We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rise on Brexit Day - US Market Open
2020-01-31 15:00:00
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Economy Slows as Inflation Weakens Even Further
2020-01-31 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rise on Brexit Day - US Market Open
2020-01-31 15:00:00
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – Charts for Next Week & More
2020-01-31 13:30:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-31 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Looking to Punch Through Chart Resistance
2020-01-31 22:00:00
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-01-31 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-01 09:00:00
Crude Oil and Copper Sink as Coronavirus Rekindles Global Growth Fears
2020-02-01 00:39:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls at Resistance, Will it Reverse?
2020-01-31 18:00:00
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY has attracted its customary haven bid, rising sharply against pro-cyclical plays such as the Australian Dollar. The US Dollar has been much more resilient, but it too is under a bit of pressure. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/pKaKRn4bGO https://t.co/Mh6ml9f74I
  • The $USD may be on the verge of upside breakouts against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit after Wuhan Virus fears boosted USD/SGD and USD/MYR. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/JNbX6lM3Eq https://t.co/sFc5NtxsHp
  • RT @YuanTalks: #Apple said it shut down all its official stores in mainland #China from Saturday to Feb 9 due to the novel #coronavirus out…
  • RT @markets: After 1,317 days of unprecedented political turmoil, the U.K. has officially left the European Union https://t.co/RxJxT10lcH
  • RT @globaltimesnews: More than 200,000 tourists to and from Shanghai canceled their group trips due to novel #coronavirus outbreak, local t…
  • RT @forexkeylevels: This is why I love twitter, it’s a great record. Both when you are right and wrong. No hiding. I was just thinking abou…
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/8LUJWm6ztQ
  • RT @TruthGundlach: It took less than 2 days for the bond market to nullify the Fed’s “we’re firmly on hold” message this week. Now a 90% ch…
  • RT @EdVanDerWalt: China stimulus is already coming. #Corona https://t.co/Rb9uGCAAn0
  • The $NZD broke the four-month uptrend against its US namesake, but a corrective bounce may follow before further downside follow-through. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/2I4UY7ufos https://t.co/9BlHyhCs2Y
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?

Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?

2020-02-01 09:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

OIL FORECAST: CRUDE CRUMBLES AS CORONAVIRUS FEARS WEIGH ON SENTIMENT, BUT CAN US JOBS DATA STOP THE BLEEDING?

  • The novel coronavirus outbreak plaguing China has paralyzed risk appetite and pressured crude oil prices lower as investors reevaluate expectations for a rebound in global GDP growth
  • Crude oil now trades in bear market territory owing to the 20% slide from its recent peak owing to the resurgence of volatility
  • A freshly inverted US Treasury yield curve reflects the broader breakdown in sentiment over the last month, but another solid NFP report could restore confidence and bolster oil prices

Crude oil plunged a confounding 21.3% over the last 17 trading days and officially places the commodity back in bear market territory. The major selloff in crude oil and movement into safe-haven assets is owed largely to resurfacing global growth fears in light of the international public health crisis that surrounds the novel coronavirus outbreak.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART & INVERTED OIL VOLATILITY INDEX

Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Coronavirus concerns have brought travel and trade across China to a pause, which has traders trying to determine the economic cost of the impending healthcare pandemic. In turn, crude oil price action has crumbled alongside the revival of volatility and risk-aversion across the broader market.

Check out these crude oil factsfor more information on what affects the price of crude oil.

Oil volatility – measured using Cboe’s OVX Index – has skyrocketed to its highest reading since early October while crude oil prices fluctuate around 16-week lows. Volatility may rise further if appetite for risk continues to deteriorate and could keep weighing negatively on the price of oil.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART & US TREASURY YIELD CURVE

Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Diminishing investor sentiment is also reflected by the US Treasury yield curve, which just inverted again last week for the first time since last October along the 10-year and three-month maturities.

Seeing that an inverted yield curve is believed to foreshadow a forthcoming recession by many market participants, its return to negative territory is unsurprisingly closely correlated to the slide in crude oil prices.

Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -17% -3%
Weekly 13% -2% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

On that note, a lack of re-steepening in the US Treasury yield curve may suggest trader sentiment remains pessimistic and may potentially serve as a bellwether that further downside might be ahead for the commodity.

Conversely, evidence that the US jobs market remains on solid footing would likely bolster investor confidence and could send long-term interest rates and crude oil price action rebounding in response to Friday’s upcoming nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report.

US NFP DATA: CHART OF NET CHANGE IN NONFARM PAYROLLS

Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?

America’s robust labor market is widely known as the cornerstone of the US economy due to its overarching dependence on consumer spending. While job growth has trended lower since 2018, a 3-month moving average of the net change in nonfarm payrolls reveals the slowdown in job creation is perhaps nearing an end.

That said, the latest NFP report is due for release next Friday, February 7 at 13:30 GMT and could provide commodity traders with a fundamental catalyst that brightens crude oil price outlook as it has in the past if the data surprises to the upside.

Nevertheless, it seems as though coronavirus fears are dominating market dynamics at the moment and may continue to strong-arm the direction of crude oil prices. The rebound in oil after the World Health Organization (WHO) shied away from advising a travel ban was short-lived as markets appear to remain in risk-aversion mode.

Read More: Impact of Virus Outbreaks – S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar May See Some Virus Respite if RBA Can Stay Upbeat
Australian Dollar May See Some Virus Respite if RBA Can Stay Upbeat
2020-02-01 02:00:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
2020-01-27 13:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: January Fed Meeting, Q4'19 US GDP on Tap
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: January Fed Meeting, Q4'19 US GDP on Tap
2020-01-26 19:00:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
Crude Oil, S&P 500 Sink as Gold Prices Rally. Market Volatility Back?
2020-01-26 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.