News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: How Low Can EUR/USD Go?
2020-05-09 23:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Resume Down Move After Rebound
2020-05-10 04:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-05-10 12:00:00
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Crude Oil Prices, Dow Jones, Fed, RBNZ
2020-05-10 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Hinges on Fed Rhetoric, Trade Deal Drama
2020-05-10 05:05:00
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-05-08 05:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD Outlooks and Charts
2020-05-07 12:30:00
News
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook for the Week Ahead
2020-05-08 20:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, DXY – USD Charts for Next Week
2020-05-08 14:00:00
Real Time News
2020-05-10 16:00:00
David Cottle, David Song, Paul Robinson, Daniel Dubrovsky, Martin Essex, MSTA, Ilya Spivak, Peter Hanks,
Share:

Sentiment broadly improved into the end of last week as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 pushed higher. The haven-linked US Dollar trimmed gains as the similarly-behaving Japanese Yen followed suit. The growth-oriented Australian and New Zealand Dollars outperformed. Even crude oil prices managed to capitalize on investors’ optimism despite record-dismal non-farm payrolls.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

That the latter is now seemingly following market mood underscores hopes that economies around the world are gradually moving towards easing lockdown measures. A resurgence in travel as businesses begin reopening could have the scope to alleviate surpassed demand for energy. This is also as US-China trade war fears appeared to have been cooling over the past 5 trading sessions.

The markets shrugging off disappointing economic data – at least for the time being – likely shows that traders are looking to the future. Central banks from Australia to England highlighted last week that mind-boggling declines in GDP could be reversed in 2021. Though they also acknowledged uncertainties around the speed of a recovery depending on how the virus unfolds.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by David Cottle
Are retail traders leaning into momentum or fighting it?
Get My Guide

Similar rhetoric could be due from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand ahead. It is unclear how much scope there could be for data to materially shift Wall Street’s trajectory for now. US retail sales and consumer sentiment are due at the end of the week. Yet, traders should also acknowledge the reduced urgency for more stimulus. Growth in the Fed’s balance sheet has been slowing.

Check out the newly-enhanced economic calendar for a detailed overview of data releases

Fundamental Forecasts:

Dow Jones, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Global equity markets weathered two important central bank decisions last week, but more lie ahead and economic data continues to deteriorate. Will volatility reemerge?

Euro Forecast: How Low Can EUR/USD Go?

EUR/USD has fallen steeply on a bearish German court ruling and some dire economic forecasts from the European Commission. The question for the week ahead is whether all the bad news is now priced in.

Australian Dollar Market Looks Nervously to Corvid-Hit Jobless Numbers

The Australian Dollar has risen sharply from its coronavirus-inspired March lows, but like all other growth correlated assets must now likely face some grim economic data.

US Dollar Forecast Hinges on Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite

The US Dollar remains glued to the trajectory of the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. As slowing virus cases result in gradual lockdown easing, the urgency for stimulus may slow.

Technical Forecasts:

Gold Weekly Forecast: Break of RSI Trendline to Offer Bullish Signal

The price for gold may attempt to break out of its current range if the RSI clears trendline resistance and negates the bearish formation carried over from April.

Dow Jones, DAX 30, FTSE Forecast: Upside Reward Diminishing

Global stock markets are recovering but some at a pace that wouldn’t take much to knock over; we take a look at some levels and possible outcomes as the new week approaches.

Crude Oil Prices May Resume Down Move After Rebound

Crude oil prices managed a spirited recovery after the blistering selloff in late March but technical positioning suggests the path of least resistance still favors the downside.

US DOLLAR WEEKLY PERFORMANCE AGAINST CURRENCIES AND GOLD

Currency Performance Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

