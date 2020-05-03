Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 and ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turning More Positive
2020-05-02 21:00:00
Euro Forecast Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-05-01 17:59:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook Remains Bleak With Further Upside Likely Limited
2020-05-03 01:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Recover as Market Mood Sours
2020-05-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Technical Weekly Forecast: Bearish Reversal
2020-05-02 05:00:00
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Weakness to Linger with RBA and BoE to Stay on Hold
2020-05-02 17:00:00
S&P 500 Marks a High Profile Breakdown Despite Liquidity, COVID News
2020-05-02 02:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates, PM Johnson Fears Second Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-05-01 08:04:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY- A Struggle For Momentum
2020-05-02 13:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-01 02:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Euro bulls have rejoiced expanded ECB measures set forth to counter a slump in the Eurozone economy. Get your $EURUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/FvjIbHa5uR https://t.co/DosDj1C9oG
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/Ypw7X8Xq3h
  • The Hong Kong Dollar has been a beneficiary of lower US interest rates. The gains have been apparently too much for the HKMA, which has taken action to weaken to weaken the currency. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/7fBGheVUEp https://t.co/FBHbQOU3WF
  • #Gold prices continue to consolidate below their 2020 highs, but a further pullback in volatility is making life difficult for bulls. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/iSyi0sisQQ https://t.co/zVZM2B9tR7
  • Confidence in the Euro increased last week, with EUR/USD breaking unexpectedly higher, and that improvement in sentiment could well continue in the week ahead. Get your $EURUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/8Zs2iw0P4g https://t.co/kOO5yo9cYt
  • $USDJPY has printed a multi-week low meanwhile, $AUDJPY printed a multi-week high. Key chart signals for the upcoming week. Get your $JPY technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/umcTw72XRW https://t.co/OVnatEKxS5
  • The recent pullback in #gold may gather pace in May as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank of England (BoE) are expected to keep interest rates at a record low. Get your $gld market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/T6TY49Ybgh https://t.co/DLhx38fxQf
  • USD/JPY has broken below the April range lows and keeps the focus lower heading into the close of the month. Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/DmWEqy3aMX https://t.co/Nsvggcstcm
  • The $USD is testing monthly lows, showing right around the 50% marker of the March major move, setting the stage for a relatively full economic calendar next week with #NFP on Friday. Get your market update @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/4kuKtMUo8h https://t.co/4uHhaEGIky
  • RT @barronsonline: The Berkshire Hathaway CEO apparently didn’t follow his maxim—“Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others…
Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 and ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 and ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-05-03 12:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100, ASX 200 Price Outlooks:

Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The Nasdaq 100 finished April on a high note, enjoying a gain of more than 19% despite significant economic uncertainty and mixed earnings from some of the largest and most important components on the index. Now with the Fed rate decision and key earnings behind it, the tech-heavy index will shift its focus to the remaining earnings to be released and the pace at which the US economy is reopened.

Find out what type of trading style suits you best.

Already, various states have announced plans to begin easing quarantine restrictions, but investors will likely have to grapple with a continued decline in economic readings before a meaningful recovery can get underway.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – May)

Nasdaq 100 price chart

In pursuit of clarity, US traders will look to Tuesday’s ISM non-manufacturing data and Friday’s jobless claims figures and non-farm payrolls report. If the last few weeks are any indication, unemployment will rise further – a possibility Fed Chairman Jerome Powell outlined explicitly at last week’s rate decision. Together, these metrics will help market participants gauge the depth of economic decline facing the US economy.

Starts in:
Live now:
May 06
( 15:05 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

FTSE 100 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Following in the footsteps of the Fed and ECB last week, the Bank of England is scheduled to decide on its interest rate this coming Thursday. While no change in rates is expected, investors will be concerned with the BOE’s coronavirus response and economic projections. Since the Fed and ECB did little to boost market sentiment, the odds seem stacked against the BOE at this time.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (January – May)

FTSE 100

ASX 200 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

Similarly, the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to decide on its interest rate next week and offer a statement on monetary policy. Again, no change to the interest rate is expected, but these unprecedented times have produced many surprise policy actions. Lacking other major events, the ASX 200 will likely follow broader risk trends until the RBA offers its commentary on the Australian economy. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

ASX 200 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – May)

Please add a description for the image.

ASX 200 Price chart

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Outlook: Mexico GDP Beats Forecasts But Risk Remains to the Downside
USD/MXN Outlook: Mexico GDP Beats Forecasts But Risk Remains to the Downside
2020-05-03 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turning More Positive
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turning More Positive
2020-05-02 21:00:00
Gold Price Weakness to Linger with RBA and BoE to Stay on Hold
Gold Price Weakness to Linger with RBA and BoE to Stay on Hold
2020-05-02 17:00:00
US Dollar May Splinter vs FX Majors as Markets Ponder Recession
US Dollar May Splinter vs FX Majors as Markets Ponder Recession
2020-05-02 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
FTSE 100
Bearish
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.