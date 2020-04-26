S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bullish Push on Edge? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-04-26 09:00:00
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bearish
2020-04-26 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Faces a Critical Resistance Level - Brent Oil Forecast
2020-04-26 06:00:00
Oil Price Fundamental Outlook Mired by Great Lockdown
2020-04-25 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as Liquidity Gushes, Recession Looms
2020-04-26 01:07:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bullish Push on Edge? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-04-26 09:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, Watch Monthly Low & High
2020-04-25 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Range Breakout Imminent
2020-04-25 16:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $AUD market normally focuses laser-like on inflation data which comes only once a quarter. The coming set, however, will likely see its impact severely blunted. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/XLMxi2jDSM https://t.co/Fy59vnkMC4
  • $EUR forecast for the week ahead: the outlook for $EURUSD is still bearish. My thoughts here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/eur/2020/04/26/Euro-Forecast-Outlook-for-EURUSD-Still-Bearish.html?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711
  • The price of gold has rallied $280/oz. in the last five weeks and if the current trajectory continues, the precious metal may make a fresh attempt at a new multi-year high. Get your $gld technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/dedjPJ0k08 https://t.co/YDAhsMw8TM
  • This week, Crude oil price printed its lowest price in two-decade. Here are the key chart points to keep track of in the next week. Get your crude #oil technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/4NRfIZNrtx #OOTT https://t.co/iuVP5d81Ia
  • The US Dollar cautiously gained this past week but commitment to a broader bullish push seemed lacking. What is the technical road ahead for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD? Get you $USD technical analysis from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/IiHKAxJCxu https://t.co/rraeOfzYRw
  • RT @Schuldensuehner: Record high level of world GDP experiencing negative real interest rates, DB says. https://t.co/ndtvQIREI9
  • RT @eWhispers: #earnings for the week https://t.co/lObOE0dgsr $AMZN $TSLA $MSFT $AAPL $AMD $BA $FB $LUV $MMM $GE $AAL $UPS $TWTR $PFE $…
  • #Gold prices well-supported as keeping interest rates ultra-low in response to the 2008 global financial crisis proves problematic for fighting the next one, the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/zNpjufGv2b https://t.co/vi9zUfhbhB
  • Oil prices turning negative, driven by crippling demand woes, speaks to the unprecedented collapse in business activity just experienced by the global economy, and sends an ominous message ahead of next week’s intimidating economic calendar. Read More: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/25/vix-crumbles-as-crude-oil-volatility-ebbs-complacency-builds.html https://t.co/LdvEth4OBZ
  • $VIX ‘fear-gauge’ still hangs around extreme levels typically observed in the midst of major financial crises. There’s also notable risk that complacent investors may soon wake up to a harsh economic reality underpinned by double-digit unemployment. Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/25/vix-crumbles-as-crude-oil-volatility-ebbs-complacency-builds.html https://t.co/I53Ak4Ps1T
S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

S&P 500, DAX 30 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-04-26 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:
SP500 Price Chart

S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Are we following 2008?
  • DAX | ECB Takes Center Stage After EU Summit Failure
  • FTSE 100 | Brexit Risk Premium Cannot Be Forgotten
Equity index performance chart

Source: DailyFX

Economies are now beginning to look at re-opening, however, the question remains as to what a post-lockdown world will look like. This is particularly tricky given the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Over the coming week, economic data will provide further evidence as to just how severe the impact of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown measures have been across the globe. Focus on US and Eurozone GDP figures, alongside the ISM Manufacturing Survey. In light of recent sentiment surveys (Markit PMI), it is widely expected that economic growth will show a sizeable contraction. On a stock-specific front, Apple is due to announce its earnings on April 30th.

S&P 500 | Are we following 2008?

The past week has seen modest losses for the S&P 500 (2.7% at the time of writing) as hopes of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 in the short-term had been dampened after Gilead’s drug failed at its first trial. That said, while equity bulls may take comfort from the pullback in volatility, as we have noted previously, the peak in the VIX does not necessarily mean the bottom for the equity market. As such, given that the macro-backdrop remains weak (data to confirm as much), this begs the question as to whether we are following the 2008 pattern.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 2% 4%
Weekly -16% 10% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Month-end rebalancing may also play its part in curbing further upside in equities as investors look to rebalance their portfolios. Of note, US equities have gained 7-8% since the beginning of April.

Figure 1. Is this a Bear Market Rally?

S&P 500 since VIX peak versus 2008

Federal Reserve in Focus

Details of the Federal Reserve policy meeting will be announced on Wednesday. However, while there are no expectations of fresh monetary policy measures, given the significant stimulus already announced, eyes will be on any changes to current credit measures. Alongside this, the Fed will also likely reaffirm its commitment to stand ready and ease further if necessary.

S&P 500 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&P 500 price

Source: IG Charts

DAX | ECB Takes Center Stage After EU Summit Failure

Following the lack of progress made at the EU Summit, the focus will shift back to the ECB with Chief Lagarde expected to elaborate on the potential implications that the “Too Little Too Late” (in Lagarde's own words) will have on the ECB. With the ECB already announcing crisis tools, little is expected in the way of new policy measures at this weeks meeting. Particular focus has been on the Bund/BTP spread, which had widened to the highest level since the ECB’s PEPP announcement.

Germany 30 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 18% 0% 7%
Weekly 14% -4% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Figure 2. Watch the Spread

Bund BTP Spread

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX 30 price chart

FTSE 100 | Brexit Risk Premium Cannot Be Forgotten

While Brexit may have been easily forgotten due to the focus on COVID-19, this week provided a reminder that Brexit is still a key risk to the UK. Round 2 talks yielded little in the progress with both the EU and UK stating that Brexit stances remain wide apart. The next round of talks will be from the week beginning May 11th, but expect Brexit risks to become elevated in the run-up to the June 30th extension deadline. Key resistance situated at 2900-50.

FTSE 100 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -9% -2%
Weekly -5% -3% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Price chart

Source: IG Charts

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bearish
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Bearish
2020-04-26 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as Liquidity Gushes, Recession Looms
Gold Price Outlook Bullish as Liquidity Gushes, Recession Looms
2020-04-26 01:07:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on FOMC as Virus-Induced Recession Risks Swell
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on FOMC as Virus-Induced Recession Risks Swell
2020-04-25 12:00:00
Oil Price Fundamental Outlook Mired by Great Lockdown
Oil Price Fundamental Outlook Mired by Great Lockdown
2020-04-25 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Germany 30
Bearish
FTSE 100
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.