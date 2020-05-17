USD/MXN Outlook: Another Rate Cut Sees Mexican Peso Resilience

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Increasingly Bearish
2020-05-16 20:00:00
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook Bearish Versus US Dollar & Swiss Franc
2020-05-15 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Gain with Financial Stocks
2020-05-14 23:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook - CFTC Advises Vigilance Over Possible Negative Pricing
2020-05-14 08:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-16 03:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-15 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Yearn for Momentum, Will XAU/USD Rally Fizzle or Takeoff?
2020-05-16 12:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Outlook - Looking Increasingly Gloomy for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP as Ranges Break
2020-05-16 16:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Breakout Brings April High on Radar
2020-05-16 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-15 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Euro may fall against the anti-risk US Dollar and Swiss Franc as EUR/USD tests a key floor while $EURCHF flirts with a narrowing compression zone at a critical cross-section. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/IMePYcWQYK https://t.co/3LsR2917DX
  • (Weekly Outlook) #Gold prices seem torn between the US Dollar and Treasury yields. Upside momentum has been somewhat lackluster since mid-April, will $XAUUSD find some meaningful traction ahead? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/chf/2020/05/16/Gold-Prices-Yearn-for-Momentum-Will-XAUUSD-Rally-Fizzle-or-Takeoff.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/TBM74h6IdN
  • The Australian Dollar has posted impressive gains from this year’s lows, but can they last as the global data cycle sours? Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/x8ud2wsCgO https://t.co/hDqsf0jZGE
  • Traders don’t expect the Federal Reserve to deal with the crisis by going into negative interest rate territory; no rate moves are discounted through January 2021. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/eMd3T8EwDO https://t.co/TC4YW2jAhf
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: - How do monetary and fiscal policy measures impact currency markets? - What is the Mundell-Fleming model and why does…
  • The price of $gld has been generally moving sideways with price converging recently. The convergence has led to the development of a wedge formation that is giving way to a rise in prices. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/CTHnzqQmiM https://t.co/5bod6DLG2e
  • Uhh... WHAT https://t.co/YshxSEHxfY
  • The Australian Dollar is weighing mixed technical cues as it flirts with setting a double top below the 0.66 figure and reengaging with the broader 2020 downtrend. Get your AUD technical analysis here:https://t.co/AE9bjAo7NS https://t.co/rImpefQpk4
  • A closer look a Yen price action shows USD/JPY trading within the confines of a near-term ascending pitchfork formation with price reversing off the 75% parallel early in the week. Get your USD/JPY technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/adcru9Jjph https://t.co/KNpu9wtjgl
  • This is an example of what moral theorists called the Categorical Imperative. Specifically Kant, if memory serves. https://t.co/IFPZ3VmpSW
USD/MXN Outlook: Another Rate Cut Sees Mexican Peso Resilience

USD/MXN Outlook: Another Rate Cut Sees Mexican Peso Resilience

2020-05-17 04:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst
Share:
USDMXN Price chart

Main USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • Mexico’s main interest is downgraded to 5.5% to aid the economy
  • The Mexican Peso’s carry trade value is still favourable for the currency
  • USD/MXN nearing the end of a symmetrical triangle pattern

A lot has happened this week for the Mexican Peso, but investors’ attention has remained focused on the ongoing China-US trade wars, causing another round of flight to safety, which has seen a broad-based push in the US dollar against most currencies. But the Peso has remained resilient despite investor sentiment souring, and this is mostly to do with the Central Bank’s 6th rate cut in the last 6 months.

Banxico announced on Thursday that its main interest rate would be cut by 50 basis points to 5.5%, the third 50 basis point cut in the last 6 months. The decision brings the rate to its lowest level since November 2016, but markets seemed to take the announcement as good news for the Peso, taking USD/MXN 2.5% lower on the day.

In his statement, the Governor noted that the impact on the virus was taking its hit on the productive activity of the country, leaving inflation far from its 3% target, and despite not knowing how long the virus will continue to have a material impact on the economy, the worst is yet to come in the second quarter.

The good news for the Mexican currency is that its inflation adjusted interest rate was one of the highest at the end of last year, giving ample wiggle room for Banxico to adapt its monetary policy. This gave MXN an advantage when looking at carry trade value, where currencies with higher rates see an influx of investors from lower-yielding currencies. And despite the virus wiping out most of the attraction from the Peso as investors fled to safety, the Mexican Peso is still better positioned than other emerging market currencies when investors renew the search for higher yields for their capital.

On top of that, Banxico is prepared to further aid the economy if necessary, prompting some investors to believe that interest rates could continue to fall around the 4% mark, giving MXN a push in the short-term as the risk of triggering outflows is still low.

USD/MXN FORECAST AND ANALYSIS

USD/MXN 4-hour chart (12 February – 15 May 2020)

USDMXN chart

When looking at the 4-hour chart we can see that recent price action has consolidated into a symmetrical triangle, capping USD/MXN moves between 24.46 and 23.62. As the narrowing of the triangle formation comes to an end we expect to see a significant directional push for the pair, with bearish momentum intensified below the 24.00 mark.

Momentum indicators like the MACD and simple moving averages suggest that downward pressure on USD/MXN will continue in the near future, with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level from the April highs seen as an immediate resistance at 24.08. This would cause sellers to target the lower range of the triangle, with a push below 23.65 seen as bearish break of the formation sending USD/MXN to test monthly lows around 23.25.

If, however, buyers are able to push past the immediate resistance we could see a bullish break of the triangle pattern, leaving the pair with no critical downside pressure until reaching May’s high at 24.89, before heading higher towards the 25.00 handle.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Increasingly Bearish
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Increasingly Bearish
2020-05-16 20:00:00
Gold Prices Yearn for Momentum, Will XAU/USD Rally Fizzle or Takeoff?
Gold Prices Yearn for Momentum, Will XAU/USD Rally Fizzle or Takeoff?
2020-05-16 12:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Fed Says No to NIRP, China Tension Flares
US Dollar Forecast: Fed Says No to NIRP, China Tension Flares
2020-05-16 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Could Wilt As Reality of Covid Recession Sinks In
Australian Dollar Could Wilt As Reality of Covid Recession Sinks In
2020-05-15 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.