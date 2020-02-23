Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Outlook: No Sign Yet of a Significant Rally
2020-02-23 00:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunges into Key Support– Trade Levels
2020-02-21 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CHF
2020-02-22 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Battling a Rampant US Dollar
2020-02-21 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Uptrend Holds But Sentiment Studies Hint at Turn
2020-02-22 16:00:00
Dollar's Run Earns EURUSD, USDJPY and AUDUSD Breaks; Nasdaq Fronts Risk Retreat
2020-02-21 02:59:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Bullion Bid on Recession Risk, Inverted Yield Curve
2020-02-23 00:45:00
Gold Price Technical Forecast Bullish as XAU/USD Targets 2013 High
2020-02-21 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Torn Between Iran Election, Coronavirus and G20 Summit
2020-02-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down, Near Term Production Cut Hope Fade
2020-02-21 07:18:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • As prices dance around on charts, traders are often looking for reasons to explain price movements; however, the underlying source of price movement boils down to the relationship between supply and demand. Learn more about the forces of S&D on forex here: https://t.co/8LfkLXbj2W https://t.co/swcuwAMGAk
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 #tradingstyle https://t.co/4adyTWvQ22
  • What are the Market cycles? How are #currencies impacted in these cycles? How can these cycles impact #forextrading patterns? Find out here: https://t.co/ckr2fUOWqW https://t.co/gLJGj1FAOC
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/J0MMkVmCUu
  • Get your stock market basics right - what is the stock market and how does stock trading work? Find out here: https://t.co/JfAJLAtlsY https://t.co/ZfPUxHWeiG
  • The Mexican economy contracted for the first time in almost 10 years in 2019, but growth is expected to pick up in 2020 according to its finance minister. Get your $USDMXN market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/gupJdU7WYT https://t.co/mMN8LFb5i5
  • EUR/USD has been weakening since the start of 2020 and the decline has accelerated this month. At some point there will be a correction but further losses are still likely as the year progresses. Get your $EURUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/ieJUBNeAIf https://t.co/Dw4f7DQocg
  • The $AUD has risen in anticipation of a deal Washington and Beijing. But the Australia-China trade relationship has not suffered much and may even have been helped by China’s spat with the US. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/An7h5X0Zcz https://t.co/Rn7mLbS1EF
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 #tradingstyle https://t.co/0Wn4xBL0AY
  • Do you know which type of stock is the right investment for you? Stock types help investors decide on specific #stocks to trade or assist with valuation methods either fundamentally or technically. Learn more about stock types here: https://t.co/yO3JalkqUU https://t.co/RoNdExHAdt
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-02-23 12:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:
Dow Jones 2-Hour Price Chart

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Outlooks:

  • The Dow Jones and Nasdaq pulled back last week after previously ignoring weakening fundamentals
  • The DAX 30 will look to stave off a deeper decline with a chunk of German economic data due
  • Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 will look to maintain its valuation after a significant GDP contraction

Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

At the beginning of last week it looked as though the Dow Jones and Nasdaq were impervious to the slew of fundamental concerns that had worked to spark significant developments in the foreign exchange, commodity and bond markets. As the week progressed, however, risk aversion finally materialized and the US equity market came under pressure – a long awaited development for some.Looking ahead, price action in gold and the Australian Dollar could suggest the Dow Jones and Nasdaq are susceptible to further declines.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (December 2018 – February 2020)

Dow Jones Price Forecast

Day Trading the Dow Jones: Strategies, Tips & Trading Signals

To be sure, the global economy is under threat. Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus, major economies like Germany and Japan had already begun to show signs of weakness and global shipping was on the decline. Now that the world’s second largest economy – one that possesses significant manufacturing responsibility – has had to quarantine multiple cities and shutter businesses for weeks, the pressure may be excruciating.

S&P 500 and Global Trade DHL

While central banks have looked to ward off prior slowdowns with monetary policy, many of the traditional avenues have already been explored which has left central banks with less ammunition to fight a deeper contraction should one materialize. That being said, the bearish price action that took hold on Thursday and Friday does not mean the global economy is destined for ruin and stocks are about to plunge.

Will the Stock Market Crash in 2020?

However, it does indicate that some investors have grown weary of current stock valuations given the broader outlook. In turn, investor sentiment stands at a critical juncture and the abruptness of the initial shock to the Nasdaq on Thursday could suggest prices are growing increasingly fragile. Should markets be offered further negativity in the form of economic data, coronavirus developments or a theme yet unknown, it could offer the final evidence required for bears to arrest control of price action and push prices lower still.

ISM Manufacturing and Services

That said, investor sentiment can be a fickle attribute of the market and the current bull run has displayed its ability to almost entirely ignore traditionally bearish developments at times. With that in mind, I think the Dow Jones and Nasdaq are vulnerable to further weakness but if bulls look to drive the indices higher early next week, it may be best to wait out on the sidelines as “the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.” I discussed this theme at length in last week’s stock market webinar.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 26
( 16:02 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

DAX 30 Forecast

Outlook: Neutral

The DAX 30 also suffered last week after the German economy was revealed to be in a precarious position. Teetering on the brink of recession, Germany may have to explore fiscal policy change or further monetary easing from the ECB if it is to stave off further economic contraction.

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (November 2018 – February 2020)

DAX Price Chart

How to Trade Dax 30: Trading Strategies and Tips

While both possibilities have been explored, administrators have not yet locked in a decision and the DAX may suffer consequently. In the shorter term, a broader improvement in risk appetite would likely work to buoy the German equity index but it will have to weather a string of high-impact economic data due next week. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX for updates and insights.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 Forecast

Outlook: Bearish

The outlook is similarly grim for the Nikkei 225 after the Japanese economy suffered a precipitous decline in economic growth following a sales tax increase. At the threshold of experimental monetary policy, the Bank of Japan has few options to stoke growth as its economy grapples with an aging population.

Japanese GDP

Faced with the unknown consequences of the coronavirus, the Nikkei 225 does not appear to have the fundamental backdrop to evidence price gains. Therefore, the index may gyrate between technical levels in accordance with risk trends elsewhere.

Nikkei 225 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (September 2018 – February 2020)

Nikkei 225

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Outlook: Growth to Return to Mexico in 2020
USD/MXN Outlook: Growth to Return to Mexico in 2020
2020-02-23 04:00:00
Gold Forecast: Bullion Bid on Recession Risk, Inverted Yield Curve
Gold Forecast: Bullion Bid on Recession Risk, Inverted Yield Curve
2020-02-23 00:45:00
Euro Weekly Outlook: No Sign Yet of a Significant Rally
Euro Weekly Outlook: No Sign Yet of a Significant Rally
2020-02-23 00:00:00
USD Weekly Price Forecast: The US Dollar's Attraction Remains Strong
USD Weekly Price Forecast: The US Dollar's Attraction Remains Strong
2020-02-22 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
FTSE 100
US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.