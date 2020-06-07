USD/MXN Outlook: Profit-Taking, FOMC and More Real-Time Economic Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bullish, More Stimulus Planned
2020-06-06 20:00:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Big Gap & Resistance Levels in View
2020-06-07 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting as US and China Demand Rises
2020-06-06 01:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slammed Lower on Record US Jobs Creation
2020-06-06 13:00:00
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
2020-06-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Surges into Critical Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-06 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Multi-Week High; EU/UK Trade Update and US NFPs Ahead
2020-06-05 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Explodes, AUD/JPY Extends V-Recovery
2020-06-07 05:10:00
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Are recent gains in the Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 warranted? Risks are brewing in the background, leaving USD/INR in a consolidative setting as the Nifty pressures resistance. Get your $USDINR market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/svDaSdprvN https://t.co/dkQtNiE1fs
  • Seasonal factors, oversupply issues and the outbreak of COVID-19 has seen the price of liquefied #naturalgas (LNG) fall to 22-year lows (1.519), with the situation exacerbated by ‘fuller-than-normal’ storage facilities. Get your market update here:https://t.co/VOqfkBQ4aR https://t.co/hiWxPVFdMv
  • S&P 500 bulls in command, #Nasdaq 100 produces “V” shaped recovery, while #FTSE 100 extends . Get your #equities market update from @daniele recovery https://t.co/mbWlBUItWv https://t.co/N64fXcj97Y
  • Crude #oil prices await the #OPEC+ meeting where record output cuts could be prolonged as demand for energy from the US and China continues recovering. What could be the downside risks? https://t.co/M8BORPx4sH https://t.co/3kHHeibDb9
  • The risk rally continued in a big way this week and #Euro bulls have remained in-charge against the US Dollar and Japanese #Yen. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/o7vPmczvMJ https://t.co/GX2YTXz83u
  • The price of #gold may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in June as the pullback from the yearly high ($1765) reverses ahead of the May low ($1670). Get your Gold market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/OeaYtCpcIo https://t.co/UQVPIVCTCP
  • The $USD breakdown has taken the index into confluence support at the objective yearly open. Get your USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/A16XEv6n4d https://t.co/GzEp3gCAe5
  • US equities continue to run higher with the Nasdaq 100 setting a fresh all-time-high, not even three months after giving back almost a third of its value in about a month. Get your #Nasdaq technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/1LI54uvI8x https://t.co/e9FvSLqfaA
  • The US Dollar may be at risk to losses against some of its #ASEAN counterparts. USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/MYR and USD/IDR have recently broken to the downside. Will losses continue? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/0RTlj6maTT https://t.co/UyQ4i0AihI
  • The British Pound technical outlook still seems to favor the downside. GBP/CAD may pressure key rising support from August as GBP/AUD could prolong its downtrend. GBP/CHF may fall. Get your $GBP market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/hBOpDKXmfW https://t.co/AJlT2YKeCu
USD/MXN Outlook: Profit-Taking, FOMC and More Real-Time Economic Data

USD/MXN Outlook: Profit-Taking, FOMC and More Real-Time Economic Data

2020-06-07 04:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:

Main USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • Risk-on sentiment is causing assets to venture far into oversold territory
  • FOMC is expected to resume forward guidance on Wednesday
  • USD/MXN takes a small breather but seems to continue to point lower

There is no denying that this week has been dominated by continued unprecedented amounts of stimulus that have geared up optimism in the markets. Risk-on sentiment is on a three-week rally as central banks around the world do what is needed to cushion the economic blow of Covid-19, as Q2 figures are expected to be much worse than the ones just gone by.

The is not much to say specific about Mexican Peso fundamentals other than it has now become the country the 7th highest number of deaths by the virus, as the government announced at a press conference late Thursday that there were 105,680 cases and at least 12,545 deaths, not something to really cheer about. But nonetheless the Peso has continued to gain ground against the Dollar as the reopening of worldwide economies and better than expected economic data have caused broad-based USD weakness. Since my report last Sunday, USD/MXN has lost another 3% to date.

We can expect price action to continue to be dominated by market sentiment in the coming week, with special focus on economic data that measure periods if time where the economy has started to function again, to see if we are heading in the right direction. This will be things like CPI and consumer confidence for the month of May as well as weekly trade data. Special focus will also be on the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, especially on topics regarding negative rates, further stimulus and the return of forecasting as it was previously dropped to focus on bringing order and liquidity to financial markets.

But if bond markets are anything to go with, the rally in risky assets is expected to continue, as investors move capital away from low-yielding safe investments to equities, with the US 10-year yield gaining 30 bps since Monday.

USD/MXN daily chart (29 January – 05 June 2020)

USDMXN price chart

We can expect to see some profit-taking at theses levels so short-term corrections are expected, similarly to what we saw on Thursday’s session across risk-on assets. That said, it is unlikely to see a move above the 50 % Fibonacci at 22.17 from the Feb-Mar uptrend. If bids do gain enough support, another resistance follows closely at 22.45, in confluence with the 100 day moving average.

Further downside pressure might emerge but immediate support can be found around the 61.8% Fibonacci at 21.31. No significant support can be found after that until de 200 day moving average at 20.78. At this point, a continuation of the downtrend is not clear as USD/MXN enters oversold territory

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bullish, More Stimulus Planned
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bullish, More Stimulus Planned
2020-06-06 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slammed Lower on Record US Jobs Creation
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slammed Lower on Record US Jobs Creation
2020-06-06 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting as US and China Demand Rises
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting as US and China Demand Rises
2020-06-06 01:00:00
AUD/USD Rallies to Yearly Open Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
AUD/USD Rallies to Yearly Open Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-05 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.