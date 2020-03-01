Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecast for the Week Ahead

Equity Analysis and News

Dow Jones | Catastrophic Losses as Coronavirus Hits

FTSE 100 | UK and EU to Lock Horns in Brexit Talks

Source: Thomson Reuters, DailyFX

Dow Jones | Catastrophic Losses as Coronavirus Hits

Catastrophic losses across global equity markets as the coronavirus hits back with a soaring number of cases outside of China. US equities saw its 4th largest weekly drop since 1927, falling over 13% while US treasury yields crashed to a record low (10yr yielding 1.16% at time of writing) as markets aggressive price in Fed easing (Figure 1). The question that is on investors minds is what the negative impact will be and for how long it will last, however, the authorities yet to sufficiently contain the spread of the virus, it will be a while until this question is answered. Another focal point for markets will be the potential response from central bankers, However, despite the large repricing of near term easing from the Fed, rate setters have yet to signal that such action is needed.

Figure 1. Aggressive Market Pricing for Fed Stimulus

Source: Refinitiv

The Chinese Manufacturing PMI will provide the first notable signs of the impact that the coronavirus has had. Although, what the number will print is anyone’s guess given the large spread of forecaster expectations. At the back end of the week, the latest NFP report will be released, however, given the current narrative that has dictated risk sentiment, the data is not expected to have a notable impact.

Source: Refinitiv

Dow Jones Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Source: IG Charts

FTSE 100 | UK and EU to Lock Horns in Brexit Talks

Aside from the fears pertaining to the spread of the coronavirus, UK assets will be increasingly focused on Brexit once again. Both the UK and EU have announced their mandates for negotiations with trade talks due to commence from next week. However, given the notable differences between the two parties, talks are expected to get off to a difficult start and thus the FTSE 100 may continue to struggle.

UK Stance EU Stance No aligment over regulation Level playing field No extension of transition period Willing to have extension depending on the UK's fullfilment of other obligations Control over fisheries Current equal access to fishing waters should be maintained Control over immigration No free movement of goods and services without the free movement of people

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

RESOURCES FOR FOREX & CFD TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX