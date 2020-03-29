We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Forecast: More Gains on Way for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF?
2020-03-29 00:00:00
Dow, VIX, Dollar and Gold: Levels and Volatility to Gauge the Markets
2020-03-28 01:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Downtrend Support / 18yr Low
2020-03-29 03:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-28 03:30:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-03-29 12:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-28 03:30:00
Gold Prices May Drop as Liquidation Strikes Global Markets Anew
2020-03-28 18:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-28 03:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-03-28 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Outlook: USD/JPY Poised For a Breakout
2020-03-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY Pressured by Record-Smashing Spike in Jobless Claims
2020-03-26 15:33:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-03-29 12:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Dow Jones, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • Peak in Negative Sentiment Depends on Peak in Coronavirus Cases
  • Dow Jones | Bear Market Rally to Unravel Post Portfolio Rebalancing
  • FTSE 100 | Bull Trap Sets Up a Potential Retest of the Lows
Equity Performance Chart

Source: DailyFX

Peak in Negative Sentiment Depends on Peak in Coronavirus Cases

Throughout the week, the number of coronavirus cases has been met with a mixed reaction. First off, the number of cases in Italy had appeared to be slowing, however, the spread of the virus appears to be spreading rapidly in the US, which has now overtaken the original epicenter of China. In turn, for the negative sentiment to peak, this would depend on reaching a peak in the number of cases. Alongside this, the initial impact of the coronavirus has already been felt in the jobs market, with US jobless claims reaching a record 3.283mln, which we believe is a precursor to weak NFP data. Don’t be surprised of a negative NFP headline.

Record Jobless Claims

US Jobless claims record

Dow Jones | Bear Market Rally to Unravel Post Portfolio Rebalancing

The beginning of the week saw the Federal Reserve effectively announce unlimited QE, which had been somewhat of a game changer for US equities, with the Dow Jones subsequently on course for its best week since 1932. However, we are cognizant of the fact that with underlying issues pertaining to the coronavirus forcing US activity to a grinding halt, downside risks remain. As such, we see this as more of a bear market rally, potentially impacted by suspected frontrunning of massive portfolio rebalancing inflows expected at month and quarter end. Therefore, the beginning of the new month (Wednesday) may provide a clearer sense as to where the equity market is at. Consequently, we are cautious in chasing a bull trap.

Wall Street MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 21% -11% -3%
Weekly -33% 109% 24%
What does it mean for price action?
Fed Balance Sheet Breaks Above $5 Trillion: The Only Way is Up

Fed Balance Sheet

Dow Jones Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Dow Jones

Source: IG Charts

FTSE 100 | Bull Trap Sets Up a Potential Retest of the Lows

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK unfortunately showing little signs of easing, which in turn raises the risk that much like the Dow Jones, the FTSE 100 is showcasing a bull trap. The risk is that the lockdown is extended. Keep in mind that Wuhan had been in lockdown by roughly 9 weeks, a similar duration may well see a retest of the lows. Volatility remains elevated and therefore it will be important for traders to remain nimble.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Weekly Timeframe

FTSE 100 Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

