We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Fundamental Outlook Mired by Great Lockdown
2020-04-25 04:00:00
VIX Crumbles as Crude Oil Volatility Ebbs, Complacency Builds
2020-04-25 00:38:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-24 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Drawn Like a Moth to a Flame
2020-04-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: EU's Barnier Signals Disappointment - US Market Open
2020-04-24 13:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slides Against a Powerful US Dollar
2020-04-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USDJPY & More: USD Charts for Next Week
2020-04-24 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Keep Pressure on Key USD/JPY Support
2020-04-23 02:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Japanese Yen has fought back quite strongly against the US Dollar with the pair now hovering at what’s been an important prop since mid-March. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/NqRniA1Kon https://t.co/UjudzyDjNG
  • The US Dollar steadied against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso. What is the technical road ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/EqegfdS79D https://t.co/OnSAZ2A8MP
  • The #Euro may have restarted the downtrend against the US Dollar after breaking the lower bound of an upswing from late-March lows. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/DkY6og1cyr https://t.co/NxSitqAHN4
  • Indian Rupee gains on the RBI’s operation twist may be short lived if the haven-linked US Dollar rises as the virus lockdown persists. The Nifty 50 trades within a bearish formation. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/4kpfpTwFWb https://t.co/cEd0Jf0pZb
  • The S&P 500 may be preparing to resume the downtrend launched in late February after breaking the bounds of the corrective upswing from March lows. Get your S&P500 market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/UXKino84zI https://t.co/iD2IwkwyOH
  • A close below the low end of the zone could send the price towards $1.655. Get your #naturalgas technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/Mz2ypLcjWg https://t.co/WDSfz2SgaT
  • $USDMXN continues to impressively hold onto its massive gains in Q1, only giving back a portion of those and for only a brief amount of time. Get your USD/MXN from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/r0NubrHIj3 https://t.co/UPA1DW7c0O
  • Trump says FDA has approved at home coronavirus test kit -BBG
  • S&P keeps UK rating at "AA", outlook stable $GBPUSD
  • The last time the UK was rated it was AA- with a negative outlook https://t.co/G4DeLG5Yfi
Oil Price Fundamental Outlook Mired by Great Lockdown

Oil Price Fundamental Outlook Mired by Great Lockdown

2020-04-25 04:00:00
David Song, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil recovers from the collapse in the May futures contract, but the economic shock from COVID-19 may continue to drag on crude as the Great Lockdown disrupts global demand, with the oil surplus raising the cost of storage.

Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil: Bearish

The fundamental outlook for crude remains bearish even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plan to reduce oil production by another 10M b/d starting in May as the Great Lockdown disrupts global demand.

The International Energy Agency’s most recent monthly report warns “global oil demand is expected to fall by a record 9.3 mb/d year-on-year in 2020,” with the group going onto say that “there is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset such near-term demand losses.

The IEA points out that “floating storage is becoming more expensive as traders compete for ships,” and the price of oil may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior as the group emphasizes that “never before has the oil industry come this close to testing its logistics capacity to the limit.

OPEC Oil Report

Source: OPEC

OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) strikes a similar tone as the “world oil demandgrowth forecast is revised lower by 6.9 mb/d, to ahistorical drop of around 6.8 mb/d,” with the update noting “the tanker market has been one of few segments of the oil industry that enjoyed positive momentum in March” as the response to COVID-19 triggered “a significant crude surplus.”

In turn, “2020 isexpected to post negative oil demand, with furtherroom to the downside, should current conditionscontinue to worsen during the remainder of the year,” and OPEC and its allies may come under pressure to further support oil prices as “downward risks remain significant, suggesting possibility of further adjustments.”

EIA field production report

Source: US EIA

With that said, remains to be seen if the recent slowdown in US crude output will help to rebalance the energy market as weekly field production continues to fall back from a record high (13,100K), with output narrowing to 12,200K from 12,300K in the week ending April 10.

Looking ahead, the Great Lockdown may continue to drag on energy prices as the crude surplus inflates the cost of storage, and the price of oil may exhibit a bearish behavior throughout the first half of 2020 amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the US and Europe.

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Faces Key CPI Data, Coronavirus Will Blunt Its Impact
Australian Dollar Faces Key CPI Data, Coronavirus Will Blunt Its Impact
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-20 12:30:00
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Earnings, Euro, EU Summit: Week Ahead
2020-04-19 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts Amid Earnings Season
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts Amid Earnings Season
2020-04-19 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.