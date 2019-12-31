Top Trade Idea 2020: Long NOKSEK – Seasonal Trends Remain Prominent

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen Outlook: False Upside Breakouts?
2019-12-30 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Clears November High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2019-12-31 02:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Gold as Central Banks Remain Accommodative and Inflation Rebounds
2019-12-31 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Inch Up as US Iraq-Syria Strikes Bring Risk Appetite Down
2019-12-30 06:00:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-12-30 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.82%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F4YcnWenXr
  • #Australia ASX down approximately 1.60 percent early into Asia's Tuesday trading session amid thin liquidity during the holidays with trading volume close to 30% below the average. (BBG) https://t.co/CYyrQyfVIz
  • The #AustralianDollar continued to gain on a holiday-hit Tuesday as official data showed that China’s nascent manufacturing expansion lasted another month. #ChinaPMI https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/31/Australian-Dollar-China-Manufacturing-PMI.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD
  • In the midst of the Thai Baht reaching 2013 highs against the US Dollar, the BOT has urged the public "not to panic", saying "low trading volume" has magnified its strength. (BBG) https://t.co/1qFnMOcSNu
  • The worst Singapore industrial production since 2010 contrasted with the improving outlook in global PMIs on US-China trade deal bets. That may come back to bite the $SGD. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/1SbwWsYhJB https://t.co/blj30Vjoey
  • Discover what kind of forex trader you are - https://www.dailyfx.com/research/dna-fx
  • Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 stock index hints prices may be preparing to turn lower after testing resistance capping gains since November 2007. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/37lrd3t49j https://t.co/1j7v6Z90Qg
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (DEC), Actual: 53.5 Expected: 54.2 Previous: 54.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Composite PMI (DEC), Actual: 53.4 Expected: N/A Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Manufacturing PMI (DEC), Actual: 50.2 Expected: 50.1 Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long NOKSEK – Seasonal Trends Remain Prominent

Top Trade Idea 2020: Long NOKSEK – Seasonal Trends Remain Prominent

2019-12-31 02:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

As has typically been the case over the past 5-years price action in NOK/SEK has been typically characterized by selling into the yearend before posting a notable rebound in Q1.

NOK/SEK 5-year Average Seasonality (Chart 1)

NOKSEK Chart

We expect this to be the case yet again for 2020. Given the monetary policy divergence between the Riksbank and the Norges Bank with the latter hiking twice as many times (4) as the Riksbank over the past 16-months, current valuations look to be somewhat on the low side for the Norwegian Krone, as such, we expect carry support to bode well for NOK/SEK.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Gold as Central Banks Remain Accommodative and Inflation Rebounds
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Gold as Central Banks Remain Accommodative and Inflation Rebounds
2019-12-31 00:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY as Eurozone Economy Suffers from Impact of Brexit
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY as Eurozone Economy Suffers from Impact of Brexit
2019-12-30 22:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Support Central Banks Plus a Big Election Keep Focus on Long Gold
Top Trade Idea 2020: Support Central Banks Plus a Big Election Keep Focus on Long Gold
2019-12-30 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade
Japanese Yen Pressured as Big Problems Seem to Fade
2019-12-26 10:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.