken should Fed officials spook investors again, but rosy retail sales data could rekindle selling pressure as consumption steers growth" - @ddubrovskyFX https://t.co/qsQltrwXJ2
  • The Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 may fall as local virus cases grow and retail consumption dwindles. Jitters from investors could reignite capital outflows, pushing USD/INR higher. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/KuhlTrUIX2 https://t.co/ezBfMvsc89
  • The key event for #Euro traders to watch out for in the coming week is Friday’s European Council video conference, called to discuss an #EU recovery fund and the EU budget. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/XYzgQ5FsuJ https://t.co/4FKW55idE6
  • Gold Prices May Fall as Virus Cases Rise With Risks of Staggered Reopening - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/06/13/Gold-Prices-May-Fall-as-Virus-Cases-Rise-With-Risks-of-Staggered-Reopening.html
  • " In my view, gold prices could be at risk if the number of coronavirus cases spikes and threatens to derail the reopening of the economy” (Gold, Fundamental" - @ZabelinDimitri :https://t.co/AWo4bSPqgt https://t.co/MWnC9nnCcI
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-06-14 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Irrational Exuberance Faces a Reality Check
  • FTSE 100 | BoE to Top Up QE
S&amp;P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Source: DailyFX

S&P 500 | Irrational Exuberance Faces a Reality Check

In a week that saw bankrupt companies spiking to pre-COVID 19 levels, and an unrelenting bid in tech stocks that saw a new record high despite the economic uncertainty, the term ‘irrational exuberance’ coined by former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan springs to mind. However, this exuberance faced a reality check amid Thursday’s sell-off in which the global equities posted their largest one day drop since mid-March. As we closed out the week, the equity market has posted a modest bounce back, which isn’t unusual following a 5% drop. That said,Thursday’s session will provide a stark reminder to market participants that downside risks remain, particularly as second wave concerns mount. As we look to next week, eyes will on Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony (Tues 16th).

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -4% -1%
Weekly 32% -8% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&P 500 price chart

Source: IG Charts

FTSE 100 | BoE to Top Up QE

Brexit is once again on the agenda with high-level talks scheduled between UK PM Johnson and EC President Von Der Leyen on June 15th. Given that the UK have reiterated that they do not plan on asking for a transition period extension before the July 1st deadline, no deal fears will continue to pick up in the run-up to October 31st, in the absence of notable progress. Elsewhere, the BoE is expected to increase its asset purchase facility by £100bln, however, risks are skewed towards more QE purchases.

FTSE 100 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 4% -2%
Weekly 47% -27% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 price chart

Source: IG Charts

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: Will Fed Spook Investors Again? S&P 500 Eyed
US Dollar Outlook: Will Fed Spook Investors Again? S&P 500 Eyed
2020-06-14 07:00:00
USD/MXN Outlook: Risk-On Recovers Swiftly but Road Ahead is Bumpy
USD/MXN Outlook: Risk-On Recovers Swiftly but Road Ahead is Bumpy
2020-06-14 04:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive, Focus on Recovery Fund
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive, Focus on Recovery Fund
2020-06-13 20:00:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Virus Cases Rise With Risks of Staggered Reopening
Gold Prices May Fall as Virus Cases Rise With Risks of Staggered Reopening
2020-06-13 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
FTSE 100
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.