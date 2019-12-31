Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY

10 years...as a child it seemed like a lifetime...when parenting children it flies by. Let's flip to the next 10 year chapter in the book of life.

Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD S&P/Case-Shiller US Home Price Index (YoY) (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31

Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD S&P/Case-Shiller Composite-20 (YoY) (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.1% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31

Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD S&P CoreLogic CS 20-City (MoM) SA (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31

Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD House Price Index (MoM) (OCT) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.75%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 77.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TEwoa8ZXix

Where is $EURUSD heading against the backdrop of the US presidential election? Find out from @DailyFX Analysts @JStanleyFX and @PeterHanksFX only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with host @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/lLQlm548In

Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.68% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.41% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/q4amwKHuQf

There are events for which an intense impact is still a possibility but for which their occurrence is at least a possible blip on the radar. These are ‘Grey Swans’ and these are my top five for 2020. Get your market update from @JohnKicklighter here:https://t.co/xIAsZOq8Mf https://t.co/zcb47G1js1