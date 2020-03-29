Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

Peak in Negative Sentiment Depends on Peak in Coronavirus Cases

Dow Jones | Bear Market Rally to Unravel Post Portfolio Rebalancing

FTSE 100 | Bull Trap Sets Up a Potential Retest of the Lows

Source: DailyFX

Peak in Negative Sentiment Depends on Peak in Coronavirus Cases

Throughout the week, the number of coronavirus cases has been met with a mixed reaction. First off, the number of cases in Italy had appeared to be slowing, however, the spread of the virus appears to be spreading rapidly in the US, which has now overtaken the original epicenter of China. In turn, for the negative sentiment to peak, this would depend on reaching a peak in the number of cases. Alongside this, the initial impact of the coronavirus has already been felt in the jobs market, with US jobless claims reaching a record 3.283mln, which we believe is a precursor to weak NFP data. Don’t be surprised of a negative NFP headline.

Record Jobless Claims

Dow Jones | Bear Market Rally to Unravel Post Portfolio Rebalancing

The beginning of the week saw the Federal Reserve effectively announce unlimited QE, which had been somewhat of a game changer for US equities, with the Dow Jones subsequently on course for its best week since 1932. However, we are cognizant of the fact that with underlying issues pertaining to the coronavirus forcing US activity to a grinding halt, downside risks remain. As such, we see this as more of a bear market rally, potentially impacted by suspected frontrunning of massive portfolio rebalancing inflows expected at month and quarter end. Therefore, the beginning of the new month (Wednesday) may provide a clearer sense as to where the equity market is at. Consequently, we are cautious in chasing a bull trap.

Wall Street MIXED Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 21% -11% -3% Weekly -33% 109% 24%

Fed Balance Sheet Breaks Above $5 Trillion: The Only Way is Up

Dow Jones Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

FTSE 100 | Bull Trap Sets Up a Potential Retest of the Lows

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK unfortunately showing little signs of easing, which in turn raises the risk that much like the Dow Jones, the FTSE 100 is showcasing a bull trap. The risk is that the lockdown is extended. Keep in mind that Wuhan had been in lockdown by roughly 9 weeks, a similar duration may well see a retest of the lows. Volatility remains elevated and therefore it will be important for traders to remain nimble.

Recommended by Justin McQueen Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Weekly Timeframe

Source: IG Charts

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX