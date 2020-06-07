We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Forecasts: Will the Recovery Continue?

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Forecasts: Will the Recovery Continue?

2020-06-07 12:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Price Outlooks:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The Nasdaq 100 surged to a new record high on Friday, brushing aside a flurry of fundamental threats and wobbly economic figures in the process. As a result, the move effectively completed the long discussed and heavily debated V-shaped recovery, at least from a price perspective. That being said, it is still far too early to deem an equally miraculous recovery in the underlying economy and this may prove to be a crucial weakness for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – June)

Nasdaq 100 price chart

As it stands, more than 40 million Americans are unemployed and the unemployment rate has climbed by more than 10% in just three months. Elsewhere, uncertainty from the looming presidential election also remains and US-China tensions have been recently joined by possible US-EU trade tension with President Trump’s threat of auto tariffs on Friday if the bloc did not “lower the lobster levy.”

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Despite all of the uncertainty and potential flashpoints, the Nasdaq 100 has climbed to new heights which makes it more difficult to argue for an abrupt and immediate reversal lower. To be sure, it is my opinion that the Nasdaq, Dow Jones and S&P 500 will eventually have to reckon with the real economic pain dealt by the coronavirus, but to suggest the recovery rally is over next week may be presumptuous.

Further still, the event risk of the June 10 Federal Reserve interest rate decision could see forecasts thrown out the window if the central bank pursues an unexpected policy path. Therefore, the outlook for the Nasdaq 100 in the week ahead is neutral.

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Much of the same can be said for the DAX 30, which enjoyed an incredibly bullish surge higher last week but still has to negotiate worrisome fundamentals. Add in the fresh risk of auto tariffs, and the fundamental outlook is far from encouraging. However, the Euro area’s newfound unity and ECB’s policy path have evoked a sense of stability and commitment that may provide a tailwind for the German equity index in the weeks to come

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – June)

DAX30
Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 10
( 15:06 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

FTSE 100 Forecast

Outlook: Bullish

Last on our list is the FTSE 100 which awaits GDP data due Friday. After staging a break higher last week, a strong GDP print could allow for a committed continuation higher. Until then, the FTSE will likely track broader risk trends and investor sentiment, which at this stage seems to be full blown risk appetite. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – June)

FTSE100 price chart

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

