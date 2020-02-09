USD/MXN Outlook: Mexican Peso Defies Fundamentals Ahead of Rate-Cut Decision

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Price Forecast: Fundamentals, Data Suggest a Terminal Decline
2020-02-08 23:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Slams into Key GBP/USD Support
2020-02-07 16:30:00
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week
2020-02-07 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/M7YmOMW4Hd
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/QPntNyLtAB
  • A recession is typically accompanied by falling stock prices, but equities are not the be-all and end-all for recession investment strategies. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/H0Rf3AkECs https://t.co/6x1bPfQxR9
  • The British Pound may be at risk to the US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen and Australian Dollar. What’s in store for $GBPUSD, $EURGBP, $GBPJPY and $GBPAUD from a technical standpoint? #Pound #Sterling - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/02/08/British-Pound-Outlook-Bearish-GBPUSD-EURGBP-GBPJPY-GBPAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/yHTjCj0Gyp
  • Markets sprang back to life last week, tough to be a seller but chasing also not the easiest thing to do; charts and levels to watch. Get your us #equities technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/H0HoObQfu6 https://t.co/MpFnKYlShr
  • The $AUD has risen in anticipation of a deal Washington and Beijing. But the Australia-China trade relationship has not suffered much and may even have been helped by China’s spat with the US. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/An7h5X0Zcz https://t.co/Vg2tKu7QS5
  • The MACD is often used with its default setting when entering trades. However, this versatile indicator can be customized to assist traders in exiting trades too. Learn how to better incorporate the MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/HnY7gzsI2q https://t.co/u2A2IH9Ifw
  • What causes you emotion in trading? Learn more about trader psychology and its importance here: https://t.co/4hDKZB86R8 https://t.co/JJXGTB34Gn
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/5aT8oOjFtV https://t.co/GWw2z4jB8H
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/4tDrZQfQRa https://t.co/WfoCTX3cn7
USD/MXN Outlook: Mexican Peso Defies Fundamentals Ahead of Rate-Cut Decision

USD/MXN Outlook: Mexican Peso Defies Fundamentals Ahead of Rate-Cut Decision

2020-02-09 05:00:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst
Share:
Please add a description for the image.

Main USD/MXN Talking Points:

  • The Mexican Peso continues to overpower the US dollar, USD/MXN returns to 2018 lows
  • Despite an uptick in inflation, a 25-bps is expected next week
  • Risk-off sentiment will continue to guide the pair in the short-term

The Mexican Peso has managed to remain strong and overpower the US dollar once again, despite no strength in its underlying economy.

At the end of last week, we analysed how the coronavirus outbreak was having a negative effect on risk-on assets like the Mexican Peso, which had enjoyed a recent period of strength given the relative calm surrounding markets in the month of December.

The Mexican currency weakened around 1.3% against the US dollar towards the end of last week, but price action reversed again as the new week started, causing a further 1.76% drop in USD/MXN, reaching levels not seen since October 2018, around 18.56. But towards the end of this week, price action has once again turned to the upside and the dollar seems to be regaining the upper hand. But how sustainable is this price action pattern?

Inflation picks up but underlying risks remain

Mexican inflation ticked up in the month of January, partially due to higher taxes and a surge in agricultural prices. The year on year figure came in at 3.24%, up from 2.83% in the previous month. Despite being above Banxico’s target rate of 3%, the central bank warned in December’s meeting that there were still persistent risks to underlying inflation and economic growth, sparking speculation that another 25-bps cut will follow at their next meeting, which will take place next week on Thursday the 13th of February.

A Bloomberg poll on the likelihood of a rate cut at next week’s meeting showed that out of 9 expert EMEA analysts, 8 of them believe rates would be reduced by 0.25% to 7.0%, whilst the remaining analyst expected rates to remained unchanged at 7.25%. If this were to happen, we would expect to see some weakness in the Mexican Peso, diminishing its value as a carry trade currency, currently one of its most valuable traits.

Chart 1: Bloomberg poll on the likelihood of a rate cut on February 13

Rate cut probabilities

Source: Bloomberg

USD/MXN analysis and forecast

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart

If we look at the USD/MXN daily chart we can see that the price action has followed a similar pattern to the one we were analysing at the end of last week. USD/MXN entered the key support level on Tuesday and remained range-bound as the dollar was supported near the 18.60 handle.

The upward surge in Friday’s session has seen the pair erase most of the losses experienced during the week, but risk remains on the downside in the near-term. The 50-day SMA has tracked the upper bound of the descending trendline since the end of January, so we could see some near-term resistance around 18.85, which would push higher towards the USD/MXN 19 handle if broken.

On the downside, we expect to continue to see a key support zone between 18.73 and 18.49, but if broken we could see USD/MXN returning to 2018 lows at 17.93.

It looks at this point that price action will follow the path of least resistance, which at this point seems to be lower. A resurgence in risk-off sentiment would see an upward correction come in to play, but the effect will probably be short-lived. Key focus will be on next week’s interest rate decision meeting and the rhetoric used by the Central Bank to describe their growth prospects.

Despite its performance in the last few months, the longer-term expectation is that price action will return to the higher rage of 19, supported by strength in the US economy.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Weekly Price Forecast: Fundamentals, Data Suggest a Terminal Decline
Euro Weekly Price Forecast: Fundamentals, Data Suggest a Terminal Decline
2020-02-08 23:00:00
Gold Prices Biased Higher with Powell Testimony, US CPI Eyed
Gold Prices Biased Higher with Powell Testimony, US CPI Eyed
2020-02-08 17:00:00
USD Forecast: US Dollar Hinges on Virus Fear, Sentiment & Powell
USD Forecast: US Dollar Hinges on Virus Fear, Sentiment & Powell
2020-02-08 14:00:00
Crude Oil May Recover on Powell Testimony, Tariff Reduction
Crude Oil May Recover on Powell Testimony, Tariff Reduction
2020-02-08 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.